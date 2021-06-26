When President Richard Nixon spoke at the dedication of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System in June of 1971 he shared that it was a pleasure for him to be on the “Oklahoma seacoast!”
On June 5, 1971, the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System (MKARNS) was officially dedicated after decades of work. MKARNS is part of the United States inland waterway system originating at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa and running southeast through Oklahoma and Arkansas to the Mississippi River. The total length of the system is 445 miles. At the time of its opening, it was the largest civil works project ever undertaken by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Federal cost of the system was $1.2 billion.
As early as the 1920s, there had been calls for river development in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Frequent flooding had caused significant damage, and many hoped this could be prevented. A group of concerned citizens founded the Arkansas River Flood Control Association to lobby Congress for a flood control program. Congress passed a flood control act within a year.
In 1935, the US Army Corps of Engineers claimed that the project was possible, but the cost was too high, especially during the Depression. However, independent estimates for the project were much lower and Congress decided to move forward with the project. In 1936, they passed a flood control act that established the Southwestern Division of the Corps of Engineers that began working on the Upper Arkansas, Red, White, and Black River basins.
A decade later there were more calls for improvements to the Arkansas River navigation system. On July 24, 1946, Congress passed the Rivers and Harbors Act, providing $55 million for the Arkansas-Verdigris Waterway. The plan included funding for hydropower, flood control, recreation areas, and navigation. Additional funding would be provided year by year on a dam-by-dam basis. Arkansas Senator John L. McClellan was on the Senate Appropriations Committee and Governor Robert S. Kerr became a junior Oklahoma senator, so they could push for continued Congressional support of the project. It would later be renamed in their honor.
In the coming years, new bills secured more funding for the project including flood protection, bridges, reservoirs, and more. The project was put on hold during the Korean War. In the 1950s, they faced a major engineering challenge. In an average year, 100 million tons of silt flowed down the river that could impede navigation. Hans Albert Einstein (son of Albert Einstein) found the solution. He developed a way for the river to clean itself to reduce the sediment flow. Parts of the river would be deepened, straightened, and narrowed so the river would flow faster and flush out sediment. The plan worked so well, $31 million was able to be removed from the budget that would have been spent on dams to trap that sediment.
On October 4, 1968, navigation on the river was opened to Little Rock. By December 30, 1970, the system was ready for full use. The first commercial barge entered the Port of Muskogee on January 3, 1971.
The MKARNS provides a variety of benefits: water supply, navigation, fish and wildlife conservation, recreation, hydropower generation, and flood control (when considered part of the Arkansas River Basin Project, which includes upstream reservoirs to control water flows).
A few interesting tidbits:
It takes a commercial tow (towboat and barges) about 5 days to travel the MKARNs; about 10 days to get to New Orleans from the Tulsa Port of Catoosa.
The Corps of Engineers maintains a minimum 9-foot channel depth on the system. The system has 18 locks and dams--13 in Arkansas, 5 in Oklahoma.
90+ industries and 6000 employees are located at the five public ports on the system. These public ports are located at Catoosa, Muskogee, Ft. Smith, Little Rock and Pine Bluff. There are approximately 50 private ports.
There are nearly 100 industries on the Oklahoma segment of the MKARNS. The segment between Catoosa and Muskogee provides direct employment for over 4,000 people and an annual payroll of more than $85 million. Indirect employment accounts for another 6,000 jobs and a payroll of $90 million.
There are three designated Foreign Trade Zones along the navigation system at the public ports at Little Rock, Muskogee and Catoosa. In January 1986, the M/V Frauke, a West German cargo ship, traveled to the Tulsa Port of Catoosa via the MKARNS. The ship was the first international ocean-going ship to traverse the system. Forty-two foreign countries have traded with the Arkansas River Basin Region via the MKARNS.
The first large inland waterway movement of military equipment since World War II originated on the MKARNS by the Arkansas Army National Guard when it traveled to Camp Grayling, Michigan for training.
The Jean-Pierre Chouteau Hiking Trail, located alongside the MKARNS from a point near Ft. Gibson, OK, is 60 miles long, has a total of 15 bridges spanning streams and six public use areas with camping and picnicking facilities, and is on the National Register of Trails.
One jumbo barge has the same capacity as 15 railroad cars or 60 semi-trucks. On average 1,311 barges carrying 2,220,871 tons moved through the Tulsa Port of Catoosa - an equivalent of 19,665 railroad cars or 78,660 trucks.
When President Nixon visited Oklahoma in 1971 for the dedication, he also shared the following, “It was the summer of 1946, 25 years ago, that Congress first authorized this project. I remember that summer well. Another man on this platform remembers it very well, too. That was the year I was lucky enough to win when I ran for Congress. He ran, too. He was elected from Oklahoma, I from California. And when I think of all the events that have taken place in the world in the quarter century since Speaker Albert and I were first elected to that 80th Congress, I realize what a momentous time in history this has been. That doubles my pride in sharing with him and all the others on this platform and all of those in this great audience, the dedication of this magnificent project--a project which was only a bold dream When we came to Congress 25 years ago, but now it is a grand reality, and for generations to come it will be a living monument to what man and nature together can accomplish.”
In the local area we cross the MKARNS when traveling east on I-40 or OK 9 in the Sallisaw and Keota areas or on US 69 north of Muskogee.
