The McAlester Area Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to start a new phase in 2022.
It's beginning with the hiring of new Chamber of Commerce Director Brian Flynn, who is set to fill the position previously held by Krystal Bess — who is the new manager at the Expo Center.
Bess said she wanted to stay on-board at the Chamber through completion of the Big V Pro Rodeo, presented by Sam Wampler Freedom Ford, which is a Chamber event. It's set for March 3-4 at the Expo Center in McAlester.
After March, Bess said she plans to help at the Chamber in a voluntary position as events coordinator and to assist the new director in the transition.
Chamber Board Chairman Chris Plunkett said the Chamber Board of Directors voted to make an offer to Flynn, following a nationwide search for a new Chamber director. Plunkett said Flynn accepted the position, which includes running the Chamber on a day-to-day basis.
Plunkett said Flynn's hiring was recommended by the Chamber's executive board, then confirmed in a vote by the full Chamber Board, which consists of approximately 15 members.
"We're pleased with the whole process," Plunkett said. "We did a nationwide search and he was the strongest."
Flynn played in the Major Leagues as a left-handed pitcher for the Kansas City Royals and was also signed with the Texas Rangers and Miami Marlins. His wife, Dr. Kelsey Flynn, is originally from Indianola. Flynn, who's recently been buying and renovating buildings in downtown McAlester, said they now consider the McAlester area as home.
Plunkett spoke of his hopes for the Chamber in 2022.
"It's a year of transition," Plunkett said."I like to think of it in a positive light. We've already grown this year."
The Chamber, working with Flynn, wants to focus on three areas: Having Flynn serve as an advocate and voice for the Chamber and its membership, engage with the community and grow the Chamber's membership.
Chamber Executive Board member Josh Hass expressed his enthusiasm regarding the Chamber in 2022.
"A chamber exists to advocate for its membership," said Hass, who said the Chamber has approximately 325 members."The Chamber's always talked about upgrading the quality of life and improving economic vitality."
Hass is in his second stint as a member of the Chamber's executive board.
"There's as much excitement now as ever before," he said. "The Chamber Board has a cohesive belief in what the Chamber should be and how to get there."
As for this year, Plunkett noted a major Chamber event is returning.
"The rodeo is our biggest event," Plunkett said. He said the Chamber is glad to be bringing the pro rodeo back this year after having to cancel it during the previous two years due to COVID-19 concerns. People he's talked to are excited about the rodeo's return, said Plunkett.
In addition to Hass and Plunkett, other Executive Committee members include Vice Chairman Raymond Wilson and Past Chairman Kyle Spruce, along with Rebekah Barlow and Lori Wampler.
Plunkett, who is executive director of the McAlester Regional Health Center Foundation, said he's glad Bess will assist with Flynn's transition to the new position, while she continues in her role as manger of the Expo Center for the Pittsburg County commissioners.
"Our board was very supportive when Krystal told us she had this opportunity," Plunkett said of her accepting the Expo Center position.
Bess said she will enjoy watching the new developments as she continues in hercapacity as the Chamber's voluntary events coordinator and assisting with the transition to the new director.
"I have thoroughly enjoyed being at the Chamber," said Bess.
