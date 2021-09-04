Like Tom Joad in “Grapes of Wrath,” the opening scene of the 1972 movie “J.W. Coop” finds the title character leaving Oklahoma State Prison. And the opening scenes of the movie provides some great visual documentation of the OSP rodeo arena, the Maass rotunda art, the iconic rodeo arena entrance gateway, and Mooney Grocery. And when J.W. gets to his hometown of Chicawa, Texas it is actually the streets of South Main McAlester that he is walking.
In the first few minutes of the movie (after he leaves OSP and arrives in Chicawa, TX) J.W. Coop walks down McAlester’s South Main Street. He starts on the southwest corner of Main Street and Cherokee Avenue, and walks south on Main Street until he crosses the canal. He then turns west between the old Gladstein’s building, and the canal. Walking towards the train tracks. All of the old stores he walks past are gone now, lost to urban renewal. But it is a fascinating glimpse of what that part of McAlester looked like in the early 1970s.
“J.W. Coop” is the story of an aging rodeo rider, who after released from a 9-year, 9-day, 13-hour prison sentence for writing bad checks and punching a cop, is determined to win a national rodeo championship.
When his turbulent past, exemplified by his disturbed mother, collides with his one shot at a comeback, Coop is confronted with a society that has radically changed since his incarceration, making it nearly impossible to adapt and survive. Considered by the nation's critics as of one of the original independent films of its time, “J.W. Coop” “is for everyone who has ever won, for everyone who has ever lost and for everyone who has ever dreamed of a second chance.”
"J. W. Coop," written, directed and produced by Cliff Robertson, who also plays its title role, is the story of 10 months in the life of a lonely, slightly over-age rodeo circuit rider, photographed almost entirely in and around small Western rodeos. According to the production notes, Robertson researched his screenplay by following the rodeo circuit and tape-recording conversations. The movie includes quite a lot of spectacular rodeo footage, and dramatic things do happen to Coop in and out of the arena.
The movie records things that Coop doesn't necessarily notice—an Oklahoma bus scene (filmed in McAlester with local extras) in which all the blacks sit in the front seats while the whites more or less huddle in the back; a rodeo parade with a huge, flowered float labeled "Church of The Nazarene." When an old cowboy wants to stress a point, he says, "I guaran-damn—tee!" The language is beautiful and often very funny. This is the first film in which (as reported in dialogue) an airplane has ever been eaten by cows, in which a truck driver talks, with absolute sincerity, about the blessings of Jimmy Hoffa, and in which a farmer philosophizes about labor: "You don't agitate the fruit, and you don't agitate the pickers." And don’t miss the dialogue about putting water skies on horses and having a rodeo on the water!
In addition to Robertson the movie featured actors Geraldine Page as Mama and Cristina Ferrare as Bean (“Human Being”). Army Archerd wrote in a June 1971 column “the film depicts a real-life rodeo prison, a penitentiary in which most of the inmates and workers are rodeo performers.” Many reviews noted that the footage shot at real rodeos featured many actors who were non-professionals. “About 60 per cent of the faces in the film had never faced a camera before,” according to the Washington Post review.”
McAlester News-Capital Managing Editor James Beaty shared about his time as a “young’un” and his “J.W. Coop” filming experience:
“The filming required local extras, including folks to portray passengers on the bus Robertson catches following his release from prison. My cousin, Elaine, answered the call. On the day of filming, she and some of the other extras were taken to board the bus — leaving me and her mom and dad standing on that unshaded street corner outside OSP.
“As the minutes ticked by, the sweat started to roll. The heat started to get to me and I, along with my aunt and uncle, must have looked as hot as we felt. Suddenly, across the street, I saw a man who looked like a stranger to me walk out of the doorway of a then-nearby small grocery and snack store. He carefully balanced three bottles of ‘pop’ in his hands — and was making a bee-line toward us. The closer he came, the more familiar he looked — then I recognized him. It was Cliff Robertson! The same actor personally selected by John F. Kennedy to portray the president as a young naval officer in “PT 109” — the film about Kennedy’s war experiences aboard a PT boat.”
“Robertson walked up to us and said something like, “You looked kind of hot. I bought you something to drink.” He smiled and handed us the three ice-cold bottles of soda as we thanked him for his thoughtfulness. He graciously refused our offer to pay him back for the drinks before he continued on his way.”
Reva Sweetin shared, “I knew Shorty Woods that played stunt man for Cliff Robertson (JW Coop). Watched it several times. We thought it was so cool filming in McAlester OSP, & our Rodeo Cowboy friend Shorty from North Town group of Rodeo Cowboys getting to be a stunt man.”
And Gregory Robbins shared, “I was in the movie. I was one of those kids on the bus when J.W. Coop is getting out of OSP. Gregory L Robins. Me, Leona Rodd, and Patty Wright saw every second of film shot in McAlester. Trust me they shot a lot more than they put in the movie. Cliff Robertson stayed at the McHoma Lodge for two nights and at our house for two nights. He was friends of my dad.”
The movie was shot entirely on location in California, Oklahoma, Texas and New York. Film facts stated that the production took only thirty-five days and cost $736,000. The film's working titles were “J. W. Rode Hard and Hung Up Wet,” “J. W”. and “J. W. Cooper.”
In addition to the opening McAlester footage filming occurred at the Tulsa State Fair and at the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City. Real-life Rodeo Champion Larry Mahan plays himself in the movie and during the National Finals Rodeo scene, the announcer in the cowboy hat and blue sports coat is Clem McSpadden.
The movie was first screened in November 1971 at the Chicago International Film Festival and released by Columbia Pictures on January 1, 1972 with an official world premier held twenty days earlier at the Westwood Theater in Oklahoma City. Lieutenant Governor George Nigh and Governor David Hall hosted the premier with participants in the National Finals Rodeo (then held in Oklahoma City) on hand for the festivities.
An Associated Press story, datelined McAlester and date July 12, 1971 just after Robertson had finished his work in McAlester shared:
“A Hollywood movie producer and director had nice things to say about Oklahoma as he left the state prison here after filming a motion picture. Cliff Robertson, who wrote, produced, directed and starred in the movie J.W. said if the rest of Oklahoma was like McAlester, not only would he return, but he would encourage other film companies to do location shooting here.”
However, in the opening and closing credits Oklahoma State Prison is referred to as “McAlister State Prison or McAlister prison.” (with an “i” instead of an “e”)!
