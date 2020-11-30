TULSA — Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma (CCEOK) and Saint Francis Health System are partnering to distribute free food boxes through the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
This community offering will occur on Saturday, December 5, at both the Catholic Charities main campus and several of Saint Francis Health System’s regional locations.
This special service project was initiated by Saint Francis Health System in recognition of this year being its 60th anniversary. Employees from many different Saint Francis locations and departments are also volunteering their time that day to assist with food box distribution.
The boxes will include fresh produce, meat and dairy products and are available to anyone who needs food while supplies last. All locations will feature a drive-thru distribution, allowing for social distancing with all recipients remaining in their vehicles.
Food distribution event locations start times:
Catholic Charities
2450 North Harvard, Tulsa
9:00 a.m. start
Saint Francis Broken Arrow/Warren Clinic Elm
2950 South Elm Place, Broken Arrow
9:00 a.m. start
Saint Francis Glenpool
140 West 151st Street South, Glenpool
9:00 a.m. start
Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee - East Campus
2900 North Main Street, Muskogee
9:00 a.m. start
Saint Francis Hospital Vinita
735 North Foreman Street, Vinita
10:00 a.m. start
Warren Clinic McAlester
1401 East Van Buren, McAlester
10:00 a.m. start
Catholic Charities has participated in the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program since it first began in May 2020 and more than 4.8 million pounds of food has gone to families in need.
A complete schedule of Farmers to Families locations is located at https://cceok.org/f2f .
