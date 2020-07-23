McAlester and other Pittsburg County municipalities have slightly improved self-response rates to the 2020 Census over the past two weeks — and that's an encouraging sign to those tasked with making sure everyone is counted.
"They have improved; any pickup is an improvement," said U.S. Census Partnership Coordinator for Oklahoma and Kansas Emily Kelley. "Any household we can get to respond is a step in the right direction."
Postcards were set to begin arriving at households beginning Wednesday as a reminder to those who haven't yet self-responded to the Census. It's a reminder that the Census 2020 can be responded to online, by mail or phone,
Beginning next month, Census enumerators are to to start making personal calls in McAlester and Pittsburg County at addresses from which no self-response to the 2020 Census has been made.
Oklahoma, with a self-response rate of 56.8%, ranks 42nd among the states self-responding to the Census. That puts the Sooner State behind Texas, which ranks 40th in the nation at 57.2%. The national response rate is 62.3%, the Census Bureau said.
Pittsburg County registered a 35.5% rate on Wednesday, an increase from the 34.4% reported nearly two weeks ago and still among the lowest response rates among counties in Southeastern Oklahoma.
McAlester remains the only community in Pittsburg County to break the 50% barrier, with a self-response rate of 53.7% as of Wednesday, July 22 — only a slight increase from the 53.3% registered as of July 10.
Self-response rates in others towns and cities in Pittsburg County as of Wednesday are as follows:
• Hartshorne — At 46.1%, Hartshorne continues to hold the second-highest self-response rate in the county as it edges toward the halfway mark. The new number is up from the 45.8% reported in Hartshorne nearly two weeks ago.
• Ashland — 28.9%, holding steady with the 28.9% registered on July 10.
• Krebs — 28.0%, up from 26.8% registered almost two weeks earlier.
• Haileyville — 26.2%, an increase from the 24.9.% previously reported.
• Quinton — 22.3%, up from the 21.6 reported as of July 10.
• Indianola — 22.2%, up from the 22% reported earlier.
• Crowder — 20.6%, higher than the 20.1% previously reported.
• Kiowa — 18.1%, up from the 16.7% reported July 10.
• Canadian — 15.8%, holding steady with the 15.8% from nearly two weeks ago.
• Savanna — 15.2%, higher than the 14.7% registered as of July 10.
• Alderson — 14%, the same percentage reported almost two weeks earlier.
• Pittsburg — 12.2%, up from the previous rate of 11.1%
• Carlton Landing — 4.2%, the lowest self-response rate in Pittsburg County.
Based on the 2010 Census, Kelley is anticipating the self-response rate will continue rising.
"In the 2010 Census, McAlester had a 59 percent self-response rate and Pittsburg County had a 51.1 percent self-response rate," she said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.