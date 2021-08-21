Eighty-six years ago, this past Sunday, August 15, 1935, stunning news spread around the world of the deaths of Will Rogers, one of the most beloved American celebrities at the time, along with fellow Oklahoman and famous aviator Wiley Post when their plane crashed near Point Barrow, Alaska. In 1908 at the age of 29, not yet so famous, Will Rogers made his first documented trip to McAlester.
Will Rogers, born in 1879 in what is now Oklahoma, began his career as a cowboy. But in his twenties, he moved on to life in the public eye as a vaudeville performer, showing crowds his skill with the lariat and soon incorporating in to his act what would become his trademark humor. His popularity led to a successful career on Broadway, on the radio, and in silent (and later, talking) movies. In 1934, the year before his death, he was the biggest box-office draw in Hollywood.
Having petition the Claremore Masonic Lodge #53 in 1905, listing his occupation as “ranchman” and receiving local degrees in 1905 and 1906, in April of 1908 Will Rogers arrives in McAlester to receive a Scottish Rite degree as a member of the Webber Memorial Class. This class would have been held in the then relatively new red brick temple building relatively on the same site as the current McAlester Scottish Rite Temple. It was the Webber Memorial Class that donated the ornate grandfather’s clock that today, 113 years, late sits in the Temple lobby and chimes accordingly. McAlester historian and Mason Tom Crowl has shared that Will Rogers likely played a key role in the donation of the clock and that every time the clock chimes, “We should think of Will Rogers.”
By 1927 Will Rogers was an international celebrity and there was an all-out, eventually unsuccessful, push to get Rogers back to the McAlester Scottish Rite temple to entertain at a spring reunion. This effort was mainly unsuccessful because of both schedule and also Rogers having a surgical procedure that spring in the spring of 1927. The “snubbing” of 1927 made it to the floor of the state legislature and into the newspaper on March 13, 1927:
“State to Bring Will Home-Oklahoma fears Rogers is giving California too much time”
“Some time before the Oklahoma legislature adjourns a joint resolution will be voted calling on Will Rogers, “Oklahoma’s cowboy humorist-mark that “Oklahoma’s” to return to the old home town of Claremore or at least quit playing favorites out in California. We fear Will has wandered too far away from Oklahoma. We certainly believe Will belongs to us rather than the movie colony.”
Discussed in the same article was the recent experience where as Rogers belongs to the Masonic Consistory of McAlester and some of his friends there hope to get him to appear at the spring reunion the following telegram was received:
“Our tour is all booked up and I won’t be through that territory. But let it go till next year and I will save them out a date and the expense of it to them will be null and void. Besides my brother-in- law who is suppose to do it I don’t think has ever paid my dues there. Regards. Will”
Rogers was also the most-read newspaper columnist in the country, taking on a wide range of current events and political topics with his good-natured humor. He famously wrote, “I joked about every prominent man of my time, but I never met a man I didn’t like.”
Rogers’ anthologist, Bryan Sterling, figured that during his career Rogers produced more than 4,000 newspaper columns, plus magazine articles and dialogue and scenarios for several silent movies. He also delivered thousands of after-dinner speeches and scores of radio monologues.
At least two of Will Rogers daily newspapers columns were specifically highlighting McAlester activity. On December 20, 1929 the headline was “Will Rogers Enters a Pleas for Families of Lost Miners.” This was in reference to the 1929 Old Town Mine explosion in McAlester which killed sixty-one. The calamity created forty-six widows and orphaned 178 children. Rogers mentioned this tragedy in his column again on December 23, 1929. It was later learned Rogers himself made a sizable contribution to support victims of the disaster.
On February 6, 1931 Will Rogers returned to McAlester, and the now “new” McAlester Scottish Rite Temple and theater, as a part of the “Will Rogers Drouth Relief Tour.” This included 21 performances in 7 days. On February 6 Rogers had a morning show in Shawnee, a midday performance in Ada, a matinee in McAlester, and an evening show in Muskogee. Rogers was in awe of the new Temple theater where over 700 people were in attendance and $1,870 was raised for the needy.
Always up for an adventure, Rogers enjoyed traveling the world and became a major supporter of the emerging aviation industry. He became friends with famed pilot Wiley Post, the first pilot to fly solo around the world. And in early August 1935, Rogers joined Post on his mission in Alaska to survey air routes between the U.S. and Russia. It was during this trip that Rogers and Post lost their lives.
The fall 1935 reunion of the Indian Consistory and Coordinated Bodies A.A.S.R. Valley of McAlester Orient of Oklahoma was held on November 4, 5, 6, & 7 was designated The Will Rogers Memorial Class.
A building was erected in 1921 that connected to the McAlester Scottish Rite Temple which was a dormitory for the brethren attending the Scottish Rite Reunions. In 1927 it was decided that the dormitory would be the new home of Albert Pike Hospital. In 1950 the Albert Pike Hospital merged in to the McAlester community hospital system.
This was not the final chapter for the old Masonic dormitory though. From 1952 to 1972 the building returned to its original purpose, providing lodging for men attending the Scottish Rite Reunions. The structure was known as the Will Rogers Dormitory during this period. The building’s tenure came to an end in August of 1973 when it was demolished.
McAlester, like many schools around the state following his death honored Will Rogers by naming of one of its elementary schools in his honor.
One of the artifacts in the McAlester Scottish Rite Temple’s collection is the last telegram ever sent by Will Rogers. The last line reads, “Well, Wiley’s got’er warmed up. Let’s go.”
