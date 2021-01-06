Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton announced more than 140,000 tribal members benefited from the tribe’s COVID-19 relief programs.
The tribe received in June 2020 a total of $200.8 million from the federal government after the passage of the CARES Act with the money being split three ways — $112.8 million going to tribal member relief, $66.7 million going toward government operations stabilization, and $21.3 million toward future COVID-19 response.
“Thanks to these programs, we were able to help our tribal members during these trying times,” Batton said. “Choctaw Nation received 141,785 total applications for assistance.”
Batton said the funding provided support to several areas with 29% going to food programs, 24% for student assistance, 20% for student technology, 13% for employment income support, 8% for childcare support and the remainder used for small business and housing support.
In December, the tribe allocated additional funding for food support programs and housing assistance programs.
“The over 15,000 tribal members enrolled in the Elder and Disability Food Security programs will receive $200 per month in January, February and March,” said Batton. “Tribal members enrolled in the 18-54 Food Security Program will receive $200.”
According to Batton, more than 25,000 tribal members participated in the 18-54 Food Security Program.
Participants in the Elder and Disability Food Security programs will have their cards automatically refilled with funds while those in the 18-54 Food Security Program will receive a new card in the mail.
Questions about the Food Security Programs can call 580-916-9140 ext. 83840.
“As for the Housing Assistance Program, over 1,100 individuals living in Mutual Help, Independent Elderly, LEAP or Affordable Rental Housing properties will have their January rent paid/waived prior to 12/30/2020,” said Batton.
Tribal Members with questions regarding the Housing Assistance Program are asked to contact the property or rental manager or call 1-800-326-7521.
Batton said the additional funding is available only for existing participants only.
“Enrollment is not open for new applications,” said Batton.
Additional information regarding the allotment of additional funds to the Choctaw Nation’s CARES Act Funding programs can visit www.choctawnation.com/covidrelief.
