Built three years after New York’s World Trade Center and designed by the same architect, Tulsa’s Bank of Oklahoma Tower (BOK), then called One Williams Center, is not only strikingly similar to the Twin Towers in appearance and construction, but on Sept. 11, 2001, the buildings were connected by more than architecture.
In the 1960s and early 1970s, Williams Brothers Pipeline, which grew into the Williams Companies, was one of the leading oil industry companies in Tulsa. In 1973 on a trip to New York City, CEO John Williams toured the towers of the newly-completed World Trade Center, where an allied company had offices. John was very impressed with these twin skyscrapers, the tallest buildings on the Manhattan skyline designed by the well-known architect, Minoru Yamasaki.
Soon after this visit, the Williams Companies began a major downtown Tulsa project encompassing nine city blocks. In an era of urban renewal, a number of dilapidated historic buildings, including the Hotel Tulsa, were demolished. To make the project happen, Yamasaki was retained to be the architect.
John Williams originally visualized a complex of two small scale 25-story towers, but Yamasaki convinced him of the economics of one tower, a single 52-story building, one quarter the foot print of the Trade Center. The story goes that as John studied the model he peeled one tower off the model, stuck it on top of the other, and declared that’s the way it should be.
One Williams Center, today called BOK Tower, was dedicated in 1976 at a cost of $86 million. The building at 101 E. 2nd St. was immediately a focal point of downtown Tulsa. It provided a terminus for the north end of Boston Avenue (balancing the Boston Avenue Church tower on the south end) and is fronted by the Williams Center Green, a much-needed hotel on the west, and the new Performing Arts Center on the east. Still today the tallest building in Tulsa, it was the tallest in Oklahoma as well as Kansas, Arkansas, Nebraska, Missouri and New Mexico until it was surpassed by the OKC Devon Energy Tower on September 21, 2011.
The BOK Tower is a scaled down clone of the World Trade Center, a design so popular that Yamasaki recreated it in buildings in Buffalo, Minneapolis, Seattle and Richmond, Virginia.
The construction of the BOK also mirrored that of the Twin Towers, with steel perimeter columns and straight vertical lines. The interior reveals further parallels, from the bi-level lobby to the marble walls and even the wall hangings. Such were the similarities that executives in the BOK once joked that the architect had simply shrunk his blueprints.
The end result was a single 52 story 667-foot building — nearly half the size of the twin towers. Its gross floor area is 1,140,673 square feet with approximately 23,000 to 25,000 square feet per floor. Its steel frame structure is the same as the World Trade Center and is serviced by 24 elevators.
From a marble base which forms three semicircular two-story arches and another half arch at each building corner, 31 closely-spaced aluminum-faced steel columns provide a strong sense of verticality as they rise uninterrupted to a series of tall rectangular openings which define the top floors. Above these, a solid smooth cap terminates the building. The aluminum curtain wall skin is so light in color that in sunlight at times it seems almost white.
On the morning of Sept. 11, some traders at the Tulsa energy company were speaking with colleagues at a financial company in the New York City World Trade Center. The phones rattled with the sound of an explosion. Suddenly, routine business calls became frantic dictations of final messages to loved ones. Then the lines went dead.
Energy company workers at the BOK tower in Tulsa were on the phone with employees of Cantor Fitzgerald, a business partner at the Twin Towers, on Sept. 11. The New York firm lost 658 people.
Even before the buildings fell, the Williams Companies had pledged a $1 million donation for what became the September 11th Fund. Afterward, the company offered to set up a phone bank for Cantor Fitzgerald to handle the flood of calls from family and friends. Employees volunteered around the clock, some sleeping in offices between shifts.
The harder calls were the ones back to families to deliver bad news — those “final messages to love ones” received on the phone before the towers fell. The conversations were so emotional that after a few of them, the company outsourced that part of the work to trained grief counselors.
In 2006 the Tulsa building underwent $16 million in repairs and renovations, partially due to some ground water flooding issues. In spring 2021, Williams Headquarters Building LLC began a state-of-the-art renovation on the main Plaza Level of the BOK Tower, which will feature an upscale interior amenity lounge and exterior amenity terrace. Visitor check-in will relocate to the main elevator bank with a modernized look that will include secure optical turnstile access around the perimeter of the elevators. The renovation also includes a new centralized food hall and dining area offering a contemporary open design. The overall Plaza renovation is expected to be complete in spring 2022.
Since 9/11, the building has become inextricably linked with the tragedy and pain of the World Trade Center attacks. In August 2011, The New York Times asked Keith E. Bailey, the former chief executive of the Williams Companies, about the connection between the buildings. His reply: “You never realize until something like that how interconnected we are.”
Bailey, along with a team of employees, had visited the World Trade Center on Sept. 10, 2001, just one day before the Twin Towers were destroyed. They were visiting the same allied company John Williams had visited in 1973 when he decided to build the Tulsa tower.
