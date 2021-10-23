It was a Sunday in July in 1989, the final day of the Cheyenne (Wyo.) Frontier Days, and 25-year-old Lane Frost screwed himself into the back of a bull named Takin’ Care of Business the 1987 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world champion bailed off of the bull after eight seconds of bone-jarring work and rolled onto the soggy soil. Takin’ Care of Business then charged and plunged his ivory horn into Frost’s back. The sudden and hard blow caused internal injuries, ending Frost’s life within minutes.
Frost was a charismatic cowboy who became an instant folk hero after his death. His biography is portrayed in the 1994 Hollywood movie “8 Seconds,” with the late Luke Perry playing the lead role.
Lane Clyde Frost was born in October 1963. At that time, his parents lived in Lapointe, Utah. However, Lane’s father, Clyde, was rodeoing and Lane’s mother, Elsie, went to stay with her parents in Kim, Co., while she waited for Lane to arrive. Lane was born in the hospital at La Junta, Co., the closest hospital to Kim. At 5 months, Frost was interested in the bull riding events at the rodeos his parents attended. His mom made his first pair of chaps for him. She admits to hoping he “would out-grow this bull riding thing.”
Lane started riding little dairy calves on the family dairy farm in Randlett, UT when he was 5 or 6. He was 9 when he first got on a bull. Lane’s first rodeo awards were won in 1974, when he was 10, at the “Little Buckaroos” Rodeos held in and around the Uintah Basin of Utah.
The Frost family, with their son named Lane, coincidentally moved the family to Lane, Oklahoma, in 1978 to escape the harsh Utah winters. Lane liked the fact that there were more youth rodeos in Oklahoma than in Utah. Lane’s mom says that, while they did not encourage Lane to ride bulls, they did support him in his decision. Lane began his freshman year at Atoka High School.
In addition to help and schooling by his father, Lane now had the help of his father’s friend Freckles Brown, a 1962 bull riding champion, who lived not far away in Soper, OK. Freckles became a life time mentor to Lane, who followed Freckles’ advice and spent hours watching Freckle’s rides on home movies.
In 1978, at the age of 15, Lane was the Bull Riding Champion of the Small Fry Rodeo Association. In 1980, when Lane was a sophomore, he was the Bull Riding Champion of the Oklahoma Youth Rodeo Association, and the runner-up Bull Riding Champion of the National High School Rodeo Association.
One year later when he was a junior, he won the Bull Riding Championship in the National High Schools Final Rodeo Association, held in Douglas, Wyoming, and kept the Bull Riding Championship of the Oklahoma Youth Rodeo Association. Lane graduated from Atoka High School in 1982. He retained the Bull Riding Championship in the National High Schools Final Rodeo Association. And he also was the Bull Riding Champion of the American Junior Rodeo Association, and the Bull Riding Champion of the 1st Annual Youth Nationals Finals.
In high school Lane was offered rodeo scholarships, but he decided to pursue a professional bull riding career. In 1983, he received full membership in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, (PRCA), at the age of 19. He finished 16th in the standings. The top 15 finishers are qualified to compete in the National Finals Rodeo.
Lane was named 1983 runner-up “Rookie of the Year”. Lane also competed in the 1983 “Super Bull” competition in Del Rio, TX. At “Super Bull” he received the “Tough Luck” award for his bone-jarring, but unsuccessful efforts. And also in 1983, Lane was the PRCA Prairie Circuit Bull Riding Champion/
In 1984 he talked his dad into letting him build a bull riding arena on the family’s ranch. Lane and his father designed the area, to be both an arena and a place to work cattle. 1984 was the first year Lane qualified for the National Finals Rodeo. He would qualify every year from then until his death in 1989.
The moment Lane worked for all his life came when he became the “World Champion Bull Rider” in Dec. of 1987 at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, NV. Lane rode 8 out of 10 bulls, and placed second in NFR earnings.
In July 1989, Lane and his wife Kellie were going to work as stunt doubles on the movie, “My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys”, about a bull rider who comes home to Oklahoma. Lane was also to have a small speaking role in the movie. But first Lane took some time to go to Cheyenne, Wyoming to compete in the “Cheyenne Frontier Days” Rodeo.
After Lane rode his second bull at Cheyenne Frontier Days, sportscaster George Michael, a frequent interviewer and friend of Lane, spoke with Lane, in what sadly would become Lane’s last interview.
George said to Lane, “But you just had to give the crowd a thrill with that dismount!” (Lane had somersaulted over the tail of the bull at the end of his ride.) And Lane replied, in words that would become truer than anyone could imagine in only four days, “Well, I don’t always ride that good, but I can usually get off pretty exciting or do something afterwards.”
On Aug. 2, 1989, Lane’s funeral was held at the First Baptist Church in Atoka, and then Lane was laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hugo, OK., near his good friend Freckles Brown.
The late Luke Perry portrayed Frost in the movie “8 Seconds,” which debuted Feb. 25, 1994. Although the movie wasn’t quite a true depiction of Frost’s real-life story, the movie played a key role in keeping Frost’s legacy alive.
“The thing that has surprised me the most is how his legacy has lived on,” said Frost’s mother, Elsie. “I just never dreamed after 30 years that anyone would even mention him or remember him, and of course, we have to give the movie ‘8 Seconds’ a little bit of credit for that. Our grandson (Stetson Frost) started a Lane Frost Brand that has really taken off and that has really helped bring Lane’s name back around too. Of course, in some ways, it seems like yesterday (that it happened) and other ways it seems like quite some time ago. I know he would be so proud that people still remember him.”
Frost, who was posthumously inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 1990, has had a lasting impact on bull riders today
In Atoka Robin (Frost) Muggli, the sister Lane Frost runs the store, “Frost Ranch Wear” where you can buy Lane Frost merchandise. The styles sold are inspired by the rodeo legend and the store works to keep Lane memory and legacy alive Muggli said. “Cowboys and kids stop through here, and what blows my mind is the young kids, anywhere in age from 4 to 12 to 19, are just as excited about him and enamored with him today as they were 10 years ago. It blows my mind. He was gone 20 years before some of these kids were even born and they still are excited about him as ever.”
‘‘He went out in style,’’ says a boyhood friend. ‘‘I think if God told him, `Lane, your time`s up. Choose the way you want to go. ` Well, he was riding a good bull, winning on a good bull at a good rodeo. If he could have chosen it, I think that`s the way he would have chosen it
In 1994, the biopic based on Frost’s life, 8 Seconds was released Country music star Garth Brooks paid tribute to Frost in the video for his 1990 hit single “The Dance”. Rodeo announcer Randy Schmutz wrote the song “A Smile Like That” about him. The 1993 song “Red Rock” by the Smokin’ Armadillos is about him, and he is mentioned at the end of the video for Korn’s 2007 song “Hold On”. Aaron Watson’s 2012 album, Real Good Time, included the single “July in Cheyenne”. Kings of Leon 2013 music video for “Beautiful War” pays homage to Lane Frost.
To contact Mike Cathey mwcathey@aol.com
