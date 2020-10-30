Our area’s current Oklahoma Senate seat will be decided on Tuesday and with the incumbent defeated during the August primary runoff election, come 2021 a new person will fill the District 7 Senate seat at the State Capitol. This column is not a campaign piece but rather a historical review of the office held by some of the most colorful and certainly memorable officeholders in Oklahoma political history.
From the first session of the Oklahoma State Senate until the 30th Session, in 1965, the area’s Senate seat was designated as District 25 when the District was then realigned and renumbered and we drew the “Lucky Number 7.” The office holder at the time was, in fact, a gambler, but many years later his luck would run out! More about that a little later.
The 1st Oklahoma Legislature was the first meeting of the legislative branch of the government of Oklahoma, composed of the Oklahoma Senate and the Oklahoma House of Representatives. The meeting took place from Dec. 2, 1907, to May 26, 1908, in the Guthrie City Hall Building. Both houses of the state legislature had large Democratic majorities including District 25 State Senator Wilburn N. Redwine, a trial and jury attorney from McAlester. Redwine distinguished himself in the first Senate session by great opposition to the school land bill. He served in the Senate for eight years 1907-1914.
The 5th Oklahoma Legislature session found newly elected Senator W.V. Buckner of McAlester in office. Bucker appears to have served as a “Reading clerk” in earlier legislative sessions and then was listed as being from Enterprise, OK. Buckner, also a Democrat served from 1915-1918.
E.P. Hill of McAlester who had served as a Democrat in the Oklahoma House became the State Senator for the next four years 1919-1922. He would be followed by three subsequent Senators until again filling the office between 1935-1938.
Carl Monk was elected State Senator of the 25th District in 1923 and served in that capacity until 1927. Monk was a McAlester attorney and a Democrat.
McAlester attorney and Democrat Guy Andrews served District 25 from 1927-1930.
Presley Lester of McAlester served as a Democrat in the State Senator for District 25 from 1931-1934 before becoming the McAlester Postmaster.
John C. Monk, son of former Senator Carl Monk, served as Democrat Senator for District 25 from 1939-1942.
M.O. Counts, Democrat became the only District 25 State Senator to win re-election to a second term since District 25’s first Senator Redwine. Counts served eight years from 1943-1950.
The first 50 years of the District 25 State Senate office was somewhat uneventful in public service — but the next 50 years was going to get interesting.
In 1950, Democrat Kirksey Nix of McAlester (Eufaula) was elected. Nix, like many of the others, practiced law in McAlester was a fiery speaker and colorful defense attorney. He was a friend and business associate of actor John Wayne, who had the locals gawking when he visited Nix in McAlester. In those days, virtually every state job was Senate patronage. There was no Corrections Department, and the prisons were autonomous. You didn't apply for a prison job at the state penitentiary, though. You applied at Nix's law office on Grand Avenue in McAlester.
"State highway crews had only two jobs in that district all summer — put up Nix campaign signs and tear down Stipe signs," a Nix supporter said years later.
A 27-year-old state representative named Gene Stipe challenged Nix for his Senate seat in 1954. Nix gave him a sound thrashing. When Nix was elected to the Court of Criminal Appeals in 1956, Stipe won a special election.
Controversy seemed to follow Nix to the Courts. His new Cadillac exploded one day in the judges' parking lot at the Capitol. Nix blamed a leaking acetylene tank in the trunk of the vehicle. He said he had used it to make repairs at his home on Lake Eufaula. Others wondered if there wasn't a more sinister explanation. The judge's son, Kirksey Nix Jr., was widely reputed to be a member of the Dixie Mafia — a loose-knit collection of criminals who operated throughout the South.
The younger Nix was a suspect in the Louisiana murder of a carnival worker during a robbery in which the victims were chained together. He was found hiding in the woods near the scene of another robbery and the murder of a night watchman in Georgia. No charges were filed against him in either instance. But charges were filed after a prominent New Orleans businessman was fatally wounded in his home during a robbery there. His wife fired several shots at the fleeing robbers.
