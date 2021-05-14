When they were unearthed in 1935, Oklahoma’s Spiro Mounds were dubbed by the Kansas City Star, “a King Tut tomb in the Arkansas Valley.” The mounds held thousands of richly-decorated, sophisticated artifacts from Native American Mississippian people, who thrived in the area before the arrival of European settlers.
Located on the Oklahoma and Arkansas border, the Spiro Mounds were part of a city complex populated from 800 to 1450 A.D. At its peak, it supported a population of some 10,000 people. The Mississippian political, trade and religious confederations incorporated more than 60 different tribes and stretched from the Gulf Coast of Florida to the Great Lakes and from the Rockies to the Virginia coast.
“Their trade extended farther. Spiro’s trade goes all the way from the Gulf of California east, so pretty much most of the United States either had contact with them or was controlled by the leaders here at Spiro,” shares Dennis Peterson, director of the Spiro Mounds Archeological Center.
The land is acknowledged as one of the most important Native American sites in the United States, a seat of power and culture for Caddoan-speaking tribes west of the Mississippi River, and listed as one of the top sacred sites in North America.
The Spiro created highly developed agricultural communities in the Midwest and Southeast that included large earthen platforms and burial mounds. Traditionally, leaders would build their homes on top of the previous chief’s, meaning the higher the mound, the more prestigious the current leader was.
The mounds scattered near the vast central plaza were built over the course of centuries, one basket of dirt at a time, and tell the story of the rise and fall of a complex society.
The leaders themselves – more than 1,100 – were interred in the great burial mound, laid to rest with ceremonial items denoting their importance in this life and the life beyond. The bones of revered ancestors, ceremonial regalia, elaborate jewelry, axes and maces, blankets and beads and effigy pipes, treasures of pearl and copper and shell were buried together and left undisturbed for 600 years, until they were unearthed in the 1930s.
The site of the Spiro Mounds was abandoned by its population in the 1500s. Historians point to an extended drought and political infighting as contributing factors. The site remained mostly untouched until the 1930s, when treasure hunters got wind of antiquities buried in the earth. What followed was one of the largest and longest episodes of looting in North America.
After the mound builders moved on, the area around Spiro Mounds did not host a permanent settlement until the Choctaw Nation was forcibly relocated to Indian Territory from Mississippi and Alabama in 1832.
The Choctaws recognized the mounds for what they were: remnants of an ancient people. They did not farm the mounds, and – when forced by the federal government to dissolve their tribal government and divide up the allotted lands among its people – it assigned the land of the mounds to the freedmen, their former slaves.
The first owner after statehood, Rachel Brown, lived in a cabin near what is now known as Craig Mound. She told of mysterious sounds and of blue flames emitted from the mound at night, and of mules that were spooked around the structure. William Craig inherited the property after Brown’s death, and kept the curious away. Upon his death, he willed the land to his young grandchildren. Their maternal grandfather, George Evans, saw leasing the land as a way to get money to pay off his mortgage and to treat his grandson’s tuberculosis.
So, 90 years ago, in 1933, in the depths of the Great Depression, a group of six men – calling themselves the Pocola Mining Company – kicked in $50 each to raise the $300 Evans was asking for a 2-year lease to excavate the mound on the Craig property.
Descendants of the miners say they believed gold was hidden in the mound, stashed by early Spanish explorers who were traveling the rivers of the interior from Colorado, trying to make it to the Mississippi and the sea. The story maintains that the gold was buried in a mound near a river, along with the Indian guides who were killed to keep the secret.
They started with picks and shovels. At first, the relics and skeletons the diggers unearthed from the mound were of little interest. These men were after gold. But curiosity seekers would come by and offer a nickel or a dime for an artifact that caught their eye. As word spread, curio hunters came by the mounds to buy up more of the items.
