One hundred years ago this past week Buffalo, New York-born, and Hartshorne, Oklahoma-adopted, Warren Spahn was born. When he was 21 years old, after only two starts in the big leagues, what ball players call “a cup of coffee” (a brief appearance in the majors), in 1942 Spahn enlisted in the U.S. Army to serve his country in World War II. He spent close to four years in the Army, earning both a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
Spahn’s credentials in baseball are well known: Most victories by a left-handed pitcher (363); 13 years of 20 or more wins in 21 years as a Major Leaguer; Cy Young Award (1957); appearances in 14 All-Star games; two no-hitters; a 4-3 record in three World Series; Hall of Fame (1973)—and much more. But less well-known, or remembered, is that Spahn also was an Army engineer.
Spahn entered the Army on Dec. 3, 1942, at Camp Chaffee, Ark., a combination training facility and POW camp, and one of the many military bases being built in the crash-construction program. Following basic training, he was sent to Camp Gruber, Okla., where he was assigned to the 276th Engineer Combat Battalion. He continued to play baseball, and helped pitch the battalion’s team to the post championship.
On Nov. 4, 1944, Staff Sgt. Spahn and his unit, part of the 1159th Engineer Combat Group, boarded the Queen Mary for France. Of the men in the unit, Spahn later said some had been let out of prison if they would enlist. “So, these were the people I went overseas with, and they were tough and rough and I had to fit that mold.”
Spahn soon found himself in the middle of action in the brutal Battle of the Hürtgen Forest and the Battle of the Bulge. Spahn recalled being surrounded and he and his men having to fight their way out. During one of the coldest winters on record, Spahn said, “Our feet were frozen when we went to sleep and they were frozen when we woke up. We didn’t have a bath or change of clothes for weeks.”
In March 1945 the 276th was at Remagen, Germany, working around the clock to repair the Ludendorff Bridge. Though damaged by demolitions triggered by retreating German troops, it had not been destroyed, making it the only Rhine River bridge captured by the Allies. On March 17, at about 3 p.m., Lt. Col. Clayton Rust, the 276th’s commander, was standing about in the middle of the bridge talking to a fellow officer. Suddenly everyone heard what sounded like rifle shots – rivets were being sheared off from trusses and beams. The bridge, weakened by the demolitions, heavy troop and vehicle traffic, and vibration from artillery fire and construction equipment, was collapsing. A total of 28 men were killed or missing and 65 injured. Eighteen men were rescued from the river, including Col. Rust. Spahn was among the wounded, getting hit in the left foot by a piece of bridge shrapnel.
The 276th received the Presidential Unit Citation for its actions at Remagen. Spahn was also awarded the Purple Heart. In addition, Spahn received a battlefield commission, which lengthened his service by another six months. Discharged in April 1946, he returned to the Boston Braves in time to post an 8–5 season.
As a professional baseball player, Warren Spahn was a remarkable left-handed pitcher who won more games than any other left-hander in the history of major league baseball. He had a long career spent almost exclusively with the Braves team. His approach to pitching involved a signature style and absolute precision.
Spahn was signed to the Braves in 1940. At the time the Braves were located in Boston, Massachusetts. He started out in the minor divisions of the Braves team, eventually making his Major League debut in 1942. He spent only a season and a-half playing with the Braves before he was drafted into the Army. He served in Europe for three years and returned to the Braves in 1946. Over the next several years his spectacular achievements on the mound assured him of a prominent place among baseball’s superstars. When he retired in 1965, he was major league baseball’s oldest active player.
In 1973 he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Two years before he retired, Spahn made his acting debut in the television show “Combat!” — a cameo as a German soldier.
Following his baseball career, Spahn made his home in Oklahoma including much of the time at the Diamond Star Ranch near Hartshorne in Pittsburg County.
Spahn settled near Hartshorne because his wife LoRene was from Oklahoma. He met her in Tulsa on a military outing from Camp Gruber in 1942, and during Warren’s time in the war and before they were married it was LoRene who had acquired the initial property in Southeastern Oklahoma. For many years it became their offseason home and following retirement a more permanent home. Spahn died in 2003 and is buried in Hartshorne’s Elmwood Cemetery. In 2017 a Warren Spahn statue was placed in front of the new Hartshorne Schools Arena.
Historians and fans have later claimed that Spahn’s four years in the Army cost him the chance of reaching 400 wins. But Spahn disagreed, saying,
“After what I went through overseas, I never thought of anything I was told to do in baseball as hard work. You get over feeling like that when you spend days on end sleeping in frozen tank tracks in enemy threatened territory. The Army taught me something about challenges and about what’s important and what isn’t. Everything I tackle in baseball and in life I take as a challenge rather than work.”
Photo #2. Hall of Fame pitcher Warren Spahn- 1921 – 2003 (Permission MLB)