Nix Jr. arrived the next day at the emergency room of a Dallas hospital with a gunshot wound. He refused to let doctors remove the slug, presumably so it couldn't be matched with the slain businessman's weapon. But he was convicted anyway, and still is serving a life sentence in a Louisiana prison. He was featured recently in a national television documentary on the murder of a judge and his wife in Mississippi. Authorities suspected there might be a connection with the murders and a prison scam the younger Nix operated.
Former District 25 State Senator and Judge Nix took early retirement because of heart trouble and passed away in 1979.
The four years of State Senator Kirksey Nix were colorful and the Nix judgeship and family tentacles continue to provide headlines today, but without question the 27-year-old McAlester attorney and state representative that challenged and ultimately followed him defined and became “Oklahoma Senator” Gene Stipe.
Stipe, also a Democrat, was a legendary State Senator and noted trial lawyer who became the longest-serving legislator in Oklahoma history. He served 53 years in the Oklahoma Legislature, a record that still stands. He graduated from Savanna High School, then joined the U.S. Navy and served in World War II. He then worked his way through the University of Oklahoma law school by being a firefighter. He won his first election at 21, taking a seat in the State House of Representatives. He then won a special election for the Senate seat which he held for the next 45 years. At one time he also held the record as the longest serving State Legislator in America.
Stipe resigned from the Oklahoma State Senate in March 2003. A month later, he pleaded guilty to federal charges of perjury, conspiracy to obstruct a Federal Election Commission investigation, and conspiracy to violate the Federal Election Campaign Act, relating to his alleged role in funneling illegal contributions. In January 2004, he was sentenced to five years' probation, six months' home detention, 1,000 hours of community service, and fined $735,567. Furthermore, he also agreed to forfeit both his license to practice law and his legislative pension upon the felony plea of guilty.
In September 2007, federal authorities filed a petition seeking to have Stipe's probation revoked as a result of his alleged ongoing relationship with his former business partner due to the latter's status as a convicted felon. On September 28, a federal judge ordered Stipe, who suffered from hydrocephalus, diabetes and prostate cancer, to undergo a mental competency evaluation at the United States Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, Missouri, following a parole revocation hearing in which Stipe required prompting from his attorneys to answer questions, and according to the judge, appeared to be drugged or hypnotized. The request was subsequently denied in November, 2008, following the court's decision that Stipe was incompetent to face a probation revocation hearing and had effectively served the prison sentence he would have been given during his court-ordered mental competency evaluation.
While awaiting a determination on his competency to face probation revocation, Stipe and his brother, F were indicted by a federal grand jury in another case on charges of mail fraud, witness tampering, money laundering and conspiracy, relating to their alleged role in a real estate deal involving a pet food company owned by another one of Gene Stipe's former business partners. The witness tampering charge stems from allegations that the Stipe brothers engaged in a conspiracy to influence the testimony of another former Oklahoma State Representative. The indictment against Stipe was put on hold due to mental competency issues raised during a probation revocation hearing relating to a previous case against him, and Francis Stipe. Gene Stipe died on July 21, 2012, following a lengthy illness at the age of 85.
In a 2003 special election, Hartshorne attorney and Democrat member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, Richard Lerblance, was elected to the District 7 State Senate office and served until he term-limited out in 2012.
In 2012, Wilburton contractor and Vietnam veteran Larry Boggs became the first Republican District 25/District 7 State Senator since Oklahoma Statehood. He has served the District for eight years and was defeated in Primary Election Runoff in August.
On Tuesday, Nov. 3 two political newcomers — Republican Warren Hamilton and Democrat Jerry Donathan — will face each other in the General Election for State Senate District 7. One of them will join the 13 men to previously hold the office since Oklahoma Statehood. The other will join the equally colorful and memorable list of men and women who have opposed these men over the past 113 years.
