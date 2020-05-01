In the history of Eastern Oklahoma State College, there is one individual having stood on his stages as a student, as the College President, as the Chancellor for Higher Education for the State of Oklahoma, and as a member of the E.O.S.C. Hall of Fame—Dr. E.T. Dunlap.
When he died in 1997 the headline read, “The Man Perhaps Most Responsible for the Evolution of Oklahoma’s Public Higher Education System Has Died.”
Elijah Thomas Dunlap was born in December 1914 on a ranch ‘over the mountain’ in Latimer County in the Craves Community. He was among 16 children who lived sparely in a 14-room two-story ranch house. Thirteen of the children were from the marriage of his mother and father. His father had three daughters from an earlier marriage.
Elijah Thomas attended a two-room, two-teacher rural school a quarter-mile from the ranch house. The school had about 100 students in eight grades, divided into “the little room” for children in the first four grades and “the big room” for pupils from grades four through eight. Elijah Thomas’ father died the year he turned 14, leaving seven children at home with their mother, he being the oldest surviving son. He became the man of the family. He wanted to stop people calling him Elijah Thomas and to start calling him E.T. At age 15, E.T. was one of four in the graduating class of Cravens Elementary in the Class of 1929, and he was the only one who got a chance to high school. E.T. Dunlap would never forget this.
A couple of years with a seven-mile horseback trip to Panola, then a configured Model A ride into high school at Wilburton and then going to live with an older sister and her family, E.T., as Class President, graduated in the Red Oak High School in the Class of 1934.
As a high school graduate, E.T. Dunlap received the last third-class teaching certificate issued by the State Board of Education in Oklahoma and he went right to working teaching the kids in “the little room” of the two-room, two-teacher school in the Cravens Community where he had got his own elementary education . Fifty dollars a month for the five months the district could afford to keep the school open, discounted by 5 percent when he and his new wife Opal, ran out of household money and had to ask for cash instead of waiting for the school warrants to come through.
In addition to their teaching, E.T. and Opal alternated between summer courses at Eastern A & M in Wilburton (EOSC) and Southeastern State Teachers College in Durant along with Oklahoma A&M (Stillwater) extension courses and by age 23 was Norris School Principal, still working on a Bachelor’s Degree but also on the road to becoming the elected Latimer County Superintendent of Schools.
Dunlap, as County Superintendent completed his bachelor's degree at Southeastern and was working on his master’s at Oklahoma A&M with his master’s thesis on the formation of the new Buffalo Valley School District. By September 1942, Buffalo Valley High School became the last school building in Oklahoma to be constructed with WPA federal bonds and the man responsible for building it was the last teacher certified by the old teacher examination system. For the next three years he was high school inspector for the Oklahoma State Department of Education.
In 1945, similar to returning to his old elementary school to teach, Dunlap returned to Red Oak where he had graduated high school and became the Superintendent of Schools. While at Red Oak, he also represented Latimer County in the Oklahoma State Legislature. As a state representative he chaired the Committee on Education and was the primary author of the Oklahoma School Code, which established regulations for the planned reduction of Oklahoma public school districts.
In 1952, following the sudden death of his cousin Claude Dunlap who was President of Eastern A & M College at Wilburton, E.T. Dunlap was then encouraged by both Oklahoma A &M President Dr. Henry Bennett and Oklahoma University President Dr. William Bizzell along with U.S. Senator Robert S. Kerr to take the helm at Eastern. In December of 1952 at age 36 E.T. Dunlap became Eastern’s ninth President. During E.T. Dunlap’s tenure at Eastern, along with receiving his Doctorate, the enrollment tripled, the physical plant had grown more than three-fold, the land of the school increased by hundreds of acres, and the school experienced great prosperity.
In 1961 Dunlap became the second chancellor of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, a position established in 1941. He presided over the governing body until his retirement in 1981. He called for making higher education available and affordable for all Oklahomans. During his leadership enrollment at the state's colleges and universities more than tripled. An advocate of two-year, urban colleges, he oversaw the building of eight junior colleges. Under his direction the Oklahoma College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery as well as a branch of the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine were established in Tulsa.
In addition, a statewide system of televised instruction with two-way, talk-back capability was installed. He supervised a growth in the state education system's budget from $30 million to $470 million and an increase in the capital investment in college facilities from $200 million to $750 million. Moreover, during the first fifteen years of his administration, the number of conferred degrees rose from 8,100 to more than 18,400, a 127 percent increase.
Dunlap wrote or presented over six hundred articles, formal papers, and addresses. His dissertation, entitled "The History of Legal Controls of Public Higher Education in Oklahoma," was considered a milestone in education history. He served on numerous professional boards and commissions, he also held membership in a variety of professional, civic, and fraternal organizations, including the Oklahoma Education Association, the National Education Association, the American Association for Higher Education, the Masonic fraternity, the Lions Club, and the Boy Scouts.
At the national level, Dunlap served under President Dwight D. Eisenhower on the advisory committee concerned with the Student Loan program. In 1978, he was appointed by President Jimmy Carter to serve as chairman of the board of directors of the Student Loan Marketing Association.
In 1988 Dr. E.T. Dunlap returned to EOSC for a final time as one of the first three inductees into the EOSC Hall of Fame. At one time there were 41 public and private schools throughout Oklahoma that honored E.T. Dunlap by placing his name on a campus building, street, or facility.
