In 1962 five students at Southeastern Oklahoma State College at Durant: Mike Rabon from Spencerville, Jim Grant from Hugo, Johnny Cobel from Marietta, John Durrill from Bartlesville, and Norman Ezell from Albuquerque, New Mexico became friends and formed a band called “The Mutineers.”
The band played local beer joints and frat dances until the Summer of 1964 when they decided to go to Texas to try and make enough money to pay for tuition for the following semester. And at this time Johnny Cobel was replaced by Jimmy Wright from Durant. With the onslaught of the British Invasion by bands with strange sounding names, the group also took on a new handle. They were not bugs or beasts of any kind, they were simply “Five Americans.”
The “Five Americans” released more than 55 singles during their time together and took their brand of music and style to the national music scene in America during the ‘60s.
In early 1966, after a couple of failed efforts, the band released an original tune entitled "I See The Light", which climbed to #26 on the Billboard chart. "I See The Light" was followed by "Evol Not Love" which stalled at #92. Five more singles were issued, but none met with much success.
While passing through a small town in Oregon, the band saw a sign that said Western Union and quickly formed the idea for a song about someone receiving a Dear John letter by telegraph. Released in early 1967, "Western Union" rose to #5 on Billboard and #3 on the Cashbox Best Sellers list. The single sold in excess of one million records and paved the way for the group to appear on The Steve Allen Show, American Bandstand twice and Where The Action Is four times. "Western Union" was followed by a less gimmicky and more melodic song entitled "Sound Of Love" which charted in the Top 40 as well, peaking at #36. Then, bowing to pressure from DJ's the world over to write another communication song, they followed "Western Union" with "Zip Code", which climbed to #36.
The Five Americans where the first to achieve what no other group in Texas had done in five short years... selling millions of singles and albums. Over the years the group still got together to play an occasional show. A double album called "Now and Then" was issued with most of the band's hit songs on it, however the masters were sold to Sundazed Music around 1985 without The Five Americans' knowledge and the band received no royalties from the sales. "Western Union" still gets air play on oldies radio on average of 5000 times per month in the U.S. and Canada, and as of January of 1998, "Western Union" achieved the one million mark in air play according to BMI, Broadcast Music INC.
In 1971, after releasing eight more low charting singles, the boys simply got tired of touring and each went his own way.
Guitarist Mike Rabon signed with UNI records for one album and a single. Despite a good effort on Rabon's part, most of the record company's promotion and attention went to the only other artist that UNI had signed at the time, Elton John. However, Rabon's group, Michael Rabon And Choctaw went on to become a very successful touring band through the mid-seventies in the South-Western states.
Eventually, Mike Rabon went back to college and got his Masters degree in Education and became involved with school administration and teaching music in his home town of Hugo, Oklahoma. He is now retired and has authored a handful of books, including, “High Strung,” a memoir about his days with “The Five Americans.”
In 2012 Rabon visited McAlester as a Rotary Club program and for an evening reception and program at McAlester Public Library when his book, “High Strung” was released.
Bassist Jim Grant formed his own successful logo company in Dallas. One of his designs is the Chili's restaurant logo. Jim passed away from a heart attack on November 29th, 2004.
Keyboardist John Durrill had graduated with an English degree with a music minor from Southeastern and taught high school English for one year at Talihina, OK. He was then hired as the organ player for “The Ventures,” the group that strangely enough influenced The Five Americans in their early years. He also became a successful song writer, penning such hits as "Dark Lady" by Cher and “Misery and Gin” for Merle Haggard. Durrill is an inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of “The Ventures.”
Today, Durrill remains very active in the music business and resides in Westlake Village, California. His current projects include occasional duty with The Ventures, writing for the group Chicago, movie work, and other art and music-related work.
Guitarist Norman Ezell was born in Alabama, but spent his childhood in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He transferred from the University of New Mexico to Southeastern on a football scholarship and earned a bachelor’s degree in Education
Like Durrill, Ezell ventured to California after the breakup of the band. He founded two churches, “Gloryland Ministries,’’ and produced a number of gospel albums. In addition, Ezell taught special education in Taft and Stockton, California. And like Rabon, he penned a book about his Five American days, titled, “Road Runner. ‘’ He died of cancer on May 8th, 2010 at the age of 68
Drummer Jimmy Wright continued residing in Durant, Oklahoma where The Five got their start and played on commercial jingles from time to time. Wright was a native of Wyoming, but grew up in Durant. After life in the band, he teamed with Rabon’s new group to record an album, and then established several ministries in Oklahoma. Wright also utilized his talents as a media director, videographer, and lighting director while working and traveling with various ministries, both nationally and internationally. He passed away on January 30th, 2012.
Mike Rabon shared about “The Five Americans” and the British Invasion. “Instead of mimicking them, we needed to create something different so we became the American answer to the British, the clean-cut young Americans from southeast Oklahoma.”
To reach Mike Cathey mwcathey@aol.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.