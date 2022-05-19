DURANT — The Academy of Country Music® announced the Industry Award winners for the 57th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS ™ and Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant won “Casino of the Year – Theater.”
Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant has been nominated for five ACM Awards for “Casino of the Year – Small Capacity” and won their first award in 2019. This is the first year they have been nominated for “Casino of the Year – Theater” and won.
“This is a huge achievement not only for the property but for our entire team and we are extremely proud and honored to represent Oklahoma as a world-class concert venue,” states Jeff Penz, Senior Director of Gaming Operations at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant. “Our goal is to create unforgettable experiences for our guests and entertainers when they visit the Grand Theater. We’re grateful to all our performers and guests who attend our concerts week after week.”
The Grand Theater at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant has hosted several top country performers, including Entertainer of the Year nominee, Carrie Underwood. Other performers who have taken The Grand Theater stage include, Male Artist of the Year nominee, Chris Stapleton; Duo of the Year nominee, Dan & Shay and Group of the Year nominee, Old Dominion.
The casino will receive the award at the ACM Honors event on August 24 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.
Below is a complete list of the Industry Awards winners for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards:
INDUSTRY AWARD WINNERS:
CASINO OF THE YEAR-THEATER: Choctaw Casino & Resort - Durant, OK
CASINO OF THE YEAR-ARENA: Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT
FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR: Windy City Smokeout Festival - Chicago, IL
FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR: San Antonio Rodeo - San Antonio, TX
CLUB OF THE YEAR: Basement East - Nashville, TN
THEATER OF THE YEAR: Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN
OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR: Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO
ARENA OF THE YEAR: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN
DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR: Todd Boltin - Variety Attractions
PROMOTER OF THE YEAR: Brian O’Connell - Live Nation
The Academy of Country Music Industry Awards are voted on by all professional members of the Academy.
The Grand Theater at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant is located at 4216 S. Highway 69/75 in Durant, Okla. To learn more, visit https://www.choctawcasinos.com/choctaw-durant/entertainment/upcoming-events
