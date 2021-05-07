On Friday, April 18, 1958 Oklahoma Gov. Raymond Gary rolled into Indianola in a cloud of dust to share with a reported 2,000 in-number-crowd from Indianola, Canadian and McAlester, from the back of a semi-trailer speaker stand, his success in getting State Highway 113 on the Oklahoma road system and with a promise of future paving.
Pittsburg County District No.3 Commissioner Jim Lewallen, who had spent considerable time and effort on this project was in attendance. Twelve years later, with the highway project completed, it would officially be designated the Jim Lewallen Memorial Highway following the construction accident death of Commissioner Lewallen on May 27, 1972.
On the spring evening in 1958 Gov. Gary was the guest of honor at an Indianola barbecue celebration staged in appreciation for addition of Highway 113 to the state system. The governor predicted the newly named highway, fanning out from U.S. 69 soon would connect Indianola and McAlester with a hard surface road. However, he cautioned that it would take time and much money to complete the project. Gary said he was confident another such celebration could be expected when the project is completed.
Gov. Gary shared the three steps in setting county roads up for state paving.
Mapping it out on the State highway system.
Placing engineers in the field to draw up plans and specifications.
Appropriating money and the awarding of contracts for actual construction.
Gary shared that the first leg of the long-range project was accomplished during the recent legislative session. Highway 113 was mapped on the State system. “It takes time and lots of money to build roads up to specifications when Federal funds are used,” Gary declared. He estimated cost of the project (1958) would be near $1 billion.
Route of the anticipated road branches off U.S. 69 some four miles north of McAlester, through the heart of Indianola and intersects the federal highway (U.S 69) again at Canadian. Gary pointed to percentage of commercial vehicle license tax and said this earmarked fund would grow into a substantial amount. He referred to a 20% slice of license revenue held back from county commissioners and put into a special fund to match federal road building money.
Gov. Gary called 113 an artery to one of the State’s most promising resort areas. “Completion of the Eufaula Dam will bring a multitude of recreation seekers into the Indianola area,” he predicted.
In addition to spreading the tables with barbecue and all of the trimmings Indianola residents presented the governor a new Stetson hat. State Rep. Willard Gotcher bestowed the gift.
The governor found a friend, at least for a while, in an unknown little tike who had become separated from his mother. He was about five years of age. The unidentified youngster cuddled in the Governor’s arms for some 10 minutes before his parents were located. Gary said the only reply he could draw in an answer to inquiries of the boy’s residence was, “I live at home.”
Others seated in the honored guest section were Representative Bill Skeith, Judge Kirksey Nix, State Senator Gene Stipe and Third District Commissioner Jim Lewallen.
Fourteen years later on the morning of May 22, 1972 in another part of Pittsburg County near Alderson Pittsburg County Commissioner District No.3 Lewallen was killed on a street surfacing project.
Alderson Mayor Angelo Lullo said, “Lewallen was trying to lead a driver as he backed up to a gravel spreader.” “It was the driver’s fault,” Lullo added.
Highway Patrol Trooper Roy Brown said Lewallen had waved for the truck to back up. “He was walking and looking down. I don’t know if he stopped or was walking too slowly.”
The truck was backing at “walking speed” hit Lewallen and knocked him under the vehicle. “However, it was the frame of the truck which hit his head causing death,” the trooper said.
Commissioner Jim Lewallen had just announced on his April 4th 66th birthday that he would step down as District No. 3 Commissioner at the end of his upcoming 16th year of service. Prior to his service as County Commission Jim had operated a large farm near Indianola and was born in Canadian in 1906. After being elected Commissioner Lewallen and his school teacher wife Alta Lewallen moved from Indianola to McAlester where he was also active in the McAlester Lions Club.
In August of 1973 the entire OK 113 from U.S. Business 69 threading north to Indianola, Lewallen’s long time residence and then to Canadian, his birthplace, was officially named and remains today the Jim Lewallen Memorial Highway. Monuments are located at the south and east of the town of Indianola.
To reach Mike Cathey mwcathey@aol.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.