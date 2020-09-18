Robbers Cave State Park, as well as some other park facilities in Oklahoma, were designed by Herbert Maier and his team of architects, engineers and landscape designers. The historic core 1930’s buildings at the park are most usually associated with the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC)
, who, constructed them but they are based on Maier’s design work in the 1920s at Yellowstone, Grand Canyon and Yosemite National Parks.
President Franklin Roosevelt’s “New Deal” program in 1933 gave meaningful work to millions of unemployed Americans. Through the New Deal, roads, bridges and dams were built; forests and shelter-belts were planted; and city, state and national park facilities were constructed. The New Deal provided the impetus for the development of Oklahoma’s first state parks. Robbers Cave State Park has the distinction of being one of those parks that was built during the New Deal era of the 1930’s.
Arts & Crafts architecture—with its emphasis on native materials, skilled workmanship, sensitivity to nature, and indigenous motifs—fell out of fashion after World War I. Revival styles and the rising tide of modernism supplanted it, but so did economics: the craftsmanship it required was just too expensive in the post-war world. So why was it revived twenty years later in the buildings and landscape design of our national and state parks in what became known as “parkitecture?” In two words: Herbert Maier.
Born into a German family and raised in Oakland, Maier was studying architecture at the University of California at the beginning of the First World War when Berkeley was a hotbed of Arts & Crafts design and thinking. The University and its alumni were also central in the founding of the National Park Service (NPS) in 1916. Among those alums was Maier’s friend Ansel F. Hall who quickly rose to the position of Chief Naturalist of the new NPS. An advocate of nature education and interpretation, Hall procured funding from the Laura Spelman Rockefeller Memorial for Maier to design an interpretive museum for Yosemite Valley.
With its battered walls of massive local boulders supporting an upper story of rough logs and unpainted wooden shakes as well as its sensitive siting, the Yosemite Museum would have been right at home in the Berkeley hills, but it also apparently pleased the Rockefeller foundation enough to pay for Maier to design similar museums in Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon during the 1920s.
Private funding for such costly buildings dried up with the 1929 Crash. President Roosevelt’s creation of the CCC less than a month after his inauguration on March 4, 1933 gave them a new lease on life, however, when NPS Superintendent (and UC alum) Horace Albright put Maier in charge of the Rocky Mountain District based in Denver. At the same time, he made Maier CCC regional officer for the Southwest. Although Maier’s administrative duties left little time to design, his roles straddling the rapidly expanding state and national park networks as well as the CCC put him in a unique position to implement design work on a scale unimaginable in the 1920s.
In 1935, Maier hired Ohio architect Albert H. Good to collaborate on the publication of a pattern book called Park Structures and Facilities. It featured plans and photos of hundreds of rustic structures, which CCC recruits erected on public lands throughout the U.S.
One of the most important programs within Roosevelt’s New Deal was the Civilian Conservation Corps. The chief purposes of the CCC were to conserve the nation’s natural resources and to provide jobs and job training for unemployed youth. Through the combined talents and hard work of National Park Service architects and the Civilian Conservation Corps enrollees, and U.S. Army camp supervisors, new parks were built throughout America
Robbers Cave State Park began as a Boy Scout camp (Camp Tom Hale, now Group Camp #2) and a State game preserve. Through the efforts of Carlton Weaver, then a state political leader, this area was selected to receive a CCC camp. Park development began in 1935. Unlike most CCC camps which consisted of unmarried men between the ages of 18 and 25, the majority of the CCC enrollees at Robbers Cave were World War I veterans. While the men of the CCC built the park’s facilities, the dam that forms Lake Carlton was constructed by local men who worked for another New Deal program, the Works Progress Administration -the WPA.
Robbers Cave State Park has developed an Auto Tour to highlight the historic CCC constructed buildings to include: Station 1-Park Nature Center completed in 1936, this building originally served as a bathhouse for those who swam in Lake Carlton, this building underwent a remodel and repurpose in 1994. Station 2- Former Boathouse, located beneath the former Park Cafe then community building. Station 3- Lake Carlton Dam, originally constructed by the CCC and later redesigned and rebuilt by the WPA. Station 4- Park Manager’s Residence, completed in 1940 the residence has been modernized but still retains its original CCC character. Station 6-Bathhouse at Old Circle Campground, completed in 1938. Station 6- Metal Park Signs, scattered throughout Old Circle Campground and other areas of the park. These were forged out of iron by a CCC blacksmith. The blacksmith also made metal hinges and door handles for all of the CCC building. Station 7-Culverts, withing Old Circle Campground are several small, native stone culverts. The CCC build many culverts throughout the park. Large culverts underneath the main park road were also built by the CCC. Station 8-Park Cabins, cabins 101, 102, 103, 104, 105, 107, 108, 109, 110 were all built by the CCC. The original cabin 106 was lost to fire and was rebuilt in 1970. Station 9-Shelter located at the south end of the equestrian campground, this stone building was built in 1935 to serve as a pumphouse and water treatment facility for the park. Station 10- Group Camp #1, this is the site of the CCC camp No.1825. The community building served the CCC as their dining hall. A pavilion, several storage building, the flap pole and the rock council ring were also a part of the CCC camp.
Station 11- Group Camp 2 is the original Camp Tom Hale where construction began as early as 1926. The dining hall and most of the cabins were built in 1931, four years before the CCC camp with on-site inmate labor from Oklahoma State Penitentiary at McAlester. And four years before the 1935 designation of Robbers Cave State Park as one of Oklahoma’s first State parks.
For the first time in many years some new construction is underway at Robbers Cave State Park. Current visitors will discover the recent demolition of the former Park Cafe and community building where a new cafe is being constructed in the vicinity if not atop the 1930’s era CCC boathouse/boat slips. Construction is also underway on some new bathrooms in the vicinity of the CCC Bathhouse.
With the end of the CCC in 1942 and President Roosevelt’s death three years later, Herbert Maier lost the federal funding and work force needed to build the structures he believed best suited the nation’s parks. Tastes were changing as well with a shift to modern design in park visitor centers and museums. Maier remained with the NPS until 1962, but his retirement was unfortunately brief. He died in Oakland just seven years later. The handsome rustic structures enjoyed by millions throughout the nation are his enduring legacy.
