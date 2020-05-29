On June 7, 1970 Lucy Baines Johnson-Nugent the daughter of then U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson dedicated the Talimena Scenic Drive as a National Scenic Byway in southeastern Oklahoma and extreme western Arkansas spanning a 54 mile stretch of Oklahoma State Highway 1 (SH-1) and Arkansas Highway 88 (AR 88) from Talihina, Oklahoma, to Mena, Arkansas.
The road travels within the Ouachita National Forest along the highest peaks of the Winding Stair Mountains, part of the Ouachita Mountain chain, including the second tallest peak in Arkansas, Rich Mountain, 2,681 feet in elevation. The two-lane road features hiking trails beginning at various points along its stretch and 22 scenic vista pull-outs.
Not far from the Oklahoma genesis of the Talimena drive near where U.S. 271 and SH-1 intersect one can still find the old gravel road bed a remnant of the 1832 north south route of the Military Road. Wide enough for only one wagon the Military Road was well used because it provided the shortest route over the mountain between Fort Smith and Fort Towson. This road extended through the Choctaw Nation over 130 miles of rugged terrain and raging streams. It was blazed by Col. Robert Bean and constructed by Captain John Stuart and used to carry supplies and move troops and emigrants through the region.
In 1930 President Calvin Coolidge extended the Ouachita National Forest into LeFlore County, Oklahoma with the purchase of 53,000 acres of cut-over and burned timberlands from the Buschow Lumber Company. At the beginning of the United States, national forests were established to ensure the nation’s timber supply and water quality. The forest acquired in 1930 was in such poor condition that Ranger Wally Prater predicted it would take over 60 years before the forests would produce marketable timber. In the following years, government purchases and land exchanges would increase the Quachita National Forest resource in Oklahoma to 352,000 acres.
Because of the timber operations and as a fire access road in 1933, as a Civilian Conservation Corps project, the Winding Stair Truck Trail was built in Oklahoma traversing the east west crest of the Ouachitas. Discovered by sightseers the old fire road was linked with the Skyline Road on Rich Mountain in Arkansas and in 1969 with federal and state (Oklahoma and Arkansas) funds totaling approximately $6.9 million the roads, vistas, and other features became the Talimena Scenic Drive.
In the early 1890’s fifty- four miles east of the Choctaw Nation Indian Territory an enterprising railroad man Arthur E. Stilwell was bringing the railroad through the Quachita Mountains and beginning to lay out what would become Mena, Arkansas. He arranged a big townsite promotion in honor of the Dutch who had provided financing when no US banks would help. Plans were laid as early as 1895 to build a lodge atop Rich Mountain, also known as Mount Mena. It was to be an added attraction to generate cash flow for the new passenger rail and convenience for customer, rail dignitaries and their guests.
The first lodge, built in 1898 by the Kansas City, Pittsburg & Gulf Railroad was designed as a mountain resort retreat for passengers on the line. The three-story lodge became known as the “Castle in the Sky”. Since the railroad was largely financed by Dutch interests, the new resort was named in honor of Holland’s (Netherland’s) young Queen Wilhelmina. A royal suite was set aside for her use in hopes she would pay an official visit to the area. Only three years later, the lodge was closed and eventually fell into ruin.
In 1957, the area was acquired for development as an Arkansas State Park. The construction of a state park lodge on the site of the original inn was completed in 1963. This lodge was a popular Arkansas State Parks attraction until it was destroyed by fire in 1973. A new lodge was constructed that opened in 1975. The Queen Wilhelmina Lodge underwent a major renovation in 2015 providing a new look and enhanced amenities. Large windows now frame the views of the panoramic mountain scenery. The lodge now includes 40 guest rooms, a new Hearth Room, expanded meeting space and an elevator. The tradition of royal hospitality on Rich Mountain continues.
In the 1930’s “two boys from Mena” Chester Lauch and Norris Goff achieved national fame through a network radio program as well as a series of Hollywood films all of which put Mena, Arkansas, Rich Mountain and the Queen Wilhelmina Lodge on the national map. These guys were better known as Lum and Abner- fictional proprietors of The Jot’em Down Store in Pine Ridge.
Charles Portis’s infamous 1968 novel True Grit appropriately identifies the Winding Stair Mountains in the characters journey into Indian Territory in search of Tom Chaney. Mattie Ross shares, “Nor did I enjoy the slipping and sliding when we were climbing the steep grades of the Winding Stair Mountains. There is a lot of thick pine timber in those hills and we wandered up and down in the double-darkness of the forest. Rooster stopped us twice while he dismounted and looked around for a sign. He was well along to being drunk.” There is also a scene in the 1969 film where Rooster Cogburn (John Wayne) says. “We will camp here tonight at the foot of the Winding Stairs.”
Ouachita is an Indian word meaning either “good hunting grounds” or “hunting trip,” now is a great season to become a tourist and visit for the first time or the tenth the Talimena National Scenic Drive. Queen Wilhelmina never visited the lodge atop Rich Mountain named in her honor, but you can!
