CATHEY: Oklahoma Rep. Alice Robertson first woman to preside over U.S. House Chamber

When she stepped to the rostrum on June 20, 1921, Alice Robertson of Oklahoma became the first woman to preside over a session of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Two years after suffragist Jeannette Rankin of Montana, the first woman to serve in Congress, left office, Alice Robertson of Oklahoma entered the House of Representatives. Robertson rode the coattails of President Warren G. Harding and was elected to Congress from the Second District as a Republican in heavily Democratic eastern Oklahoma.
She arrived in the nation's capital with much talk of her being a woman, an old-fashioned one at that. She was sixty-six years old and had never been married. After her election she announced that she would concentrate on promoting legislation to better the lives of Indians, women, farmers, soldiers, and working people.
Robertson was born January 2, 1854, at Tullahassee Mission in the Creek Nation of Indian Territory, to William and Ann Eliza Worcester Robertson. Robertson's grandfather was missionary Rev. Samuel Worcester.
Alice’s early schooling was under the supervision of her parents. At age eighteen she was sent to Elmira College in New York, graduating near the head of her class. She was a clerk in the U.S. Indian Office in Washington, D.C., from 1873 to 1879. Returning to Indian Territory, she taught in the school at Tullahassee and later at Carlisle Indian School, Carlisle, Pennsylvania. In 1882 Miss Alice again returned to her home at Tullahassee and established the Nuyaka Mission. She was placed in charge of an Indian girls' boarding school, an institution that developed into Henry Kendall College, now the University of Tulsa.
Affectionately known as "Miss Alice," Robertson was always known for her assistance to America's soldiers. She helped recruit troops for Teddy Roosevelt's Rough Riders during the Spanish-American War of 1898 and personally prepared a field kit, with sewing necessities and a small Bible, for each soldier who left for the war. When fifteen thousand troops passed through Muskogee in 1916 enroute to the Mexican border to pursue Pancho Villa, she met the trains and provided the men with sandwiches, cake, and milk. The ingredients had been grown on her farm, named Sawokla (the farm's name was taken from a Creek-language word meaning "perpetual welcome").
She continued to assist America's fighting men when the United States entered World War I in 1917. Sawokla was also the name of Robertson's restaurant in downtown Muskogee. She fed as many as six hundred people per day in the years after World War I.
In 1920, concerned about the direction of American society, she ran as a Republican for the Second District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Her platform was simple: "I am a Christian, I am an American, I am a Republican." She used the classified section of the newspaper to report on her campaign. A typical advertisement read "Watermelons every day. Fried chicken extra good tonight. Our campaign seems to be going very well."
On June 20, 1921 members had just concluded deliberations for appropriating $15,000 to send a United States delegation to observe the centennial celebration of Peru’s independence. Speaker Pro Tempore Joseph Walsh of Massachusetts called Robertson to the chair to preside over the roll call vote on the measure.
Former Speaker Joe Cannon of Illinois, seated in the front row, joined House Members who delivered a thunderous ovation as Robertson mounted the rostrum. She rapped the gavel twice to bring the House to order as the roll call began. Known for her wit and outspoken positions against women’s rights organizations, Robertson was largely silent during the half hour when she wielded the gavel. After the roll was taken, she declared in an authoritative voice, “On this vote the yeas were 209 and the nays 42. Two-thirds having voted in the affirmative, the resolution is passed.” A smiling Representative Robertson then left the rostrum amid a final round of applause.
She served in the House of Representatives as a member of the Sixty-seventh Congress (March 4, 1921-March 3, 1923). She was an unsuccessful candidate for re-election in November 1922.
The former member of Congress lived much of the rest of her life in poverty. President Harding secured her a position in Muskogee at the Veterans' Hospital in May 1923. Monthly stipends from friends such as Lew Wentz of Ponca City and a $125 monthly salary for her position as a research assistant for the Oklahoma Historical Society kept Miss Alice from starvation for the remainder of her existence. She died in Muskogee on July 1, 1931.
Alice Robertson has been referenced on three different occasions in these columns: first connected to “All Black Oklahoma” as Robertson’s Tullahassee Mission was a Presbyterian mission originally built for Muscogee Creek Indians, but after a time became the only private school for African Americans in Oklahoma; next Robertson was elected to Congress in the same delegation as “The Okie Jesus Congressman” Manuel Herrick and finally Robertson was present and presented roses to “First Woman Indian Chief-Alice B. Davis” upon her coronation.
Also, worth mentioning that prior to her term in Congress (20 years prior in 1900) Robertson was appointed by President Theodore Roosevelt as the first female Postmaster of a Class A Post Office in the United States-Muskogee.
Oklahoma did not elect another woman to the U.S. Congress for another 87 years until Mary Fallin was elected in 2007. More recently Oklahoma has added two women to this list- Kendra Horn in 2019 and Stephanie Bice in 2021.
