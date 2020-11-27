In February of 1893 while the Second Territorial Legislature was meeting in Guthrie, Representative John A. Wimberly, representing Kingfisher and Canadian County, introduced House Bill 49 to designate mistletoe as the official floral emblem. And for the next 114 years, Oklahoma’s state flower was the mistletoe.
The Women’s Congress of the Columbian World Exposition to be held later in 1893 in Chicago had proposed that the states should consider selecting floral emblems to represent their state at the Exposition. While Oklahoma was not yet a state, the Oklahoma Pavilion at the Exposition, also known as the Chicago’s World Fair, promoted the Territory to Exposition visitors from around the world.
Wimberly was the youngest member of the House of Representatives and it was he who, suggested “one of the most interesting traditions.” Mr. Wimberly remembered how hard the previous winter had been and that when settlers had died and there were no flowers to put on the graves: “the only thing in the whole country with a bit of color was mistletoe. So, it was adopted as the new territory's floral emblem. Years later when Oklahoma became a state, members of the constitutional convention carried the old territorial flower over into statehood, thus confirming what has since become one of Oklahoma's oldest symbols.
Mistletoe is definitely not your typical shrub—it’s a parasite that attacks living trees. Technically, mistletoes—there are over 1,000 species found throughout the world to which botanists ascribe the name—are actually hemi-parasites. This means they obtain a portion of their energy through photosynthesis, and the rest is extracted from other plants. Mistletoe species have evolved to plant themselves on hosts ranging from pine trees to cacti, but the species most commonly associated with European-based mistletoe mythologies (like kissing beneath it on Christmas) are typically found on large deciduous trees, like oaks.
Mistletoe reproduces by seeds, just like any other plant, but has evolved special adaptations to keep its seeds from falling to the ground, where they would be unable to sprout and develop into a mature plant. If you squeeze open the whitish semi-translucent berries—by the way, don’t eat the fruit, as some species are poisonous—you’ll find that the seeds are incredibly sticky. They are covered with a glue-like substance called viscin, so they stick to whatever they fall on. They mostly fall on branches high up in trees because the berries are a favorite wintertime snack for birds, who then excrete the seeds where they roost.
The English word for the plant is derived from a defunct Anglo-Saxon dialect. Apparently, having noticed that mistletoe often sprouts from bird droppings on tree branches, the words for dung—“mistel”—and twig—“tan”— were conjoined, and the mashup “misteltan” evolved over time into “mistletoe.”
Oklahomans weren't the first to discover mistletoe. It has long been a big part of the Christmas tradition around the world. It was one of the most magical, mysterious, and sacred plants of ancient folklore. Ancient Druid priests would cut the mistletoe with a golden sickle and use it in religious ceremonies. The Celts thought it possessed miraculous healing powers.
In Scandinavia, mistletoe was considered a plant of peace under which enemies could declare a truce or warring spouses kiss and make up.
In parts of Wales, farmers would give the Christmas mistletoe to the first cow that calved in the New Year. This was thought to bring good luck to the entire herd. One French tradition holds that the reason mistletoe is poisonous is because it was growing on a tree that was used to make the cross that Jesus was crucified on.
In the 18th century, the English credited mistletoe with a certain magical appeal called a kissing ball. At Christmas time, a young lady standing under a ball of mistletoe cannot refuse to be kissed. Such a kiss could mean deep romance or lasting friendship and goodwill. If the girl remained un-kissed, she cannot expect to marry the following year. For those who wish to observe the correct etiquette: A man should pluck a berry when he kisses a woman under the mistletoe. When the last berry is gone, there should be no more kissing.
Mistletoe as an Oklahoma symbol has not been without controversy. Every few years it seemed someone would propose a change, it would be discussed and mistletoe would remain. The sweet pea, yucca and the cowboy rose (not a rose but a part of the mallow family), were among those proposed, but probably the most unusual was the alfalfa blossom.
Before we were even a state, in 1906, William H. Murray stated his preference for alfalfa in a letter to the editor of The Oklahoman: “Who, indeed, would desire to adopt for a state flower, a parasite? Let greater Oklahoma be known as the “Alfalfa State.” In an editorial in The Oklahoman for June 17, 1912, the newspaper came out in support of alfalfa as the state flower: “Now that Oklahoma has become known as the marvelous alfalfa state, why not use the alfalfa blossom as the state flower?” “The alfalfa blossoms are pretty; they enrich the scenery, added to the artistic part, alfalfa, is the mortgage lifter of Oklahoma. It is the crop which brings riches to the state; it is a crop which means more to the future than any other crop.” Of course, this is how Oklahoma Governor William H. Murray became known as “Alfalfa” Bill Murray.
Controversy arose again in the 1980s. In January 1986 Rep. Kelly Haney of Seminole wrote legislation naming the Indian blanket as the state's official wildflower. House Bill 1649 passed the legislature in February. The new symbol was honored at a ceremony held in the Capitol and attended by representatives of more than twenty Indian tribes. Officials noted, with some apology, that the long-ridiculed yet revered mistletoe remained the state's official "floral emblem."
The hardy little mistletoe stood firm from 1890 until 2004 when Gov. Brad Henry signed a bill into law making the Oklahoma Rose our official state flower. The mistletoe remains the state floral emblem.
The Chicago World's Fair people in 1893 didn't believe that mistletoe grew in Oklahoma. After receiving a sample, they ordered a train car load for use as decorations at the Fair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.