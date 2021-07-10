This week’s column is coming to you “on location” from Ridgeway, Colorado, where in the fall of 1968, Ridgeway and Ouray County became the movie set for the making of the movie of Charles Portis’ novel and John Wayne’s only Academy Award-winning movie, “True Grit.” The snow- capped peaks and mountain valleys of autumn would represent McAlester, Indian Territory and Fort Smith, Arkansas on the big screen in 1969.
Most recall that Portis’ novel has 40-year-old spinster Mattie Ross of Yell County, Arkansas telling of the story of when she was 14 in the late nineteenth century, she led the charge to avenge the murder of her father, Frank Ross, by hired hand Tom Chaney while the two were in Fort Smith, to run errands, with the murder occurring when Tom was drunk.
She learned that Tom most likely joined Lucky Ned Pepper’s gang, and headed into the Choctaw Nation’s territory, and that no one was after Tom for the murder. Believing she needed the assistance of a U.S. marshal to carry out her mission, she chose eye-patch-adorned Rueben “Rooster” Cogburn, he being a man who generally shot to kill first before asking questions — in other words, a man with true grit.
The novel and the movie(s) — there has since been the 2010 remake — are the exciting adventures of Mattie, Rooster, Texas Ranger LeBoeuf and others as they traverse the Choctaw Nation and pay two visits to McAlester’s Store, now Oklahoma and McAlester, in search of the outlaws.
“True Grit,” Portis’ second novel, was written in about six months in 1967. Publishers were Simon & Schuster, New York. Portis’ New York-based agent, in distributing advance copies, saw that Hal Wallis of Paramount Pictures got one. Bidding for film rights was fierce. John Wayne wanted the Rooster Cogburn role and bid on the book for his own company, Batjac. Paramount wound up with the rights, for $300,000, but they were able to persuade Wayne to take the role of Rooster with a $1 million payday and 35% of the film.
Marguerite Roberts tailored the book to script form, a copy of which was sent to Portis who says he made only a few comments. Shortly before the filming began in Colorado, Portis shared, “An art director for Paramount came out, looked around Eastern Oklahoma and Fort Smith, several months ago. And that’s the last I heard. I think this location was (director) Henry Hathaway’s choice. He’s been here before and wanted to come back.”
In the late 1960s, Ridgeway, Colorado was a sleepy little town at the corner of Highways 62 and 550 with a population of about 260. About 740 more people lived 10 miles south in the county seat, Ouray. The population of the entire county was only 1, 546 when Ridgeway went Hollywood for the “True Grit” production.
Locals were employed in the construction of an entire Western-street, beginning with “the courthouse” erected on the former site of the Park Hotel, which had burned to the ground decades earlier. A boardwalk was laid and then antiqued in front of several spruced-up buildings, sporting new false-front awnings. And the memorable scaffolding in Hartwell Park marked the scene of the hanging in the new town of “Fort Smith.” Other movie set locations were on the outskirts of Ridgeway, Ouray, and in Montrose, Delta, Gunnison and San Juan counties.
The McAlester’s Store set location (GPS: latitude 38 degrees 6’56.79 N, longitude= 107 degrees 57’37.34 W.) is about seven miles north out of Ridgeway on Highway 62. After passing the Last Dollar Road cutoff, you continue on about 2.7 miles until you see a road cutoff on your right — County Road 60X. The road takes an immediate sharp cut, up and to the right. The high area to the north is called Horsefly Mesa.
You continue on this dirt road with Aspens on both sides and finally you will round off to the left and come into a clearing and the views open up behind you. Up on your left, you’ll see a clearing and a crumbling old homestead. That’s the homestead that is behind John Wayne when he rides up to the store.
Readers and movie watchers will recall that there are two visits to McAlester’s Store in “True Grit.” Mattie, Rooster, and LeBouef first arrive in McAlester to deliver the bodies and horses of two horse thieves,Ned Pepper’s men, killed during the trap at the hideout waiting for Pepper and Chaney to arrive. On this trip, Rooster tries to convince Mattie to stay at the store, but she refuses.
The second visit to McAlester occurs with Rooster Cogburn climatically delivering Mattie to a doctor, following La Boeuf and Mattie returning to Pepper’s camp to find Chaney, who sneaks up and clubs La Boeuf with a rock, knocking him unconscious. Mattie fires her father’s gun at him, but the recoil knocks her into a nearby snake pit.
Rooster arrives and kills Chaney, before descending into the snake pit to save Mattie, whose arm is bitten by a rattlesnake. La Boeuf helps pull them out of the pit, but the exertion worsens his head wound and he dies. Rooster has to leave La Boeuf’s body behind as he races to get Mattie to McAlester’s store.
At the 1970 Academy Awards, “True Grit” received two nominations: Best Actor in a Leading Role for John Wayne as Rooster Cogburn and Best Music, Original Song for the song “True Grit.” John Wayne won his only Oscar for True Grit following 142 movie roles, with all but 11 in a leading role. “True Grit’s” release date was 10 years to the day before John Wayne succumbed to cancer in 1979 at the age of 72.
The 2010 Cohen Brothers remake of “True Grit” with Jeff Bridges in the Rooster Cogburn role was filmed near Santa Fe, New Mexico, with a very much downplayed “McAlester” setting. The movie received 10 Academy Award nominations, with no wins.
The 1969 movie celebrated its 50th anniversary during 2019 and in February of 2020, the novel’s author, Charles Portis, died at the age of 86 of Alzheimer’s.
In Portis’ novel, when the characters arrive in Indian Territory, the narrator shares:
“Now I will say something about the land. Some people think that the present state of Oklahoma is all treeless plains. They are wrong. The eastern part (where we are traveling) is hilly and fairly well timbered with post oak and blackjack and similar hard scrub. A little further south there is a good deal of pine as well, but right along here at this time of year the only touches of green to be seen were cedar brakes and solitary holly trees and a few big cypresses down in the bottoms. Still, there were open places, little meadows and prairies, and from the tops of those low hills you cold usually see a good long distance.”
Just no 14,000-foot snow-capped peaks, like Ridgeway, Colorado.
To contact Mike Cathey mwcathey@aol.com
