It was not until Sept. 1, 1940, that then-Oklahoma State Penitentiary Warden J.F. “Jess” Dunn gave the go-ahead, so the first OSP Prison Rodeo did not occur until Oct. 11 and 12, 1940. The two-day event recorded 20,000 attendees and many more were turned away at the arena gates. For the next 69 years during Labor Day Weekend, McAlester and the area would be “all out” OSP Prison Rodeo. The rodeo came to an end in 2009 after 70 years.
For many months, Warden Dunn had toyed with the idea of a prison rodeo, weighing the possibilities, considering the benefits to be derived and anticipating the difficulties that would be encountered. When the warden unfurled the go-ahead signal, offers of assistance and participation came in from all over Oklahoma and some from beyond the state. Member clubs from the Oklahoma Roundup Association came out in force. John Guthrie, veteran showman from Muskogee, contributed his vast knowledge of roundup experience, smoothing out the details of the arena program and arranging the sequence of events. It was through his contacts and influence that many of the featured acts of the show were brought to the rodeo. Tom French Sr., a prominent Oklahoman of the day, rounded up and brought to the penitentiary all of the livestock used in the rodeo.
Coming from all parts of Oklahoma and beyond, approximately 20,000 visitors attended the 1940 two-day show. There were about 14,000 in attendance on Sunday, the last day. The stands were jammed, all-standing room was taken, and many people were turned away at the gates. There were no long delays and the large crowd was enthused with the caliber of the events. Since the rodeo was staged primarily for the benefit of the inmates, many participants were prisoners who had been cowboys before landing behind the walls. With little practice beforehand, they nevertheless performed commendably, some of the roping and riding being of a high-class order. Trick riders from outside exhibited their skill throughout the show and several cowboys who followed the better rodeos were present to give fine exhibitions of bulldogging, riding, and roping.
Tragically prior to the 2nd Annual Rodeo, on August 10, 1941 on what is now known at “Bloody Sunday,” the rodeo’s founder and OSP Warden Jess Dunn was taken hostage during an escape attempt and killed after a brutal shootout. Less than a month later, the 1941 rodeo was held with the two-day attendance exceeding 32,000. A tribute was made to Warden Dunn by new Warden Fred Hunt.
The rodeo was not held during the years of 1944 through 1948, after stopping due to World War II, which ended in 1945. The 1949 rodeo saw the addition of a new 5,000 seat concrete stadium and steer roping rodeo cowboy Clark McEntire, the father of Reba McEntire was a participant. The rodeo really gained momentum during the decade of the 1950s, expanding to four and five-day shows. In 1953, a 45-car caravan went to 10 cities to promote the rodeo, along with The Outlaw Band, and escorted by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. At the 1954 rodeo, participant license plates were surveyed and 65 Oklahoma counties and 32 different U.S. states were represented. The 1956 rodeo set an all-time record, with 65,000 people attending the four-day show.
At the 1963 rodeo, World Champion Oklahoma Rodeo Cowboy Jim Shoulders competed and actor Dale Robertson attended the rodeo and road in the annual downtown McAlester rodeo parade. Robertson was famous at the time for his leading role in the television series “Tales of Wells Fargo.” At that time Robertson had also made 41 motion pictures, the most recent of which was “Invitation to a Hanging.” Robertson was a native Oklahoman, born in Oklahoma City and a graduate of the Oklahoma Military Academy at Claremore. He was also operating one of the country’s top breeding farms for quarter horses, the famed “Haymaker Farms at Yukon, Oklahoma.
In 1971, another actor, Cliff Robertson intersected with OSP when he wrote, directed and produced the move “J.W. Coop,” the story of an aging rodeo rider who, after release from a 10-year prison sentence, is determined to win a national rodeo championship. Portions of the film were filmed at O.S.P and downtown McAlester.
The rodeo took another hiatus following the 1973 OSP Riot, commencing July 27 with the rodeo scheduled to begin August 30.. The rodeo resumed Labor Day Weekend of 1978 and occurred consecutively for the next 31 years. For many years the rodeo was a joint venture between the city of McAlester, Oklahoma Department of Corrections and the McAlester Chamber of Commerce. The downtown businesses’ window art, sometimes created by inmate artists, the downtown parades and street dances and the warden barbecues were some of the other events and activities that made the almost 70-year annual event something that was looked forward to by both residents and visitors. The OSP Labor Day Weekend Rodeo was a big economic boon to the area.
At the 1994 rodeo, then-Governor David Walters unveiled the tenth mural on the rodeo walls by inmate Claude Johnson, of Lane Frost, an Atoka-area rodeo cowboy, who was killed while bull riding at a Cheyenne, Wyoming rodeo and later portrayed in the film “8 Seconds.” Lane’s parents were in attendance for the unveiling. In 2006, Oklahoma female inmates began competing, leading to the 2009 documentary film, “Sweethearts of the Prison Rodeo.”
A 2005 Washington Post article on the OSP rodeo entitled, “Rid’em Convict” shared “More than 2,000 years after Caesar, the spirit of ancient Rome endures in southeastern Oklahoma, only now the gladiators wear cowboy hats. The prison rodeo at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, a tradition since 1940 and among the last of its kind, is that most incongruous kind of American pageantry, a mix of Main Street piousness and patriotism, and unabashed Coliseum-style brutality.”
“For two nights every Labor Day weekend, thousands of spectators make their way to a rodeo arena located behind the prison’s white walls for a program that includes professional cowboys wrestling and roping steer and cowgirls barrel racing. But what lures them back each year are the inmates, many of them more outlaw than cowboy, tumbling off bulls and bucking broncos.”
“It’s our calling card,” says Bill McMahan, for 18 years the rodeo’s chairman, as he walks through a rodeo street fair the night before the opening. He sips bourbon and water from a plastic cup and chuckles. “People don’t go to NASCAR to see the cars run around the track,” he drawls. “They’re waiting for a big wreck; same with the rodeo. It’s human nature. People want to see what ought not be.”
2010 state of Oklahoma budget cuts, crumbling and inadequate facilities and lagging attendance were given as reasons for bringing the curtain down on the OSP rodeo following the 2009 show. The first rodeo program scalled it the “Biggest Behind the Walls Rodeo in the World.” Warden Dunn shared following the 1940 event that he sponsored the two-day show as a means of giving 3,300 inmates another safe emotional outlet and to further morale which developed into a spectacle that was far beyond with anything that he had originally dreamed for it.
