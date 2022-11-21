Changes to Strong Boulevard Sidewalk Project set for presentation

Discussion of improvements to the city's walking, bicycling and Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility is the focus of an upcoming public meeting called by the city of McAlester
It's set for 6 p.m. on Monday. Nov. 28 at the J.I Stipe Center at 801 N. Ninth St.— with plans to change the location of a planned a sidewalk crossing along the ongoing Strong Boulevard Sidewalk Construction Project among items set for discussion.
The city of McAlester is asking for the public's input regarding bicycling, walkability and the ADA Accessibility within the city's trails, sidewalks and rights-of-way. Updates on the city's trails, parks and sidewalks projects are also set for discussion during the meeting, including plans for the Parker Trail and the Waterways Trail.
Plans to possibly change the location of the planned a sidewalk crossing along the ongoing Strong Boulevard Sidewalk Construction Project are expected to be presented at the meeting.
"We might have changes to Phase III of the Strong Boulevard Sidewalk Project," said City of McAlester Grant Writer and Administrator Stephanie Giacomo. She said anytime changes in the original plans are considered, the city wants to make the public aware of it
Giacomo said several changes to the Strong Boulevard Sidewalk Project are under consideration.
"It might be where we put a street crossing in or what side of the road the sidewalk is on," said Giacomo. "Sometimes it's not feasible to put it on one side of the other."
All of the Strong Boulevard Project that's already been constructed is on the west side of the street.
"Phase III was going to cross over to the east side," Giacomo said. "Now, we're keeping Phase III on the west side."
Now, the plan is take the new sidewalk along Strong Boulevard on the west side on Strong for a farther distance before putting a street crossing in place, said Giacomo. Phase III is for extension of the Strong Boulevard Sidewalk from Polk Avenue to Monroe Avenue.
Giacomo expects construction of the the sidewalk to still be moved to the east side of the street at some point in the project, but at a different location.
"We will have a presentation on the possible change of plan," Giacomo said of the items set for discussion at the meeting. "Other than that, it will include updates on the Parker Trail and the Waterway Trail."
Phase I of the Strong Boulevard Sidewalk project began last summer. City councilors approved Phase I during a May council meeting. Phase I covered the sidewalk's construction from E. Electric Avenue heading south to Pierce Avenue at a cost of $103,925, with T. McDonald Construction submitting the $103,925 bid.
Other phases of the Strong Boulevard Sidewalk Project include:
• Phase II — Plans call for Phase II of the project to extend the Strong Boulevard Project from Pierce Avenue to Polk Avenue.
Preliminary estimates for Phase II, made before the current inflation and supply side issues affecting many construction projects nationwide, came in at an estimated cost of $152,215. Funds for the project include a 50% matching grant from the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, with the city providing a 50% match.
With the approved contract amount of $174,800 from L&N Bridge LLC coming in higher than the previously-approved estimate of $152,215, the city of McAlester will have to make up the $22,585 difference at some point, probably when construction begins on Phase III of the project next spring, Robert Vaughan, of Infrastructure Solution Group, said in a previous interview.
• Phase III — This phase continues the sidewalk's extension south from Polk Avenue to College Avenue for a cost of $209,615. It will also be paid for with a 50% matching TSET grant, with the city to provide the other 50%.
• Phase IV — The final phase of the Strong Boulevard Sidewalk Project continues the planned sidewalk's southern route from College Avenue to the project's completion at Washington Avenue, at a cost of $119,815. It's to be paid for through a 50% matching TSET grant, with the city paying the other half to meet the city's match requirement.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.