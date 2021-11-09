A McAlester man accused of shooting at another man who told investigators at the time it couldn’t have been him had his charges dropped after a judge ruled his arrest was illegal.
Michael Winsor, 43, was charged in September 2020 with shooting with intent to kill and possession of firearm after felony conviction, according to court records.
The charges were dismissed after District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan granted a motion to dismiss filed by Winsor’s attorney prior to his client’s scheduled November trial.
Winsor’s attorney argued in the motion that Winsor was illegally detained and that any and all subsequent evidence obtained was “fruit of the poisonous tree and should be suppressed.”
A report filed in the case states on Aug. 17, 2020, deputies responded to a call about a man who had a shot fired at him while pulling into his driveway.
The driver of the truck said he saw a man standing in the driveway before he saw somebody run into the woods and raise a rifle, the report states.
The man then said he raised his hands up and played dead for 15-30 seconds after a shot was fired from the woods before receiving a phone call from his wife who he told to call police, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, on Sept. 11, 2020, almost a month after the shooting, deputies found Winsor in a ditch near the location where the shooting occurred, and the man was taken to the McAlester Regional Health Center due to being unresponsive.
When questioned, Winsor said he did not know where he was found because he was abducted by two “Middle Eastern” men in a black SUV after he was released from prison, dumped in the area near a pond due to injuries, laid near the pond for two months and survived by drinking the pond water, the affidavit states.
Winsor stated to investigators he did not have a rifle with him, nor could he describe the men, the SUV, or any injuries that could have debilitated him for two months, the report states.
According to the report, when asked “to be honest” Winsor ended the interview.
After Winsor was booked into the Pittsburg County Jail on an investigative hole, a photo lineup was produced where the man who was shot at identified Winsor as the shooter, the report states.
Winsor’s attorney argued that no warrants were issued for his arrest and no probable cause affidavits were issued and that Winsor was taken into custody “without legal authority.”
“Here, the evidence was obtained as the result of an illegal arrest by the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department and the same should be suppressed and dismissed,” the motion stated.
