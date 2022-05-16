A sign recently indicated Chick-fil-A is “coming soon” to the Shops at McAlester — with the company confirming plans to open the location this year.
People reacted on social media when a sign appeared in front of the lot slated for a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the McAlester shopping center under construction and the company confirmed it hopes to open the location this fall.
“It’s our pleasure to confirm we will be opening our first Chick-fil-A restaurant in McAlester later this year in the fall of 2022,” Chick-fil-A Inc. said in a statement emailed in response a News-Capital inquiry. “We look forward to joining the McAlester community and serving all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.”
“This is just one more step in a long process of getting stores open at the shopping center,” City of McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour said. “We’re really excited about having Chick-fil-A join the community.”
A grand opening date was not immediately known. The closest Chick-fil-A locations to McAlester prior to the newest store’s to-be-determined opening include 51 miles away in Ada and 61 miles away in Muskogee.
Officials anticipate Chick-fil-A’s McAlester location to bring about 100 full- and part-time jobs to the community with interviews set to begin in late summer.
The News-Capital reported in 2018 that Chick-fil-A was among businesses developers targeted for the shopping center and reported in 2021 when the company reached an agreement with developers on a McAlester location.
Shops at McAlester is in the process of development and construction through Burk Collins and Co. via Tax Increment Financing, or a TIF agreement, with the McAlester City Council and Pittsburg County commissioners.
Collins agreed to construct the shopping center and a traffic signal at his own expense. The agreement allows Collins to collect 90% of the city and county's sales tax revenue from businesses at the site for either five years or until he collects $5 million.
The five-year / $5.5 million countdown started in March after Starbucks became the first business to open at the site.
Crews continued working Monday on the lot for the restaurant between the nearly-completed 3,323-square-feet Jiffy Lube and the multi-tenant building also under construction at the retail shopping center.
Burke’s Outlet opened in late March and Hobby Lobby opened on April 1 to launch the site’s anchor stores.
TJ Maxx is scheduled May 25 to open its 21,000-square-feet department and clothing store next to Hobby Lobby.
Plans for the multi-tenant building next to Starbucks call for a Tropical Smoothie in 1,800 square feet, a 2,500-square-foot T-Mobile, and room for two more tenants.
Crews continue working on the Five Below store in the 9,728-square-foot space in the same strip as Hobby Lobby and TJ Maxx.
