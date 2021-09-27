Choctaw Defense Manufacturing in McAlester has landed a couple of major contracts, with one worth millions of dollars.
One is a $26,334,300 contract from the U.S. Navy, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey for a Small Munitions Trailer, with the contract calling for fabricated Structural Metal Manufacturing.
Choctaw Defense also won the award for a separate contract for $529,342 from the U.S. Navy, related to the Small Munitions Trailer project.
That brings the total of the two contracts to nearly $27 million, or $26,863,642.
"We're excited about it," said Choctaw Defense President Stephen Nichols.
Nichols expects work on the contracts to get underway in January or February, 2022, on manufacturing the 700 units called for in the five-year contract. As work begins, more employees will be needed, he said.
"It's going to allow us to add new staff," Nichols said.
Choctaw Manufacturing worked to obtain the contracts, he added.
"We've been working with the Department of the Navy, working on a prototype," Nichols said.
Asked about manufacturing a munitions trailer for the Navy, Nichols said "It's a part of their aircraft division."
Although Nichols said Choctaw Manufacturing has only one open position at the present, he said more employees will be needed as work on the contracts get underway.
For those not familiar with Choctaw Defense Manufacturing, Nichols said "We're mainly a defense contractor. We've been supporting the warfighter and the military for over 30 years."
Choctaw Defense Manufacturing is headquartered in McAlester. It currently has 60 employees, Nichols said.
Asked how those interested could apply for a job, Nichols said applications are accepted online, both at ziprecruiter.com and at indeed.com, which are both job search sites.
"Those are the web sites we use," Nichols said. "Log in and put in a search for Choctaw Defense Manufacturing." The recruiting office is Choctaw Global in Durant, but applications can be made online at the two websites, he said.
Nichols expects Choctaw Defense to continue to grow as work on the contracts get underway.
"We're looking to expand and grow as this comes along," Nichols said.
"We're glad we're able to obtain and bring new employees to grow and support the Choctaw Nation and the community."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
