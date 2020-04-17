A January 31, 1919 McAlester News Capital front page article shared, “There were 7,500 deaths from influenza in Oklahoma in the recent epidemic out of a total of about 100,000 cases according to an estimate yesterday by the state board of health based on reports which have been received to date.”
In Oklahoma, state officials reported the first cases of the influenza in Tulsa and Clinton on September 26, 1918, and by Oct. 4, some 1,249 cases had been reported in 24 counties. After that, the spread became so difficult to track that officials made reports in generalities. “People died like flies,” Jim W. Smith recalled in one of the archived interviews. Smith, of Washington, Oklahoma, who would have been 22 in the fall of 1918 and going to school in Durant for his teaching certificate, said most people died when, while on the mend, they went back to work and relapsed. Victims often fell sick at work in the morning and died by nightfall. Between October 1918 and April 1919, an estimated 7,350 Oklahomans died of the virus and secondary infections related to it.
The 1918 influenza, commonly called “Spanish flu,” wasn’t necessarily Spanish. According to some experts, the 1918 pandemic may have gotten its start just 40 miles north of the Kansas-Oklahoma state line. Haskell County, Kansas, lies in the southwest corner of the state, near Oklahoma and Colorado. In 1918 sod houses were still common, barely distinguishable from the treeless, dry prairie they were dug out of. It had been cattle country—a now bankrupt ranch once handled 30,000 head—but Haskell farmers also raised hogs, which is one possible clue to the origin of the crisis that would terrorize the world that year. Another clue is that the county sits on a major migratory flyway for 17 bird species, including sand hill cranes and mallards. Scientists today understand that bird influenza viruses, like human influenza viruses, can also infect hogs, and when a bird virus and a human virus infect the same pig cell, their different genes can be shuffled and exchanged like playing cards, resulting in a new, perhaps especially lethal, virus.
Several Haskell men who had been exposed to influenza went to Camp Funston, in central Kansas (now Fort Riley}. Days later, on March 4, the first soldier known to have influenza reported ill. The huge Army base was training men for combat in World War I, and within two weeks 1,100 soldiers were admitted to the hospital, with thousands sicker in barracks. Thirty-eight died. Then, infected soldiers likely carried influenza from Funston to other Army camps in the States—24 of 36 large camps had outbreaks—sickening tens of thousands, before carrying the disease overseas. Meanwhile, the disease spread into U.S. civilian communities. Because the Spanish media were among the first to report on the pandemic, the public assumed the virus originated there.
Although some researchers argue that the 1918 pandemic began elsewhere, in France in 1916 or China and Vietnam in 1917, many other studies indicate a U.S. origin. The Australian immunologist and Nobel laureate Macfarlane Burnet, who spent most of his career studying influenza, concluded the evidence was “strongly suggestive” that the disease started in the United States and spread to France with “the arrival of American troops.” Camp Funston had long been considered as the site where the pandemic started until historical research, published in 2004, pointed to an earlier outbreak in Haskell County.
Wherever it began, the pandemic lasted just 15 months but was the deadliest disease outbreak in human history, killing between 50 million and 100 million people worldwide, according to the most widely cited analysis. An exact global number is unlikely ever to be determined, given the lack of suitable records in much of the world at that time. It was the worst infectious disease epidemic ever, killing more Americans in just a few months than died in World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War combined. The impact of the pandemic on the United States is sobering to contemplate: Some 670,000 Americans died.
Oklahoma and the McAlester area were certainly not unaffected. An October 8, 1918, Associated Press article entitled, “Epidemic Hits McAlester” shared, “On account of the ravages of Spanish influenza here, Mayor P.D. Walker today issued a proclamation closing city schools, picture shows, churches and all public buildings until the danger has passed. The American Express company was forced to suspend business because the entire force is afflicted.”
Also, in October 1918 in McAlester, an emergency hospital was created in the manse of the First Presbyterian Church of McAlester. During October there were 291 deaths reported in Pittsburg County.
Accounts from the Choctaw Nation talk about so many people passing away so quickly from the strain of flu that there were not enough coffins for burial. Choctaw leader Peter Conser converted his sawmill in LeFlore County into producing coffins for tribal members but even he could not keep up with the demand. At the peak of the pandemic Choctaw communities made the hard choice to bury their friends and families in sheets in unmarked graves.
It struck entire families, killing rich and poor alike. Among the flu’s Oklahoma fatalities was attorney Norman R. Haskell, son of the state’s first governor, Charles Haskell. In genealogy circles it is pretty common to share that if you had a relative die during 1918 it was likely due to the “Spanish influenza.”
According to the Chronicles of Oklahoma, the most popular remedy was whiskey, which the state’s prohibition laws allowed pharmacists to dispense for medical purposes. The flu outbreak caused a run on whiskey, which jumped to $18 a quart in Oklahoma City, according to an Oct. 15, 1918, article in The Daily Oklahoman.
