Traveling troubadour Charlie Parr is ready for another Dance with the Rabbit.
Parr's returning to McAlester Saturday for a free after-hours show at Spaceship Earth Coffee, part of the fall edition of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival set for Saturday, Nov. 12, in downtown McAlester.
Parr headlined the first-ever Dancing Rabbit Music Festival held May 8, 2021.
"People loved that show," said Jeremy Beaver of Spaceship Earth. "He was a big favorite, a great surprise.
"He has such a commanding voice," said Beaver. "We just had to have him back."
It's an invitation Parr accepted.
"I'm looking forward to it," said Parr.
Parr's solo performance is tentatively set to begin around 8:15 p.m. Saturday on the stage inside Spaceship Earth, at 345 E.Choctaw Ave. His performance follows the opening set by the acoustic duo Two Runner, which is expected to begin around 7 p.m.
Spaceship Earth's after hours show is not slated to begin until music is completed on the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival's outdoor stage, which will be set up across the street from Spaceship Earth in the parking lot west of The Icehouse. DRMF's outdoor stage features headliner John Fullbright, along with the husband-wife duo Ragland and Carter Sampson, who is scheduled to kick off the outdoor show around 3 p.m. Saturday.
Beaver said anticipation is growing for Parr's return performance.
"We're hearing from people who heard him last year and are coming back to see him again," Beaver said. "They're telling their friends" and many of them are coming too, he added.
Parr's most recent album is "Last of the Better Days Ahead," released in 2021 on the Smithsonian Folkways label, the nonprofit label of the Smithsonian Institution.
Parr's McAlester performance is the only Oklahoma date on his current tour, which began earlier this month in Portland, Oregon, and included a two-night date in Denver, Colorado. He's touring with the duo, Two Runner, the opening act prior to Parr's Spaceship Earth performance.
"They're two ladies,"said Beaver. "One plays clawhammer banjo and the other plays the fiddle." He described their music as a joining of two disparate regions of the country.
"They're from northern California," Beaver said, describing Two Runner's music as Appalachia-based, with a hint of their California roots added to the mix.
Parr has a wide-ranging field of influences, with favorites including Delta bluesman Charlie Patton and country blues artist Mississippi John Hurt. He cites Texas bluesman Mance Lipscomb as another influence, along with blues and country artists he found in his father’s record collection when he was a kid.
Parr typically plays several stringed instruments during a concert, including a National Resonator steel-bodied guitar, a Mule Resonator, what he calls an ordinary guitar and a 12-string guitar. He takes blues, country and folk influences and creates what's known as Charlie Parr music.
He spoke with the News-Capital by phone while driving between Denver and his next venue at Manitou Springs, Colorado, with that conversation to be covered in the Saturday edition.
Beaver said there's been lots of word-of-mouth about Parr's 2021 Dancing Rabbit Music Festival performance, which is contributing to the anticipation for his Saturday night show.
"It's sort of a unique way to build and audience, but it may be the most organic way," said Beaver.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
