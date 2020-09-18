Mary Mumaw, 94, of McAlester, Oklahoma went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 14, 2020. Viewing will be held on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Chaney Harkins Funeral Home. A graveside funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at the High…