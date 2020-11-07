As we celebrate Veterans Day next week (Wednesday November 11) time has also marched on to 2020 and the 75th Anniversary of the end of World War II. Every day, memories of World War II—its sights and sounds, its terrors and triumphs-disappear. According to US Department of Veterans Affairs statistics, 325,574 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are alive in 2020. Ninety-seven year- old Bill Muncy of McAlester is one of these American heroes still with us.
Bill Muncy was born in the summer of 1923 in the Indianola area where he continues to own the family farmland today. By the time of his senior year in high school Bill found himself in Odessa, Texas where he was a member of the high school Reserve Officer Training Corps (R.O.T.C.) With World War II well underway midway through his senior year Bill joined the U.S. Army on January 19, 1943.
Bill was assigned to the U.S. Army 594th Engineer Boat and Shore Regiment. Engineer special brigades were amphibious forces of the US army. At the beginning of World War II, it was apparent that America would need a large strategic and tactical amphibious capacity. Muncy completed his boot camp at Fort Devens, Massachusetts before further training at Camp Gordon Johnston in Carrabelle, Florida. 0n February 1, 1943 the 4th Special Engineer Brigade was activated and the troop trains were headed for San Francisco in route to the Pacific
Muncy recalls, “We were aboard the U.S.S Sea witch for 28 days and nights. We saw no land during that time in route to Papua, New Guinea. When we arrived we were there for 5 months. Boats were shipped to us in halves about 56 feet long and 8 feet wide and they had to be welded together. These boats were lined up and down the coast in preparation for the invasion of the Philippines.”
The 4th Engineer Boat and Shore Regiment arrived in New Guinea on May 18, 1944 participating in assaults on Morotai Island September 15 1944 and at Lingayen Gulf on January 9 1945. An account of the Morotai Island assault was recorded by participants:
“At sunrise on the day September 15, 1944, naval aircraft Bombed and strafed the beaches and for 90 minutes navel guns and Rockets shelled the landing areas. At H hour buffaloes and LVT's invaded red beach and penetrated no more than 100 yards before being stopped by the dense jungle. Fifteen minutes after H hour personnel of the regiments waded ashore in water that was from 4 to 10 feet deep. When the assault troops landed, the beach area was cleared of the enemy except for occasional snipers. After landing, the shore battalion pulled stuck vehicles out of the soft coral of the beaches. We pushed roads through the jungle and cleared dump areas for unloading supplies for the regiment and the 31st infantry division. By nightfall 50% of the unloading was completed and the men then dug in for the night. For 45 days the regiment continued to clear the jungle, improve roads and unload supplies that were needed by both ground and air forces. During the regiment's stay at Morotai 83 enemy bombing and strafing raids occurred over the beach areas,”
Immediately after peace was declared, the regiment was again alerted this time to land the 33rd division at Wakayama, Honshu Japan. The mission of the 544th upon landing was to organize the beach area, provide inshore service landing craft in objective areas for the 33rd division and attached troops, and to operate port services and defend the beach area. The occupation forces landed on the morning of September 25, 1945, in a very impressive operation. The troops were combat loaded and were prepared to engage hostile forces if necessary. The regiment distinguished itself over all other amphibious units by unloading more than 50,000 tons of supplies and equipment for sixth army occupation troops on Southern Honshu.
Muncy remembers arriving in Japan one month following the surrender and riding electric trains through the area where the atomic bombs had been dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. His most treasured photo album of his time in the service contains several photos of the death and destruction in Japan that ended World War II but likely saved an additional 250,000 American lives should a complete ground assault been necessary.
Technician 4th Grade Sergeant Bill Muncy received a Marksmanship award while in boot camp, he was presented a Philippine Liberation Ribbon Bronze Star, a Good Conduct Medal and a Bronze Service Arrowhead. After three years in the Pacific Munch returned with his regiment to Seattle, Washington and as he shared, “waited to come home.”
Bill Muncy returned to Indianola January 31, 1946. He went to diesel mechanic school at Okmulgee Tech. He lived in Martinez, California for a period of time working at an oil refinery and also lived in Fort Worth, Texas working at an aircraft factory working on the B24 Bay Bombers. Bill later returned to Oklahoma and worked for Arkla Gas before retiring in McAlester while continuing to raise cattle back on the Indianola farm.
Following retirement Bill and his late wife Nolan enjoyed their travels to the 594th Engineer Boat and Shore Regiment reunions and reconnecting with his comrades in service. These included trips to Kissimmee, Florida, Lake Tahoe, Branson, Missouri, Galveston, Texas, and New Orleans, Louisiana.
In Chris Wallace’s new book, “Countdown 1945”-the extraordinary story of the atomic bomb and the 116 days that changed the world. He reminds us of the importance of Veterans Day. “After almost four years of bloody conflict, the Second World War was finally over. The cost to America was unthinkable: 405,799 dead, 670,864 wounded. The price was much steeper around the globe. Seventy-two million people were dead including 47 million civilians.”
Let’s honor them all on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.