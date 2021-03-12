Before service in World War II, before being a Texas Longhorn, before being a New York Yankee (football) and a New York Giant — the first and legendary coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Tom Landry, flew planes all around our area as a part his United States Army Air Forces training at then Eastern Oklahoma A&M College at Wilburton.
By the end of his sophomore college football season, still stuck on the jayvee squad, Landry was looking beyond Austin to uncertain horizons, which he would be able to see from above, in a cockpit of a Flying Fortress of his own. In February 1944, the call-up came and he found himself hopscotching the country from Wichita Fall to San Antonio, to receive escalating levels of training, then to Eastern Oklahoma State College for actual flight lessons.
The first time he went up, in a single-engine two-seat plane, with an instructor beside him, the engine failed. Landry, his heart pounding wildly, sat frozen as the instructor was unable to restart the engine and was forced to land the plane in a cow pasture. After that hairy experience, Landry, considered himself lucky to be alive and realized that the life of a flier in wartime was one in which any number of things could go wrong even before the plane left the ground.
During the early summer of 1944, with the war continuing EOSC received a letter and a certificate of appreciation from the United States Army for is contribution in developing the Air Force. Major General John F. Curry wrote the letter and it contained in part the following;
“A few years ago, shortly after the beginning of the present World War, it became evident that if humanity and decency, as well as our national honor, were to survive, America’s entry into that conflict was indeed mandatory. Committed to such an end, one of the first and most important tasks facing us as a nation was the development of an Air Force; the greatest Air Force the world has ever known.
Today, our country possesses that Air Force. We possess that Air Force because of a re-manifestation of the spirit and will of a free and united people.
In the training of many of the men who comprise the United States Army Air Forces, your splendid institution has played a most important and vital part. In acknowledgement of your contribution to that training program, it is my privilege to express to you a sincere appreciation for such meritorious service.
On behalf of the Commanding General of the Army Air Forces Command, I am pleased, therefore, to present to you through Colonel Roy W. Leggett, my Deputy Chief of Staff, the accompanying Certificate of Service, in recognition of a job well done.”
Though the above commendation in 1944 coincided almost exactly with the time that Tom Landry would have been on the Wilburton college campus military training, on behalf of the war effort had been underway since 1942.
The first assembly for the 1942-43 school year was held in the Mitchell Hall auditorium when President E.T. Dunlap addressed the student boy on the importance of preparing themselves for service now and after the war. He stressed that young men could prepare themselves for service now and after the war. He stressed that young men could prepare themselves for Army, Navy, Marine and Air Corp Reserves through diligent application in general and special courses offered by the college. He brought out the fact that both men and women also benefitted from well prepared lessons with sound stable characters.
Ten Naval and five Army fliers arrived on campus in November of 1942 and were housed in Johnson Hall. Their flying instruction and ground school courses were presented for eight weeks. Winston Cocke was in charge of the flying instruction with assistance from W.B. Mosely and C.C Donaho, R.B. Mitchell, Haskell Rich and I.C. Gunning handled the ground school.
Tom Landry was born in Mission Texas to Ray (an auto mechanic and volunteer fireman) and Ruth Landry. Tom was the second of four children (Robert, Tommy, Ruthie and Jack). Tom played quarterback (primary passer and runner, and also punter) for Mission High School, where he led his team to a 12-0 record his senior year.
He attended the University of Texas at Austin as an industrial engineering major. Landry had given thought to enrolling at SMU, but he knew that he would be away from his friends and family. The main driving force in keeping him from enrolling at SMU was the notion that it would be too long a travel for his parents to see him play college football at Texas.
He interrupted his education after his freshman year to serve in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II. Landry was inspired to join the armed forces in honor of his brother Robert. Robert Landry had enlisted in the Army Air Corps after the attack on Pearl Harbor. While ferrying a B-17 over to England, Robert Landry’s plane had gone down over the North Atlantic, close to Iceland.
Tom Landry began his basic training at Sheppard Field near Wichita Falls, Texas, and his pre-flight training at Kelly Field, located near San Antonio. It was during this time Landry found himself in actual flight lessons at Eastern Oklahoma State College. At the age of 19, Landry was transferred to Sioux City, Iowa, where he trained as a co-pilot for flying a B-17.
In 1944, Landry got his orders and from Sioux City he went to Liverpool, England, where he was assigned to the Eight Air force, 493rd Squadron in Ipswich. Landry earned his wings and a commission as a Second Lieutenant at Lubbock Army air Field, and was assigned to the 493rd Bombardment Group at RAF Debach, England, as a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber co-pilot in the 860th Bombardment Squadron. From November 1944 to April 1945 he completed a combat tour of 30 missions, and survived a crash landing in Belgium after his bomber ran out of fuel.
Landry returned to his studies at the University of Texas in the fall of 1946. On the football team, he played full back and defensive back on the Texas Longhorns’ bowl game winners on New Year’s Day of 1948 and 1949. He received his bachelor’s degree from UT in 1949. In 1952 he earned a Master’s degree in industrial engineering from the University of Houston.
Landry married the former Alicia Wiggs on January 28. 1949. The Landry’s were married for 51 years, until his death on February 12, 2000 at the age of 75. The Landry’s had three children: a son, Tom, Jr., and daughters Kitty and Lisa (d.1995).
Landry played in the AAFC in 1949 for the New York Yankees, then moved in 1950 across town to the New York Giants. In 1954 he was selected as an All-Pro. He played through the 1955 season, and acted as a player-assistant coach the last two years, 1954 through 1955.
For the 1954 football season, Landry became the defensive coordinator for the Giants, opposite Vince Lombardi who was the offensive coordinator. Landry led one of the best defensive teams in the league from 1956 to 1959. The two coaches created a fanatical loyalty within the unit they coached that drove the Giants to three appearances in the NFL championship game in four years.
In 1960, Tom Landry became the first head coach of the Dallas Cowboys and stayed for 29 seasons (1960-1988). His 29 years as the coach of one team is an NFL record, along with his 20 consecutive winning seasons. Landry won two Super Bowl titles (VI, XII), 5 NFC titles, 13 Divisional titles, and compiled a 270-178-6 record, the 3rd most wins of all time for an NFL coach. He was named the NFL Coach of the Year in 1966 and the NFC Coach of the Year in 1975.
Since learning of Tom Landry’s time at Wilburton and EOSC I have often wondered if there was ever a time in his 29 years as the coach of America’s Team (off season, of course) if a man in a Fedora was ever seen driving around the area re-living where in 1944 his plane went down in a local cow pasture
