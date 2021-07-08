Charles Douglas Smith College Scholarship Directors select 2021-2022 winners

Charles Douglas Smith College Scholarship Directors selected the 2021-2022 winners of the annual scholarship.
Students are chosen for their academic ability, citizenship, community involvement and service. Their application is also judged on a well-prepared plan for college and any special financial needs. This educational scholarship has a value of $1,350 per year for 2 years, totaling $2700, and is sponsored by the Charles Smith family of Crowder, and the Robert Miller family of Canadian.
Pictured left to right are the sponsors and winners of the Charles Douglas Smith scholarship award: Orlean Smith, Director; Taylor Keener, Crowder; Hali Bailey, Crowder; Kaya Burks, Crowder, Toni Been, Canadian; and Betty Smith, Director. Teryn Nichols, Canadian, not pictured.
The students educational plans are as follows: Toni Been plans to attend the University of Central Oklahoma to study Biology; Kaya Burks plans to attend Northeastern State University to study English Education; Hali Bailey plans to attend Austin College in Sherman, Texas, to study Biology, Pre-Dentistry; Taylor Keener plans to attend Southeastern Oklahoma State University to study Business Administration; and Teryn Nichols (not pictured), plans to attend OSUIT to study Nursing.
