DURANT – Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant is headed to Flavortown as Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar is scheduled to open in April 2020. The restaurant will be the first and only Kitchen + Bar in Oklahoma; with the nearest locations in Las Vegas, Nev. and Branson, Mo.
Image“We’re always looking for unique and new experiences to offer our guests,” states Bryan Prettyman, director of marketing. “Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant has been providing guests with fun and excitement for decades and Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar will be a perfect addition.”
Open daily, the 277-seat restaurant, with approximately 11,000 square feet and located at the south end of the casino. It boasts a large outdoor patio and dining area with a panoramic view of The Oasis pool.
“I’ve shot Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in Oklahoma and all over Texas and let me tell you, this part of the country knows good food, said Guy Fieri. “And in Durant, in particular, you’ve got some good folks looking for real deal, scratch-made food, great cocktails and a big-time party…and the Choctaw Casino & Resort brings the heat!”
Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar will offer guests a taste of Fieri’s signature cuisine. Featuring bold flavors and unique twists on traditional dishes the restaurant food menu includes a variety of burgers, wings, tacos, small bites and shareable food items. Signature dishes include the famous Trash Can Nachos, American Royal Ribs, award-winning Bacon Mac-N-Cheese Burger and so much more!
About Guy Fieri
Chef, restaurateur, New York Times Best Selling author and Emmy Award-winning TV host, Guy Fieri, is one of the world’s most recognizable and influential culinary stars. In 2019, Guy received a star on the celebrated Hollywood Walk Fame, a rare feat for a chef.
Guy began his love affair with food at the age of ten, selling soft pretzels from a three-wheeled bicycle cart he built with his father called “The Awesome Pretzel Cart.” After selling pretzels and washing dishes for six years, Guy earned enough money to pursue his dream of studying abroad in Chantilly, France, where he gained a profound appreciation for international cuisines and further strengthened his passion for food. He returned to the US and graduated from the University of Nevada Las Vegas with a degree in Hospitality Management. Upon his graduation, Guy jumped headfirst into the restaurant business, ultimately opening his own casual dining concepts in Northern California.
In 2006, Guy won Food Network’s popular television competition show, “Next Food Network Star” and was awarded his own series, the Emmy nominated “Guy’s Big Bite.” Since that time, Guy has created a thriving culinary empire as host of top-rated TV shows including the iconic, Emmy-nominated “Diners, Drive Ins & Dives,” “Guy’s Grocery Games” and “Guy’s Ranch Kitchen.”
Additionally, Guy and his team at Knuckle Sandwich, LLC, have opened 75 restaurants around the world. On land and at sea, from the Las Vegas Strip to the Atlantic City Boardwalk, from South Africa to Colombia and from Costa Rica to Dubai, Guy’s culinary creations are enjoyed globally, every day.
About Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant
Located an hour north of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex lies a AAA Four Diamond resort and entertainment destination, in southeastern Oklahoma. Choctaw Casino & Resort–Durant is a three-level convention/entertainment venue which offers more than 100,000 square feet of meeting and convention space and seating for more than 3,000 people. The resort’s amenities include the Oasis Pool – featuring four tropical pools with private cabanas – as well as the region’s premier entertainment complex, The District, where visitors can enjoy Tailgater’s Lounge, 20 bowling lanes, a 40-game arcade, and a state-of-the-art movie theater. The casino offers more than 4,100 slot machines, 60 table games, and a private poker lounge featuring 30 poker tables. In the spring of 2021, a major expansion effort will add the Sky Tower: 19 stories high featuring 1,000 new luxury hotel rooms, along with 3,400 additional slot machines and 34 tables in the new poker room, along with 40 table games, two new restaurants and movie theaters, and a three-acre swimming pool – making Choctaw Casino & Resort–Durant one of the largest gaming resorts in the world. For more information, visit choctawcasinos.com.
