As the calendar page turns it is now the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s October 1961 visit to Southeastern Oklahoma, specifically to Big Cedar to dedicate State Highway 103/ U.S. Highway 259 (Ouachita National Forest Road) — and also to be treated with a private Angus bull livestock show and to be wined and dined at an overnight stay at the home of U.S. Senator Robert S. Kerr, south of Poteau.
But as is usually the case, there is a “rest of the story.” Days before President Kennedy was scheduled to arrive in Big Cedar, Governor J. Howard Edmondson frantically called President Kennedy to find the real reason for his eastern Oklahoma visit. Kennedy told Edmondson, “Why Howard, I’m going to Oklahoma to kiss Bob Kerr’s (expletive)!" We will get back to this statement before the story ends.
On Sunday morning October 29, 1961, the President and the First Lady began their day by attending mass at St. Stephen's Church in Washington D.C. It was an unseasonably warm October Sunday, while thousands of local Fort Smith, Arkansas residents gathered at their Municipal Airport anxiously awaiting a visit from the President of the United States.
Scheduled to arrive at 12:55 p.m., President Kennedy was briefly stopping in Fort Smith on his way to Big Cedar, Oklahoma. By the time Kennedy arrived, an estimated 15,000 people were waiting for him. The Boeing 707 touched down at 12:51 p.m., four minutes earlier than scheduled. The plane itself was the first of its kind to land at the Fort Smith airport.
Wearing a charcoal gray suit and maroon tie, President Kennedy stepped through the door of the plane to the roaring sound of cheers and applause. Kennedy stepped forward and began to speak. During his brief visit to Fort Smith, Kennedy spoke of the importance of Fort Chaffee and Fort Smith to our national defense. Then he accepted the deed to the old fort that had been recently designated as a National Historic Site and then boarded a helicopter for Oklahoma.
More than 25,000 people gathered in a field at Big Cedar to see the president on his first visit as president to Oklahoma. Cheers broke forth from the waiting thousands as the first helicopter beat its way into view at 1:43 p.m., coming through the S.H 103 cut leading into the Kiamichi River Valley from the Winding Stair and Spring Mountains.
The Washington press pool plane was the first to land, coming in about 60 yards north of the official platform. President Kennedy’s helicopter, an eight-passenger craft, was the third to land. The president appeared in the door of the helicopter and the roar of the crowd was spontaneous. Behind him came Senator Kerr and U.S. Senator Mike Monroney, and then Governor Edmonson.
Kennedy stepped up to the podium atop a flatbed trailer and said, “I am proud to be in Oklahoma.”
Some key quotes from his less than 10-minute speech included:
“…energies of the nation have again been turned to the kind of progress this ceremony symbolizes –progress in developing and conserving our three most precious resources: Land, wood, and water.”
“Preserving our forests helps conserve our water — conserving our water helps conserve our soil. And by conserving all three for the use of generations yet unborn, we are passing on to them the bounties and blessings which have helped to make America great.”
“... a program to protect and improve national forests — providing greater recreation use (just as this highway will provide access for millions of visitors to this beautiful forest), more efficient timber management, improved protection for wildlife and many more highways, roads, trails, and footpaths, for the hiker, the hunter and the logger alike.”
“The Bible tells us that when the children of Israel returned from captivity, Nehemias was determined to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem, despite the threats of its enemies. The wall was built and the peace was preserved—but it was written ‘of them that built on the wall…with one of his hands he did the work, and with the other he held a sword.’ Today, as we build the bulwarks of freedom, we, too, are in danger. But, as Nehemias of old, we shall continue to build — with a trowel in one hand and a sword in the other — until our work, too, is done.”
The biggest laugh of the afternoon came when U.S. Representative Carl Albert reminded Senator Kerr that he had not permitted the guest of honor to cut the dedication ribbon — the official reason for President Kennedy’s visit to Oklahoma.
“Mr. President,” Senator Kerr said quickly, “We are here to cut a ribbon.” Kennedy laughed as scissors were passed to him from the left end of the speaker’s platform. The official ribbon-cutting followed and beautiful new State Highway 103/ U.S. 259, still not completed on a short stretch between Heavener and Broken Bow, was finally opened.
Following the dedication, Kennedy returned to Kerr's ranch. The presidential party arrived at the Kermac Ranch at 2:45 p.m. The senator and the President stood alone at an overlook, which provides a splendid view of the valley. They talked about 10 minutes and then Kerr led the president to a relief map on the front porch. The president was shown where the millions of Kerr-proposed public works dollars had been going. Earlier in the year, Congress had appropriated $422 million for the Arkansas Valley, about $83 million of which was for the eventual navigation of the river to Catoosa near Tulsa.
The president was also treated to a private show with Kerr's prized cattle, as reported in a newspaper: "New Englander John F. Kennedy got a look Sunday at some of the Southwest's sleekest show ring cattle on the vast Kermac Angus ranch near here, and a brief lecture on the importance to the nation of beef cattle raising."
After visiting the Kerr Ranch, they returned to Poteau in the presidential vehicles, where it is said they stopped to have dinner at the Terry House, also known as the Woodson Home.
The earlier statement made by President Kennedy to Governor Edmonson toward Senator Kerr caused a somewhat uproar throughout the country.
President Kennedy and Senator Kerr had been political allies for many years. After taking office, Kennedy soon realized the importance of having Kerr as an ally.
Kerr was never shy about using his influence to get what he wanted for the good of Oklahoma. By this influence, he was able to arrange for President Kennedy to visit Big Cedar, OK to dedicate US Highway 259.
A few months before Kennedy's visit, the president had asked Congress to provide the commitment to sending a U.S. astronaut to the moon. Kerr, one of the most powerful men in the U.S. Senate, was chairman of the Space Committee.
Kerr's committee helped Kennedy's cause, and Kennedy helped with Kerr's causes. In 1961, James Webb, then an employee of Kerr-McGee in Oklahoma City, was named as the second administrator of NASA.
Senator died unexpectedly on Jan. 1, 1963, prompting this comment from the president: “In the last two years alone, almost every major bill enacted bore the mark of his untiring leadership and skill: The space program, the trade bill, the tax bill of 1962, the improvements in social welfare and in natural resource development.”
A few days later President Kennedy made his second and final presidential visit to Oklahoma, along with Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson, to attend Kerr’s funeral in Oklahoma City.
And in just a few short months, President Kennedy was killed in a motorcade in Dallas, Texas.
In October of 1966 the Oklahoma Historical Society, under the auspices of the Knights of Columbus with the support of the people of Oklahoma, constructed a memorial near the intersection of U.S. 259 and S.H. 63 at Big Cedar.
The memorial consists of a multi-tier reddish-brown granite monument, within a low rock wall with entry gates on three sides, and concrete walkways leading from the entry points to the monument, in the form of a cross. Adjacent to the monument, outside the wall, to the south, are a raised marker with the name of the memorial, and a bit further south is a tall flagpole flying the American flag. A bronze plaque, mounted on a small reddish-brown granite slab, is imbedded in the ground outside the central (east) entrance. It is inscribed:
"U.S. Highway 259 Oct. 29, 1961. While President of the United States John F. Kennedy gave the dedicatory address at this site. He was a guest of Senator Robert S. Kerr who has led the way for the development of his native state of Oklahoma. Land, Wood, Water, Space.”
