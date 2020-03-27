EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the final installment of a four-part series on the 90th anniversary of Camp Tom Hale and the Hale Scout Reservation.
In the 90 summers of Camp Tom Hale / Hale Scout Reservation and literally thousands of scouts in attendance, 4,000 campers in 2019 alone, there has only been one fatality. The death of 12-year-old Aaron Lowe, of Hartshorne, occurred at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 1957.
It was the very first morning of the first week of the 1957 camping season, Scouts and their leaders had arrived on Sunday afternoon including the twenty-four Scouts and leaders from Troop 17 of Hartshorne. An early morning meeting was underway in the camp dining hall for the camp staff and troop leaders and a major Oklahoma June rain, lightning, and thunderstorm was raging outside.
A single camp staff member not in the dining hall had been sent out into the storm to retrieve a tardy troop leader. Suddenly, about 6:25 a.m. a bolt of lighting struck very close by with a deafening clap of thunder. A few minutes later the camp staff member burst into the dining hall and yelled, “One of the boys has been struck by lightning!” Troop 17 Scoutmaster Bill Morgan, at the time of the lighting strike, was at the camp staff and troop leaders meeting and upon hearing this news immediately dispatched to the Troop 17 campsite to discover that Aaron Lowe had been killed instantly.
Morgan shared at the time, “Aaron’s tentmate Freddie Semeski, whose cot was only two inches from the one on which Aaron was sleeping, was dazed by the shock. Freddie had put out fire in Aaron’s clothing before running for help.” Scoutmaster Morgan further shared “I pulled the flap door of the tent closed so that the other Scouts in the troop would not see their pal.”
John Shuller of McAlester, a college student at the time, who was a member of the Camp Tom Hale Staff for the season recalls a Jeep was quickly driven to the campsite and Aaron was transported to the camp Health Lodge all the while artificial respiration was being performed.
At the Health Lodge the victim was placed on a pad of sleeping bags and artificial respiration continued for almost two hours hoping that some sparks of life were left in the body. An ambulance had been dispatched from Wilburton but because the Fourche Maline Creek below the camp was so swift due to the heavy rains over a low water bridge the ambulance was unable to cross and get into camp. The artificial respiration continued until the ambulance crew finally made it into camp.
When it was learned that there was no hope a Wilburton doctor, the County Attorney of Latimer County and a Deputy Sheriff was also called to the scene. Later the camp was in touch with Dennie Jones of Jones-Pirtle Funeral Home in Wilburton and Aaron Lowe’s body was transported home to Hartshorne to the Evans Funeral Chapel. Aaron’s tentmate Freddie was admitted to a local hospital and treated for shock. But the next day was at home in Hartshorne along with his twin brother Frankie who was also in the Camp Tom Hale campsite at the time of the storm but in another tent when the tragedy occurred.
Shuller, who visited the campsite following the incident shared, “The troop was camping in a grove of pine trees, and Aaron and his tentmate had tied the rear tent rope to the pine tree that had been struck by the lightning bolt. The tree trunk had been split by the lightning, cracking the truck and blowing off chunks of bark all the way down to the tent rope. The tent rope and the metal of the cot on which Aaron was sleeping provided a perfect “grounding” for the severe lightning strike.”
Aaron Lowe was the son of Mrs. John Lowe and had recently completed the sixth grade at Hartshorne Elementary School and was working on his First Class Boy Scout Rank of Advancement at the time of his death.
Lowe’s last rites was held two days later on Wednesday June 12, 1957 at the First Christian Church of Hartshorne. Camp Tom Hale Director Warren Green and the entire Troop 17 were assembled. Mrs. T.P. Speer, Haileyville and Mrs. Luther Hill sand, “Under His Wings,” “Heartaches Take Them All to Jesus,” and “Have Thine Own Way Lord.” Mrs. S.M. Davidson was at the piano. Reverend E.W. Burden, “new” pastor of the Christian church conducted the service. He read John 14:1-6 and also Deuteronomy 29:29 “The secret thing belongs to the Lord, our God.” He quoted Christ as saying, What I do now ye know not but ye shall know hereafter.” He quoted poems written by Annie Johnson Flint, “One Day at a Time,” and “What God Hath Promised.” Text for his sermon was the familiar one of Christ blessing little children as recorded in Mark 10: 13-16. “The children received the blessings of Christ” he said as the world today needs to know about Christ and his love and his way of life.
Aaron Lowe was buried in a brand-new Boy Scout uniform at the Mountain Station Cemetery next to his father John Lowe who had only died on May 9 (just a month earlier) in the Talihina Tuberculosis Sanatorium.
The 2020 camp season will be the 90th consecutive summer of Scout camp for Camp Tom Hale/Hale Scout Reservation. A 90th Anniversary Celebration was originally scheduled for the weekend of March 27-28 but due to the Coronavirus shut down has been postponed. The 90th Anniversary Celebration is now scheduled for Saturday June 13 at both Robbers Cave State Park and Hale Scout Reservation. For details or more information follow the Facebook page: Camp Tom Hale BSA Alumni or call 773-844-1804.
