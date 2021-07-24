On Friday morning Aug. 14, 1959 news stories broadcast around the world with a McAlester, Oklahoma Associated Press dateline. The stories were all sharing that two nights prior the opening ceremony torch in route to the third Pan American Games in Chicago, making an overnight stop at the McAlester City Hall, had been stolen.
Since 1951 the Pan American Games have been held every four years, a year prior to the Summer Olympic Games. It is a competition that has seen thousands of athletes converge every single year to represent their nations, more so considering that the competition targets all the Americas Nations.
Each of the hosting nations of this event is tasked with the duty of hosting both the Pan American Games together with the ParaPan American Games that are held concurrently. The host city is selected by PASO (Pan American Sports Organization), which is the governing body of the event.
The vent attracts over 5,000 competing athletes in each of the 36 sports and close to 400 events. For an athlete to be able to participate, they must be citizen of the nation that they are representing and must also meet the requirements stipulated by the Olympic charter.
Buenos Aires was the city that was lucky to be the first ever host of the competition in 1951. The last edition of this event was held in Lima Peru on July 26- Aug. 11, 2019.
The 3rd Pan American Games, the first to be held in the United States, was held in Chicago, Illinois on Aug. 27-Sept. 17, 1959. The decision was made that a relay chain of 3,000 Boy Scouts would carry an atomic torch from Mexico City, site of the 1955 games, to Chicago. And the U.S. route from Lerado, Texas, to Chicago Illinois brought the relay right through McAlester on Aug. 12, 1959 the scene of the crime.
The Friday, Aug. 14, 1959 Daily Oklahoma ran an article with the headline, “Torch Leaves, Trouble Stays- FBI Will Quiz Youth in Theft of Scout Light.”
The article shared that the Federal Bureau of Investigations planned to question a 16-year-old McAlester athlete on Friday who has admitted grabbing the Pan American Games torch from four Boy Scouts before throwing it in a ditch.
The youth arrested was Charles Turnbow and was placed in the McAlester City Jail on an open theft case.
McAlester Chief of Police Elmer Durant shared “the youth has admitted grabbing the torch from the Boy Scout honor guard on Wednesday night. Turnbow said he did it as a ‘prank’ and in an effort to prove to his teenage friends that he had, ‘nerve enough to do it.’”
The torch was being relayed across the nation to Chicago where it will be used to formally open the Pan American Games. It is the property of The Atomic Energy Commission, which permits the FBI to assume jurisdiction of the case.
The “torch” arrived in McAlester Wednesday night and was placed on a table in City Hall. Boy Scouts troops in the area took turns providing honor guards on the “torch” for the night.
Shortly after 10 p.m. while four young boys stood at each corner of the table guarding the “torch” a teenaged boy wearing a paper sack over his head dashed in, grabbing the “torch” and fled.
It was received an hour and half later after being thrown into a ditch. A light bulb which burns at the top of the torch was broken.
Turnbow, who played varsity football for McAlester High School last year, told officers he did not know the importance of the torch to the Boy Scouts or that it was an international symbol of the famed games. He said he thought it was “local stunt.”
The idea for taking the torch Turnbow said, was conceived at a drive-in cafe while talking with other youths who thought it would be a joke to steal it.
“As soon as I got it I knew I shouldn’t have done it, Turnbow said. “I got scared and threw it in a ditch. I’m sorry for it…sometime you just don’t think. I wish there was some way I could make up for it.”
The relay of the torch continued on schedule on Thursday morning.
Police Chief Durant said the Pittsburg County Attorney would make a decision on State charges against the boy on Friday. “The FBI has notified me it wants to question the boy Friday morning. Charges won’t be filed until the FBI gets through with the boy,” Durant said.
The drama for the 1959 Pan American Games torch was still not over when it left McAlester. On its continued route toward Chicago the torch encountered yet another mishap. On Aug. 21, the torch`s wooden base was lost when the car carrying it rolled into the Mississippi River at Alton, Ill. No one was in the car at the time.
On Aug. 27 a radioactive source was added to the torch for the final leg of the relay and the relay was completed when Ronald Rodgriguez, 16, a Mexican-American scout, ran the torch into Soldier Field lighting the Friendship Flame.
Charles W. Turnbow died at age 68 in 2008. At the time of his death he was living in Enid but services were held in McAlester with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery. He graduated from McAlester High School in 1959 and attended Eastern Oklahoma State College, Wilburton, on a football scholarship. He later attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University at Durant. He owned barber shops in Rifle and Fruita, Colo., where he retired due to his health. He later moved to Wichita, Kan., Duncan, and then to Enid, where he lived until his death.
Turnbow’s obituary made no mention of the “torch incident” at McAlester in 1959 that made worldwide news.
