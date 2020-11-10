Several changes are in place for the Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner, as volunteers move forward with plans for the holiday meal.
"We're pretty well geared-up for it," said Jim Kelley, one of the event organizers.
It's set for Nov. 25, Thanksgiving Day — but the site where participants can pick up their preordered to-go meals has changed and for the first time there will be no sit-down meal at a central location, Kelley said.
This year the preordered to-go meals will be picked up at the Expo Center, 4500 W. U.S. Highway 270. That's a change from last year's site at the McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management. Some cooking will still occur at the Emergency Management office, but the food will then be transported to the Expo Center where other food is being prepared, said Kelley.
This year's Community Thanksgiving Dinner is once again offered free of charge and is open to anyone who wants to participate, with no age or income guidelines in place.
The number to call to sign up to participate is 918-423-7785. It's important to make the call, so volunteers know how much food to prepare.
Meals can be picked up at the Expo Center beginning at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Kelley said.
Volunteers still plan to deliver the meals beginning around 9 a.m. to those in Pittsburg County who are unable to travel to the Expo Center and pick the meals up themselves — but they are hoping not as many deliveries will be required this year.
Organizers asked that those who are receiving the meals to pick the meals up themselves at the Expo Center if they can, an attempt to reduce the number of meals delivered by volunteers and cut down on personal contacts.
"We're pleading with everybody to pick them up if it's possible," Kelley said. "We want to be as safe as possible."
Those who would like to volunteer to help, either with food preparations or deliveries, can also phone the 918-423-7785 number.
Plans at the Expo Center call for drivers who are picking up deliveries to pop their trunk or roll down vehicle windows so volunteers can place the meals inside.
Plans call for turkey and dressing to be prepared at the Emergency Management Office, but other items, such as green beans and potatoes, will be cooked at the Expo Center, Kelley said. With food being prepared at both sites, volunteers helping with food preparation will be advised later where they are needed and where they should go.
Some measures are in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those working with the food will be wearing protective masks and gloves, organizers said.
"We want to keep people safe, so we're going to spread them out to prepare the meal," said Kelley.
Many volunteers are present or former elected officials and members of their staffs who volunteer to help — but community volunteers also play important roles in food preparations and deliveries. While there are some who consistently volunteer on an annual basis, new volunteers step-up each Thanksgiving.
"Every year, we have a lot of new faces," Kelley said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