When word of the cache of relics reached Forrest Clements at the archaeology department of the University of Oklahoma, he tried to stop the dig. He attempted to buy out the investors, who were discouraged they weren’t hitting pay dirt. He tried to get Evans to rescind the lease. He lobbied the Oklahoma Legislature to pass an antiquities act to protect the mounds from commercial digs — and there he succeeded.
Four months before the Pocola Mining Company’s lease was to expire, the new law allowed Clements to contact the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office and file a complaint about the now-illegal digging on Craig Mound. A deputy showed up and told the men they had to stop, under threat of arrest. Clements, thrilled that the slow destruction of the mound through shovel and pickax had been stopped, headed to California to teach a course.
Upon hearing that Clements had left the state, the Pocola Mining Company snuck back to the mound to get as much for its investment as it could. They hired out-of-work miners and decided to speed up their quest to tunnel through to the mound’s center. About 30 feet in, they hit fragments of conch shells, engraved with faces and symbols. Accounts tell of the miners hauling out the decorated shells by the wheelbarrow and dumping them near the entrance, where they were crushed underfoot.
Eventually, the diggers hit a wall of hard-packed earth, 18 inches thick. In his book “Looting Spiro Mounds,” historian David La Vere tells of the moment of discovery and what waited on the other side: “The pick blade broke through into empty space. Immediately there was a hissing noise, as humid Oklahoma summer air rushed into the hollow chamber beyond.” The miners’ lamps revealed one of the most stunning finds in the history of the continent: the largest trove of pre-European-contact artifacts north of the Mexican border, sealed in Spiro Mounds decades before Columbus set foot in the Americas.
What followed was a feeding frenzy. There was neither time nor inclination for photographs or sketches to be made of the layout or holdings in the central tomb. Witnesses tell of beads, pearls and arrowheads spilled across the site, feather capes and elaborate weavings trampled, ancient cedar poles burned as firewood and human bones piled at the edge of camp, where they soon crumbled to dust.
The Spiro Mounds treasure made headlines nationwide. The New York Times trumpeted the significance of the relics, inaccurately noting that “each item taken from the mound is catalogued and photographed and careful records are being kept.” The Kansas City Star heralded the discovery of a "King Tut Tomb of the Arkansas Valley.”
With the burial chamber sacked, time running out on their lease, and Clements due back from California, the Pocola Mining Company decided on one last action. From La Vere’s telling: “In a fit of spite, just to jab their finger in Clements’ eye, they packed the central chamber of the Great Temple Mound with kegs of black powder and touched off a mighty explosion.”
The blast shattered whatever items remained in the chamber, creating a small cave-in and a large crack in the mound and, according to La Vere, “destroyed the Pocola men’s reputation as down-home heroes fighting for their property rights, blowing them instead into the ranks of looters and destroyers.”
The men were eventually arrested, but there is no record of them serving time. The damage was done.
Though the artifacts were priceless, the miners sold them for next to nothing. The money to be made was pocketed not by the workers but by dealers reselling the items to private collectors and museums.
The wealth of secrets lost in their rush to find gold disintegrated as quickly as the crushed fragments of bone and shell. They are now known only to the wind and the earth near the bend in the river where Spiro once ruled.
Today, more than 65 public facilities in the U.S. and dozens of institutions worldwide possess Spiro artifacts, including the Smithsonian, the Louvre, the British Museum, and the National Museum in Germany.
Other museums in Oklahoma with collections of Spiro artworks and artifacts include: University of Oklahoma’s Sam Noble Museum of Natural History; Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa; Woolaroc in Bartlesville; Museum of the Red River in Idabel; LeFlore County Museum, and the Oklahoma Historical Center.
A groundbreaking exhibition “Spiro and the Art of the Mississippian World” has just wrapped up a four month stay at Oklahoma City’s National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum. The exhibition now travels to the Birmingham Museum of Art in Alabama from Oct 9 to Feb. 6, 2002 and then to the Dallas Museum of Art from March 13, 2022 to August 7, 2022.
It is the largest presentation on the Spiro Mounds ever undertaken by any museum.
