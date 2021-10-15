Hailing from the Ulan and Indianola area, Shug Fisher went on from Pittsburg County to become a member of the “Sons of the Pioneers,” a television character actor including appearing on 22 episodes of “Gunsmoke”, and 19 episodes of “The Beverly Hillbillies" and way too many other music, television and movie credits to mention during his 50-year show business career. Later in his life Fisher recalled his “First Credit” at Indianola’s Mickle Drug Store.
“I remember as if it were yesterday. I was a 10-year-old young’un, my mouth watering leaning on the candy counter at Obed Mickle’s drug store at Indianola, Oklahoma.
"The show-case was full of candy but my eyes were glu’d to the trays loaded with big delicious jawbreakers, strawberry and lemon. A sign said (2) for a penny.
"I didn’t know Mr. Mickle very well, he didn’t know me very well either. Only a few months before we moved by covered from Grady County, near Chickasha, to Pittsburg County near Indianola.
"I was in Mr. Mickle’s store a few times before like on Saturday afternoon when most country folks go to town to do a little buyin’ I guess cause his store had so many pretty things to look at and wish, especially the candy counter.
"But this time I remember so well, like I said, mouth-watering lookin’ at the trays of jaw-breakers, Mr. Mickle always wearing a little grin like a kid caught with his hand in the cookie jar come up to me and said, ‘how many do you want Shug?’ I said, “I ain’t got no money Mr. Mickle. He looked at me for a second or two, reached across the counter, tapped me on the nose, said ‘wait a minute.”
He waited on a customer then come back to me, looked me straight in the eye-ball, and said ‘Shug if I let you have a couple of jawbreakers on credit will you pay me back?’
I had a big decision to make real quick cause a country boy ten years old don’t come up with a lot of pennys, especially among the cotton and corn farmers like we were.
My folks taught me to be honest. My Dad always said don’t like to me son; I hate a liar.
I am not sayin’ I didn’t come up with a few pretty good ones but I tried to keep them pretty “white” cause my Dad had a favorite expression, ‘If I catch you in lie I will kick your!+! up to 108. The thought always stuck in my mind cause I knew he would do it.
Now it’s different cause I’m a golfer and a fisherman.
I made my decision because I figured I could come up with a penny now and then and there was no time limit put on the debt. I said ‘yes sir Mr. Mickle, I’ll pay you back.’ We shook hands he said what color do you want. I said, ‘a red one and a yeller one.’
Now in my mind I was a man, I’ve got credit, he trusts me. If the penny I now owe’d him was across the South Canadian River and it was bank full I would swim it to get it. I may sound kind-a silly, but it went through a ten-year old mind all through my growing up years, my candy years-my credit was good at Mickle’s Drug Store. But if I got two or three cents behind, Mr. Mickle would say “Shug, you got a good name, you got credit; don’t abuse it. Pay up or no more credit.’
I’ve walked the line in life or tried my best to, remembering the advice my folks and Mr. Mickle gave me. I believe I could go to Mr. Mickle today and say, ‘Mr. Mickle I need a hundred dollars,’ he wouldn’t say, ‘will you pay me back, Shug?’ He know’s I would.
Mr. Mickle is getting up there in years now somewhere in his 80’s. I would like for him to know that I remember all of the sound advice he gave me and my, FIRST CREDIT, in hopes someone else may profit by the advice and the goodness of a fine mine-Mr. Obed Mickle, Indianola, Oklahoma”
A member of the John Ford Stock Company, Fisher had an extensive career as a character actor in Western B-movies and feature films starting in 1943. Many of his early roles were as a performer with the Sons of the Pioneers in Roy Rogers' singing cowboy movies. He was also the voice of Uncle Pecos, an animated mouse, in the 1955 Tom and Jerry short, Pecos Pest, and is uncredited with the guitar improvisation on the cartoon's version of "Froggie Went A-Courtin".
Fisher also had many supporting roles during a 27-year television career. From 1955–60, he made regular appearances on ABC-TV’s country music variety show, Ozark Jubilee, as a comedian and singer. Then he joined Curtis’ first-run syndicated TV adventure series, Ripcord between 1962 and 1963 portraying airplane pilot Charlie Kern. He made 22 appearances on Gunsmoke from 1962–74 in various minor roles, and played Shorty Kellums in 19 episodes of The Beverly Hillbillies from 1969–70. Fisher also appeared repeatedly on Bonanza, The Virginian, Daniel Boone and The Dukes of Hazzard.
All of Shug Fisher’s credits will be remembered this coming Thursday evening October 21 during the 3rd Annual “Evening in Indianola” an annual evening of food, entertainment and fundraising in support of the Indianola Community and Senior Citizens Center and both the Indianola and Choate Prairie Cemeteries. The event will be held at the Indianola School Auditorium beginning with a 6:00 p.m. reception followed with a 7:00 p.m. program of information and entertainment. The cost of participation is $10 each 12 years and above and $5 each 5 years-11 years. Annual contributions of support for the Center and Cemeteries will also be accepted and greatly appreciated.
