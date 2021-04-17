Howard S. Cowan, early 1950’s editor of the McAlester News Capital, in March of 1945 was the first war correspondent to cross the Rhine River and the first to return with the story of the historic crossing of the German water barrier. And 10 years later, March of 1955, was the key figure in unraveling the murders and burning of his family by McAlester physician Dr. Ben T. Galbraith.
Howard Cowan, a native of Shawnee, returned there following his graduation from the University of Oklahoma in1932 to begin his career at the Shawnee News-Star. At the News-Star he was the advertising manager, night editor, and city editor. In 1940 Cowan left Shawnee to join the Associated Press in Kansas City. He later served in the Jefferson City bureau before he was appointed AP War Correspondent.
Cowan was stationed in the London bureau of the Associated Press before the Normandy invasion and covered airborne landing behind enemy lines in France on D-Day. He then followed Allied troops to Germany.
On D-Day Cowan, was a correspondent aboard a C-47 piloted by Lieutenant Colonel John Neale, 435th Troop Carrier Group executive officer, which departed from RAF Welford. Neale, too, was from Shawnee, and instead of carrying a load of paratroopers, his “chalk” was assigned to tow a glider. Cowan shared at the time:
“When we came back to England the metal hide of our powerful twin-engine C-47 was messed up like a bride’s first entry into a can of early June peas. The radio and electrical systems were damaged but nobody was hit,” he wrote in a dispatch for the Associated Press.
After a routine “sightseeing” flight from Welford, the flight was smooth until the aircraft reached the French coast, Cowan recalled.
“Our P-51 fighter escort had a whale of a time playing tag over and under, dodging in and out of our column and a formation of homeward bound B-17s and C-47s,” he wrote. “From a tiny island off shore came the first ack ack, but the bursts were far away.”
“Red and green tracers overlapped in huge arcs that reminded you of an old-fashioned grape arbor. Flares from flak bursts made you jump, but they were so far off there was no noise and didn’t seem to matter much – at least not like the 20-millimeter shell which sawed through the fuselage next to my window and then went off like an indoor firecracker explosion,” he added. “Red and green tracers – they are not as fast in the movies – drifted up at an angle of about 45 degrees well ahead of our ship. For every one of those colored lights there are four bullets you can’t see.”
“Then we got over enemy lines and the machine-guns started. We hadn’t loosed the glider yet and our speed still left something to be desired. I was on my knees peering out of the window, bundled up in Mae West life preserver, parachute and flak-suit,” he wrote.
Then Howard Cowan was part of one of the most anticipated stories in the latter stages of the European war.
It occurred just before 4 p.m. local time on March 7, 1945 via the Ludendorff Bridge, which linked Remagen on the west bank with Erpel on the east bank, about 35 miles southeast of Cologne. The U.S. 1st Army’s 9th Armored Division had advanced rapidly toward the iconic river, and scouts arriving in Remagen around midday were stunned to see the bridge was still standing.
After Germans scrambling to retreat failed in their efforts to demolish the bridge, a small party of Americans made their way across that afternoon and gained a foothold on the east bank. It would be a few hours before word of their unexpected feat made it all the way up the chain of command, setting in motion not only a frenzy of activity to reinforce the initial bridgehead but a mad scramble by correspondents to reach the scene.
Those who had covered the fighting in Cologne had an advantage in that race, and Howard Cowan of the Associated Press won it — edging out Andy Rooney of Stars and Stripes. The 30-year-old AP correspondent not only reached Remagen first, but hustled over the bridge to Erpel and back before any of his brethren. That was enough to secure the coveted dateline that first appeared in some U.S. evening editions on March 8, 1945: ACROSS THE RHINE.
Cowan left the Associated Press in 1946 to become general manager of the Shipley Baking Co. in McAlester, not for certain what this stop along the way was about, but by the early 1950s Howard Cowan shows up on the staff of the McAlester News Capital and was its editor 1955 when possibly one of the most shocking and gruesome stories to make local and state news occurred.
On March 17, 1955, newspapers carried an item about three house fires in the region that killed 13 people in one night. Like the other fires in the story, the one in the Galbraith home was considered an accident. “The only survivor of the family was Dr. Ben T. Galbraith, a prominent physician who was away from home attending a convention,” the story reported.
Firefighters put out the blaze in minutes. They found Kitty in her bedroom, burned to death. She had a deep gash in her head. The three children were in their rooms also all dead. The oldest son Jere had a shirt stuffed in his mouth. Suffocation seemed to have been the cause of death. Investigators declared that the gash in Kitty’s head was likely the result of a fall. The cloth in Jere’s mouth was written off as the child’s attempt to protect his lungs from smoke.
Newspapers noted that the day before Dr. Galbraith had been at a medical conference in Oklahoma City, about two hours away. He arrived for work around 9 at the McAlester General Hospital. A colleague told him of the tragedy.
In a panic, he rushed to the funeral home and arranged to have the bodies cremated immediately and sent to his hometown of Bells, Tenn., for burial. Officials ruled that the deaths were accidental, so no one questioned the decision to forgo autopsies.
This didn’t sit well with some of the investigators on the site — Highway Patrolman Lt. Andrew Bidwell, Fire Chief Ernest Rager and Sheriff Dee Sanders. They called in Howard S. Cowan, editor of the McAlester News-Capital, and together they started digging. Within three days, they had gathered clues to implicate Dr. Galbraith in the murder of his wife and children.
It was Editor Cowan who found the bloody second pillow behind the door of Mrs. Galbraith’s room, the first real clue that the family had been murdered. His hand- ake uncovered needles the doctor later confessed to have used to poison his children. It was Cowan who found the letter written by the doctor sharing his psychotic despair, frustrations and yearnings. And it was Cowan who pressed for a murder warrant to be issued.
Dr. Galbraith was arrested in Arkansas following the funeral of his family. “I killed them and I’m sorry,” he said in his confession. The jury, which consisted of 12 fathers, deliberated for an hour, found him guilty and gave him life in prison. In December 1959, Galbraith smuggled a razor into his cell and, with surgical precision, sliced an artery. In his suicide note, he asked to be cremated and have his ashes scattered over the graves of the wife and children he murdered.
In his “Sideswipes” column in the McAlester News Capital bylined merely “By the Editor” Cowan applauded detective work by Ragar, Sanders and Bidwell. He praised the “the stubborn determination of a grizzled old firefighter…the persistent inquisitiveness of a sheriff with children of his own…the patient skill of an FBI-trained highway patrol chief.”
But the fourth member of the team Editor Cowan, was omitted from the column. Modesty prevented the old war correspondent from patting his own back in his paper.
Of the others he wrote:
“From the horror and grief which grips the community can be salvaged this reasoning morsel of competent public servants at work. So many times, their deeds go unsung. Our hats are off to them for a job well done.”
Howard Cowan moved to Maine in 1979, after retiring from the Public Service Company of Oklahoma, where he became the publisher of both the Boothbay Register and Wiscasset Newspaper. He died in 1987.
