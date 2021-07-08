Charles Douglas Smith College Scholarship Directors select 2021-2022 winners

Submitted by Charles Douglas Smith College Scholarship DirectorsPictured left to right are the sponsors and winners of the Charles Douglas Smith scholarship award: Orlean Smith, Director; Taylor Keener, Crowder; Hali Bailey, Crowder; Kaya Burks, Crowder, Toni Been, Canadian; and Betty Smith, Director. Teryn Nichols, Canadian, not pictured. Students are chosen for their academic ability, citizenship, community involvement and service. Their application is also judged on a well-prepared plan for college and any special financial needs. This educational scholarship has a value of $1,350.00 per year for 2 years, totaling $2700.00, and is sponsored by the Charles Smith family of Crowder, and the Robert Miller family of Canadian.