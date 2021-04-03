Reba McEntire’s history with the Grand Ole Opry goes back to her childhood. She first visited in 1962 when she was just 7 years old.
Unfortunately, while watching the show, young Reba became ill and quickly made an exit. Once outside, she threw up on the front steps.
Fifteen years later, in 1977, she was making her Opry debut and nine years later, 1986, she was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. In 2021 the Opry celebrates its 95th Anniversary and Reba celebrates her 35th.
Reba McEntire ranks as the most successful female country performer of her generation, and she has been cited as a role model by nearly every successful woman to follow in her wake.
She has achieved more than 50 Top Ten singles and more #1 country albums than any other female artist. McEntire has won CMA Female Vocalist of the Year four times and was CMA Entertainer of the Year in 1986. She also has won three Grammy Awards, and in 2018 received the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors for her lifetime of contributions to American culture.
But McEntire’s success as a recording artist represents only part of her story. In 1988, she founded Starstruck Entertainment, a multi-dimensional corporation encompassing booking, management, music publishing, a recording studio, and transportation services. She has starred in films, in her own hit TV comedy series, “Reba,” from 2001 to 2007, and on Broadway in the title role of a hit musical, a 2001 revival of “Annie Get Your Gun.”
Reba Nell McEntire was born in McAlester, Oklahoma, and grew up in nearby Chockie on an 8,000-acre cattle ranch, traveling regularly to rodeos with her father, champion calf roper Clark McEntire. Her mother, Jackie, was a powerful singer and a strong influence.
By the time Reba reached high school, she and her siblings, Pake and Susie, performed as the Singing McEntires. In 1974 she sang the national anthem at the National Rodeo finals in Oklahoma City. Cowboy singer Red Steagall heard her and financed a recording session, leading Mercury Records to sign her to a recording contract in 1975. She continued to compete in rodeos as a barrel racer while getting her degree from Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
The country icon, who was just 22 years old then, made her Grand Ole Opry debut in 1977, she almost didn’t make it in the door after a guard at the Opry gate missed her name on the night’s list of performers. Reba found a nearby phone and called her booking agent, who arranged for her to get past security. Her parents and older sister, Alice, drove 1,400 miles round trip from their Oklahoma home to see what turned out to be Reba’s three-minute performance that night. Her act was cut from two songs to just one — Roger Miller’s “Invitation to the Blues” — because of a surprise appearance from Dolly Parton.
In an interview with Nashville’s Tennessean, McEntire says: “Dolly came walking in, and she was like a vision. It was worth the drive from Oklahoma just to see Dolly.”
McEntire was set to perform a second song of Patsy Cline’s “Sweet Dreams” but was unable to due to Parton’s surprise performance and finally lived out her dream of performing the iconic song at the 1987 CMA Awards 10 years later.
The Oklahoma native’s induction into that revered institution came nine years after she performed there for the first time. Reba’s 1986 induction into the Grand Ole Opry was part of a special 60th Anniversary television event honoring the organization’s history. Reba returned to the Opry to perform only three days later. That day, she took the stage to perform “Whoever’s in New England,” her latest song. This track would become her fifth No. 1 hit.
Reba, who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1998, has sold more than 55 million albums and earned three Grammy Awards. She is the most-nominated female artist in the history of the Country Music Association Awards, which named her its Entertainer of the Year in 1986 and its Female Vocalist of the Year for four consecutive years, starting in 1984. Reba came in at No. 3 on Billboard magazine’s 2010 list of the top 25 country artists of the past 25 years, behind only George Strait and Garth Brooks.
With her election to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2011, McEntire achieved the rare feat of landing a #1 hit on the country charts in the year of her induction. Over the past four decades, Reba is the only country female solo act to have a No. 1 hit in four straight decades.
In 2017 Reba celebrated the 40th anniversary of her Grand Ole Opry debut with two shows at the historic Ryman Auditorium. The shows also had two surprise guests in Dolly Parton and Carrie Underwood. The surprise guest appearances were reminiscent of McEntire’s debut on September 17, 1977 when she was upstaged by Parton.
Underwood’s unannounced performance of three songs truly surprised the audience. After which she joined McEntire on her song, “Does He Love You.”
Vince Gill, who hosted Reba’s 40th anniversary celebration, also spoke of his affection for McEntire as a performer and a friend.
On Saturday July 18, 2020 Both Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame members Vince Gill and Reba McEntire stepped onto the Grand Ole Opry stage together for the Opry’s 4,933rd consecutive Saturday night broadcast in the middle of the world-wide pandemic with no audience and broadcasting virtually around the world.
And just two weeks ago on March 19, 2021, Opry legend Loretta Lynn released a new album, “Woman Enough” which includes on the title track fellow Opry members Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood.
McEntire has said that the Grand Ole Opry is still one of her favorite places to perform. “The Grand Ole Opry is a home,” the country legend says. “It’s a family. It’s like a family reunion, when you come back and get to see everybody.”
