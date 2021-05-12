Chapman, Stockton named Outstanding Graduates at Eastern

WILBRUTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College sophomores Jeremy Chapman of Fort Smith, AR and Ryan Stockton of Ada, OK were named the Outstanding Respiratory Therapy Division Graduates during the college’s 2021 commencement ceremony in Wilburton. Respiratory Therapy Director Peggy Spears presented the award.
One graduate from each of the seven college divisions is selected each year for the honor. The other 2021 Outstanding Graduates include Taylor Chambers of Tushka, OK, Agriculture Division; James Roy Cash of Broken Bow, OK, Behavioral and Social Science Division; TiJanae’ Simmons of Houston, TX, Business Division; Madelyn Burks of Crowder, OK, Language, Humanities and Education Division; Triphornia Mubaiwa of Zimbabwe, Nursing Division; and Gabriel Gibson of Blocker, OK, Science and Mathematics Division.
This is the first year for students to graduate in Eastern’s respiratory therapy program. There were two cohorts that completed the program this year which resulted in the selection of an Outstanding Graduate for each group.
Chapman graduated in the first cohort with an associate of applied science degree in respiratory therapy. He had a 3.630 overall grade point average and a 4.0 in the respiratory therapy program. During his time at Eastern, Chapman was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society, the Respiratory Therapy Advisory Committee, Respiratory Therapy Cohort 1 Team Leader, Respiratory Therapy student worker, Respiratory Therapy Alumni Group Leader, and member of the National Association for Associate Degree Respiratory Care.
Jeremy is the son of Bill and Cathy Chapman. He plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree at Midwestern State University and a master’s degree at Texas State University in respiratory therapy.
Stockton graduated in the second cohort with an associate of applied science degree in respiratory therapy. He had a 3.198 overall grade point average and a 4.0 in the respiratory therapy program. During his time at Eastern, Stockton was a member of the Eastern Student Government Association, Student Support Services, the Baptist Integris Heart Hospital Research Committee, Chickasaw Respiratory Therapy Summer Internship Program, Norman Regional Medical Center Student Respiratory Therapy employee, and member of the National Association for Associate Degree Respiratory Care.
Ryan is the son of Don and Christy Stockton. He plans to pursue a medical degree at the University of Oklahoma.
