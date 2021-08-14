“Out of the blue, White (Bureau of Investigation Special Agent) received a tip. In late October 1925, he was meeting with the governor of Oklahoma, discreetly discussing the case. Afterward, an aide to the governor told White, ‘We’ve been getting information from a prisoner at McAlester’ — the state penitentiary — who claims to know a great deal about the Osage murders.” — Excerpt from David Grann’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.”
“Killers of the Flower Moon” is David Grann’s 2017 non-fiction murder mystery, set in 1920’s Oklahoma, where the Osage Indians were granted revenue rights to oil discovered under their lands that was harvested by oil companies. Suddenly, they begin to get murdered as did those trying to investigate. It came down to the newly created Bureau of Investigation, to overcome the corrupting influences from oil money and politics to solve the murder mystery, one that would bring the FBI to prominence.
On April 19, 2021 renowned Director Martin Scorsese began filming the $200 million dollar movie version of “Killers of the Flower Moon” here in Oklahoma with an expected release by the end of the year.
When filming, primarily in Osage County, began Scorsese shared, “We are thrilled to finally start production on ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ in Oklahoma. To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people. We’re grateful to Apple, the Oklahoma Film and Music Office and The Osage Nation, especially all our Osage consultants and cultural advisors, as we prepare for this shoot. We’re excited to start working with our local cast and crew to bring this story to life on screen and immortalize a time in American history that should not be forgotten.”
In an interview in February 2020, Scorsese touted “Killers of the Flower Moon” as his first movie set in the Western genre. “We think it’s a Western,” Scorsese told Premiere of the film. “It happened in 1921-1922 in Oklahoma. There are certainly cowboys, but they have cars and also horses. The film is mainly about the Osage, an Indian tribe that was given horrible territory, which they loved because they said to themselves that Whites would never be interested in it. Then we discovered oil there and, for about 10 years, the Osage became the richest people in the world, per capita. Then, as with the Yukon and the Colorado mining regions, the vultures disembark, the White man, the European arrives, and all was lost. There, the underworld had such control over everything that you were more likely to go to jail for killing a dog than for killing an Indian.”
The film brings together actors Robert De Niro, who stars as William Hale, the powerful rancher who becomes the lead suspect in the FBI’s investigation into the Osage murders and Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart, William’s morally-conflicted nephew. Ernest is married to an Osage woman named Mollie, played by Lily Gladstone. When the movie was first cast DiCaprio was to play the lead FBI agent Tom White, now portrayed by Jesse Plemons.
The story comes to McAlester in late October of 1925, when FBI Agent Tom White receives a tip out of the blue. While meeting with the governor of Oklahoma, he hears that a prisoner at the state penitentiary named Burt Lawson is claiming to know “a great deal” about the Osage murders. White and one of his agents, Frank Smith, desperate for a new lead, rush to McAlester and Oklahoma State Penitentiary to interview Lawson.
White and his agents have come up against wall after wall and are desperate for something that will help them undermine the corruption which is so rampant in Osage county.
Burt Lawson claimed responsibility for the explosion that killed Osage woman Rita Smith and her husband, Bill Smith. Lawson confessed to following the orders of William Hale, and his confession offered a substantial break in the case. Burt Lawson’s confession leads to William Hale
Lawson claimed that his wife had carried on an affair with Bill Smith, while he had been working as Smith’s ranch hand. His jealousy and bitterness toward Bill Smith had made him an easy target when the Hale conspiracy came to recruit him. Lawson claimed that, in early 1921, Ernest Burkhart and William Hale had offered him $5,000 to place the fuse under the Smith house that set off the explosion. Hale had even provided him with the tools for making the bomb, including the nitroglycerin and the coiled fuse. Burt Lawson, after some pressure by Hale, agreed to set up the explosive device and detonate it. He had waited until he was sure Bill and Rita were asleep and then lit the fuse, watching the house blow up.
This was a genuine break in the case, a confession from an eyewitness who could directly implicate Hale. But Tom knew he had to act quick, because Hale’s murderous plot was getting closer and closer to succeeding.
In January 1926, U.S. Marshals arrested Ernest Burkhart. Hale, meanwhile, confidently and politely strolled in to the county sheriff’s office to surrender. In conversations with reporters after being taken into custody, Hale was cordial and polite but refused to discuss anything about the case.
Burt Lawson’s confession offered Tom White the first real break in the Osage murder cases. Through Burt Lawson, Tom White was able to pursue William Hale. However, Ernest Burkhart later revealed that he’d hired an outlaw named Asa Kirby to conduct the murder of Bill and Rita Smith. Lawson confessed in hopes of getting his sentence reduced.
To further complicate the task of the FBI in investigating these murders, Burt Lawson made several confessions to the murders, in which he claimed to have been employed by Hale to murder W. E. Smith and his family. Painstaking investigation by Special Agents developed that Hale had concocted this story himself, knowing full well that he could prove a perfect alibi for Lawson and thereby absolve himself at the same time. These confessions caused agents many hours of weary work in disapproving the details of Lawson’s confessions before developing the true facts of the case.
Lawson, incidentally, while in the custody of FBI Agents proved to be a glutton who ate T-bone steak and French-fried potatoes three times a day. During his first visit to a cafeteria with agents, Lawson appeared at the cashier with four pieces of pie and three pieces of cake on his tray and complained of the fact that he had no room for a meat dish.
In January the film’s location manager shared with “Osage News” that the majority of the film will be shot in Pawhuska and surrounding areas but that they will also film scenes in Fairfax, Grayhorse, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and McAlester.
To-date it is unclear in the production of the movie if filming will in fact occur in McAlester, or even if the McAlester/Oklahoma State Penitentiary chapter from the book will make it into the movie.
Why “Flower Moon?” The full moon of May is often called a Flower Moon, and the term comes from the blooms that appear in North America around that time. It is the month of May when one-by-one, members of the Osage tribe began to die under suspicious circumstances.
To contact Mike Cathey mwcathey@aol.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.