EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of a two-part series.
Born Doralyn Cartwright on February 28, 1927 in McAlester, the daughter of U.S. Congressman Wilburn and his wife Carrie (Staggs) Cartwright, actress Lynn Cartwright is probably best remembered for one of her early screen roles as the brusque, Brooklyn-accented switchboard operator in the cult horror “The Wasp Woman” (1959), and for her touching final screen appearance as the older, sweet-faced WWII-era baseball player Dottie Hinson (played throughout most of the film by Geena Davis)) in the final scenes of the Penny Marshall-helmed comedy “A League of Their Own” (1992).
In an interview at the time of her latest movie release Cartwright shared, “I have some wonderful memories of growing up in Oklahoma. When I was 6, we were walking home from a grade-school play in McAlester- I’d had a part as a raindrop in that production -and we looked up in the big old Oklahoma sky and saw a shooting star. Really. I wished right then and there on the star that I would become an actress.”
Lynn studied theater at Stephens College in Missouri before enrolling in acting lessons at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York in the late 1940s. Here is where she met Leo Gordon, an ex-con who was trying to turn his life around as an actor. The couple married in February of 1950 and began married life touring together on the Borscht Belt stages.
Leo’s career took off after he landed an agent and moved the family West to Los Angeles. His brutally hard looks and massive brick-wall presence easily took on evil dimensions and after a chilling break-through performance in “City of Bad Men” (1953), cemented his screen infamy with the powerful role of the psychotic prisoner in director Don Siegel’s “Riot in Cell Block 11” (1954). Lynn (using her real first name Doralyn before condensing it to Lynn) found a couple of meager TV assignments (”Rin Tin Tin,” etc.) during this early time, but began finding more roles once Leo managed to parlay his acting career into a successful writing one as well. Lynn, in fact, made her film debut in the very first film script Leo sold, “Black Patch” (1957), which included parts for the two of them.
Lynn also appeared in her writer/husband’s script “The Cry Baby Killer” (1958) which was produced by Roger Corman and introduced Jack Nicholson to film audiences, and can be spotted as one of Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Venusian sirens in the campy cult opus “Queen of Outer Space” (1958). She ended the decade with minor TV drama work in “Target,” “Alfred Hitchcock Presents,” “Peter Gunn,” “Bat Masterson” and “Highway Patrol”.
The 1960’s proved to be lean years. Other than a couple of unbilled film parts in “The Apartment” (1960), which won Oscar’s “Best Picture” that year and the totally obscure “The Girls on the Beach” (1965) in which Lynn and Leo were glimpsed as waiters, acting offers were few and far between. By the end of the decade she was appearing in her husband’s soft-erotica scripts, including “All the Loving Couples” (1969), which focused on wife swappers, and in “The Erotic Adventures of Robin Hood” (1969), which is self-explanatory, as the villainous “Lady Sallyforth.” The former was based on Leo’s own written novel.
Lynn appeared without Leo in the sex-minded teaser film “Gabriella, Gabriella” (1970) and in “The Lucifer Complex” (1978) starring Robert Vaughn. She also worked (with and without Leo) from time to time in association with writer/director/producer Rod Amateau in such frisky movie vehicles as “Where Does It Hurt?” (1972) starring Peter Sellers and “The Seniors” (1978) starring Dennis Quaid and Priscilla Barnes, as well as Amateau’s Nazi-themed low-budget “Son of Hitler” (1979) with ‘Bud Cort’ in the unlikely title role, the teen-oriented Lovelines (1984), and the bizarre and controversial “The Garbage Pail Kids Movie” (1987). On the small screen Lynn could occasionally be found on such 70s and 80s shows as “Adam 12,” “Little House on the Prairie,” “Dynasty” and “Knot’s Landing,” some of which were scripted by her husband.
Lynn ended her career on a sentimental high note after being cast as the senior version of Geena Davis’ character who revisits her baseball-playing alumni at the end of the comedy hit film “A League of Their Own” (1992) starring Davis and Tom Hanks. The facial resemblance between the two actresses is so extraordinary that people often assume it is Geena herself wearing old-age makeup. Part of this mistaken belief has to do with the confusion over Lynn’s voice -- which was not used in the movie but dubbed in by Davis herself.
For many years a rumor had circulated that holds that the big rowdy Cartwright family of the old TV series, “Bonanza” was in some fashion modeled after the Cartwrights of Oklahoma. In the same 1992 interview Lynn was asked if there was any truth in that? Ms. Cartwright laughed a hearty laugh, “I’ve heard that before. I imagine it has something to do with the fact Leo, my husband, wrote several of the early episodes (50 scripts) for Bonanza.”
“Also, late in his career when my dad was out in the state campaigning, they used to have local bands play the Bonanza theme song at rallies.” She then hummed a brisk version of the tune then shared, “Sorry to say it’s not true. But you know it’s such a good story maybe we ought to just let people believe it. It sounds like a good legend.”
Lynn Cartwright died in 2004 at the age of 76 in her Los Angeles home of illnesses that followed a hip fracture. Her health began to decline after the 2000 death of her husband of 50 years, screenwriter and Western star Leo Gordon. They are interred at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
