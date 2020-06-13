When Harold Stevenson died in October 2018 at the age of 89, contributions in his memory were requested to the Idabel High School Art Department. This support was in memory of an artist whose pieces, often controversial, are in the permanent collections of the Solomon R. Guggenheim, New York City, Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C.; Museum of Modern Art, New York City; Yale University Art Gallery New Haven, Connecticut; Blanton Gallery at the University of Texas, Austin; Radford University Art Museum, Radford, Virginia; Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Texas; New York Eye & Ear Infirmary, New York City, Oklahoma City Museum of Art; Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art at the University of Oklahoma; Oklahoma State University Museum of Art; Idabel Public Library; The Museum of the Red River, Idabel and private collections throughout the world. Additionally, his works have been exhibited in museums and galleries throughout the United States, Europe and Asia, including the Louvre in Paris.
Harold Stevenson was born on March 11, 1929, in Idabel. Before he even became a teenager, he began teaching himself to paint, and said that by the time he was 10, he had a little studio in a building downtown where he would do people’s portraits. “I painted all the people who came there, and that was everybody,” he shared in 2013. He attended the University of Oklahoma, and, on the advice of architect Bruce Goff, departed for the Art Students League in New York in 1949, where he quickly fell into the art scene.
That same year, Stevenson met Andy Warhol, who had arrived in the city from Pittsburgh earlier in the year. They would quickly become friends. Stevenson said that he introduced Warhol to David Mann, who was then running a space called the Bodley Gallery, where the future pop superstar would have his first solo show. Stevenson would later become the subject of Warhol’s first film entitled “Harold” and would also appear in the pop artist’s video “Heat” (1972).
Visitors to the Galerie Iris Clert, Paris, in early 1963 were hardly prepared for the painting that greeted them: a colossal, 40-foot-long male nude, precisely and sensually rendered in full anatomical detail. In Paris and later in New York, Chicago, and L.A., the work was greeted with “shock,” recalls Harold Stevenson, who conceived The New Adam as an homage to his lover, Lord Timothy Willoughby (though the actor Sal Mineo was his model). Spread over nine panels and initially installed as a three-wall wraparound, the work presents a vast, seemingly unbounded ocean of flesh. The New Adam was once considered for inclusion in Six Painters and the Object (1963), an important early Pop exhibition at the Guggenheim, but it was judged to distract from the thesis of the show. Over 40 years later in 2005 the museum acquired the landmark of art history in its permanent collection.
In the spring and summer of 1966, artist Harold Stevenson began an ambitious series of portraits depicting residents of his hometown of Idabel, Oklahoma. Titled “The Great Society, the series depicted 100 residents of Idabel and McCurtain County (97 paintings are owned and were exhibited at the Fred Jones Jr. Art Museum at the University of Oklahoma this past fall.) Stevenson used large canvases, each measuring 50 ½ x 30 inches, and focused exclusively on their distinctive facial features, giving each portrait a monumental character.
The Great Society not only expressed Stevenson’s affection for Idabel and its citizens but also indicated his enthusiasm for the philosophical principles of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s political program of the same name. Johnson’s program called for an end to poverty and racial injustice and encouraged Americans to embrace the communal values and optimism deemed necessary for sweeping social and cultural advancement.
Johnson’s program emphasized equality as a fundamental and necessary value of American culture, vital to the future development of the country. The average citizen played an essential role in revitalizing American greatness. Stevenson’s The Great Society celebrates the importance of the average American through its depiction of anonymous Oklahomans of varying racial and cultural backgrounds. Stevenson compared the creation of the series to “living in Walt Whitman’s ‘grass,’” a reference to the poet’s Leaves of Grass (1855) and its celebration of both humanity and the American character.
Until August 23, 2020 on exhibit at Museum of the Red River in Stevenson’s hometown of Idabel is a fraction of Stevenson’s oeuvre in an exhibit entitled, “Art In Community The Harold Stevenson Collections.” The exhibit features approximately 50 pieces beginning in the 1930s and continuing through the early 21st century.
The majority of works are borrowed from family members, friends and neighbors from the four states area around Idabel and McCurtain County, Oklahoma. Dr. Dian Jordan, a sociologist from the University of Texas of the Permian Basin, serves as the visiting curator. She is also Stevenson’s biographer, working closing with the family. Museum of the Red River is located in Idabel and is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Harold lived much of his life with his partner Lloyd Tugwell, a native of the small Choctaw County town of Frogville whom he met in the mid-1960s. When Lloyd died at the pair’s home in the Hamptons in 2005, Harold returned full-time to Idabel. He had purchased the stately home of the county’s first judge, Thomas J. Barnes, but had sold it to the McCurtain County Historical Society. So, Harold lived on a ranch south of town, where he continued to paint, entertain guests, and invite his famous friends to visit his cherished hometown.
