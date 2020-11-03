A CenterPoint Energy representative said the company is working to restore gas to 271 McAlester customers after a main line was damaged.
The representative said a third party damaged a main line t the intersection of Park Avenue and North Main Street on Monday afternoon which required CenterPoint to shut off service to customers while making repairs. He said the outage was within a 10 block by 10 block area from Main Street East to Ninth Street and from Mill Avenue south to Polk Avenue.
CenterPoint repaired the line around 6 a.m. Tuesday and said technicians would be going to customers to ensure relighting of gas appliances was done correctly and safely.
"Safety is our top core value and our focus in responding to this incident," CenterPoint said in a social media release.
CenterPoint said technicians will restore gas service to those customers after repairs.
Technicians will make several attempts to contact customers to enter the property and safely restore service. If there is no answer after several attempts, technicians will leave a door tag with instructions to call the customer service line at 866-275-5265.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.