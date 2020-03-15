EDITOR’S NOTE: This continues a four-part series on the 90th anniversary of Camp Tom Hale and the Hale Scout Reservation.
In 1901, Tom Hale was a young hardware merchant in Durant, Indian Territory. With the opening of the Indian lands to settlement and the constant growth of mining and commerce, Tom saw his opportunity. That opportunity was the territory’s ever-growing need for food.
With the financial backing of Hugh Hasell, a wealthy Bonham, Texas businessman, Hale established the Durant Grocery Company. From then on, no longer did small grocery merchants throughout the southern part of Indian Territory have to depend on the supply system from Texas that was hampered by bad weather, poor roads and the necessity of crossing the Red River. Tom Hale changed all that, and small grocers throughout the territory soon found the new company gave them good service, fair prices and quality merchandise.
The Durant Grocery Company soon became the Hale-Hasell Grocery Company and was immediately successful in a short period of time a branch was established in Coalgate. At this time the coal mining industry in the McAlester area and to the east was at its peak and created the necessity for the distribution of large quantities of food for hungry miners and their families. To be more centrally located the Hale-Hasell headquarters was moved to McAlester in 1904. About this time the branch at Coalgate was moved to Ada and another established at Muskogee. As the new state grew, along with the oil industry that later developed. Hale expanded his operation to the Tulsa area as far north as Coffeyville, Kansas. The business mushroomed in all directions and along with the moving of the headquarters to McAlester in 1904 came the arrival of Tom and Julia Hale and their two children.
With Hugh Halsell, Tom had also organized the Durant National Bank and served as President of the First National Bank in McAlester. He was instrumental in forming and assumed the presidency of the National Bank of McAlester in 1927. In addition to his merchandising and banking he found time for many civic activities.
Tom Hale became involved in Scouting in a round-a-bout way. In 1918 a Mr. W. H. Fuller, of McAlester, who been a local point man for the newly organized (1910) Boy Scouts of America left for Washington D.C. and the boys currently involved were left without a leader. It was suggested to Tom Hale that a meeting be held and an organized plan for Scouting adopted. It wasn’t until February 1920 that a meeting was held attended by Tom Hale, Frank Craig, Fred Strubel, A.U. Thomas, Joe Johnson, George Brown, Gould Bryan and others and a McAlester Boy Scout Council was formed. This council soon became the Choctaw Area Council serving Pittsburg, Latimer, LeFlore counties entirely and portions of McIntosh and Pushmataha counties. Tom Hale was elected council president, a role he took very seriously and held for 12 plus years. In 1932 the Scout camp that now continues to carry his name, now Hale Scout Reservation was named in Tom Hale’s honor for his tireless work for the Scouting program and his vital role in the development of the camp.
Carlton Weaver, the “baby member” of the Oklahoma Constitutional Convention was a student at the University of Oklahoma when he was elected in 1907 as a delegate to the convention that created the charter of the infant state of Oklahoma. Following the convention, Weaver did not return to the university. He tried farming, but as he shared, “failed miserably.” But having been an owner of the Ada Weekly, now Ada Daily News, before attending college, he returned to his first love- the newspaper business, and in 1914 found himself in Latimer County owning the only newspaper in his county, the Latimer County News-Democrat. The newspaper proved to be Weaver’s forte. He plunged wholeheartedly into the civic life of his city and county and is identified in every worthwhile activity, whether civic, commercial or political in Latimer County and Wilburton. This would later involve Scouting.
Years before a Scout camp was located north of Wilburton area Scouts and their leaders had been camping in the area and on one occasion Scouts were lost and began an aimless search for “the cave.” Then a man on horseback came up and told them he had followed them and said he was a game ranger, demanding they tell where they had hidden their guns. He was Carlton Weaver, of Wilburton, and he was actually there looking for some cattle. He made the bluff thinking the Scouts were hunting deer. He circled around them on horseback sizing them up and trying to see what they had done with their rifles. The result was that Weaver got down off his horse and shook hands with the Scouts and right there they began to talk about getting a road into that wilderness so Scouts could come in and camp. Weaver gave the Scouts directions on how to reach Robbers Cave and they separated. Weaver was hoping to have a ranch in this area and in fact bought one in the course of time. Scouts continued to camp on about 120 acres of Carlton Weaver’s land and in 1929 the Choctaw Area Council purchased the land which became Camp Tom Hale until its final season near Robbers Cave in 1960.
In 1930 Carlton Weaver was elected to the legislature of the state that he helped create back in 1907, eventually becoming the Speaker of the House. In 1935 Carlton Weaver was successful in getting the now 8,000 plus acres, including the 1930-1960 Camp Tom Hale at Robbers Cave designated as one of Oklahoma’s first State Parks.
Dr. John Q. Newell, warden of the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in 1929,must again receive quick mention in this “Founder’s Tribute” for, if not for his leadership and commitment to the Scouting program and the early construction and development of Camp Tom Hale the facilities and building constructed on the campsite at Robbers Cave, by prison inmate labor in 1929-1931, still in use now 90 years later, would likely never have materialized.
On March 27-28, 2020, at both the Robbers Cave site near Wilburton and the Winding Stair Mountains site, Hale Scout Reservation, near Talihina, a 90 Year Anniversary Celebration will occur. For details or more information follow the Facebook page: Camp Tom Hale BSA Alumni or call 773-844-1804.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.