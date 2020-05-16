CATHEY: 'If God is willing and the Creek don’t rise'

Listening to this week’s streaming 90-minute telephone conference of the U.S Supreme Court, the first time in the Court’s history that anyone interested could “listen in” to deliberations, as the Court, in McGirt v. Oklahoma, revisited for a second time in less than two years, the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
Is it still a reservation? Or is it not? And this got me to remembering when I first learned that the old saying we all grew up with “God willing and the creek don’t rise” was not necessarily about the actual or metaphorical creeks and streams that run throughout our lives sometimes delaying forward movement, but actually as early as 1812 is a reference to Creek Indians.
American farmer, statesman, and Indian Agent, Colonel Benjamin Hawkins (1754 – 1816), hailed from North Carolina. He was a delegate to the Continental Congress and a United States Senator as well as the General Superintendent of Indian Affairs. His position as Superintendent of Indian Affairs put him in contact with all tribes south of the Ohio River. As principal agent to the Creek tribe, Hawkins moved to present-day Crawford County in Georgia to deal directly with the Creek Indians.
As the representative for the Congress in the 1785 negotiations with the Creek Indians, he convinced the Creek to work with the American government rather than against it even though no formal treaty to that effect was ever signed. The Treaty of New York was signed after Hawkins convinced George Washington to become involved.
One of the major problems the American government faced in acquiring lands settled by the Creek was that the government ignored the fact that the Creek and other North American Indians in the southern states had been farmers for centuries already. Many began ranching when the deerskin trade took a major downturn.
The American government believed that its plan would assimilate North American Indians as American citizens, and that North American Indians would willingly dissolve their national sovereignty and cede their territories to the U.S. government.
By 1812, aroused by the Shawnee warrior, Tecumseh, some members of the Upper Creek were in open revolt. In other words, the Creeks were rising.
When Hawkins was asked to return to the nation’s capital, his response was always, “If God is willing and the Creek don’t rise.” If the Creek rose, it was his job as the Superintendent of Indian Affairs to deal with the uprising and put an end to the rebellion.
Hawkins tendered his resignation in early 1815, but before he could resign, Andrew Jackson forced the Creek Confederacy into signing the Treaty of Fort Jackson, which stole two-thirds of Creek country from the Creek. Hawkins reported later that he was “struck forcibly” by the unfairness of the treaty, as were the Creek.
This week’s Supreme Court teleconference was the high court’s second attempt to resolve the status of eastern Oklahoma. In November 2018, the justices heard arguments in Sharp v. Murphy, which presented the same issue in an appeal from a ruling of the United States Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, in Denver. That case arose from the prosecution in state court of Patrick Murphy, a Creek Indian, for murdering George Jacobs in rural McIntosh County. After he was sentenced to death, it emerged that the murder had taken place on what had, at least at one time, been Indian land.
Murphy argued that only the federal government could prosecute him and that a federal law barred the imposition of the death penalty because he was an Indian. The 10th Circuit agreed. The Murphy case was argued before an eight-member court, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, who had served on the 10th Circuit, recused himself.
On Monday the court agreed to hear the case McGirt v. Oklahoma, an appeal from a state court’s decision, apparently to ensure that the issue could be settled by a nine-member court. Jimcy McGirt, a member of the Seminole Nation, is challenging his conviction of raping, molesting and sodomizing a 4-year-old girl in 1996.
McGirt argues that the state prosecutors in Oklahoma lacked jurisdiction because the crime occurred on what historically should be considered tribal land in the Creek Nation.
Under U.S. law, tribe members who commit crimes on tribal land cannot be prosecuted in state courts and instead are subject to federal prosecution, which sometimes can be beneficial to defendants.
The problem at the heart of McGirt v. Oklahoma has a long and winding history, deeply rooted in the complexities of Native American law and the tribes’ relationships with the federal government. The state of Oklahoma has asserted eastern Oklahoma is not an Indian reservation and should not be treated differently than the rest of the state. McGirt’s attorneys hold that the Creek reservation was established through treaties and never dissolved. The Creek, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations, District 4 U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, R-OK, and former Gov. Brad Henry filed briefs in support of McGirt, while the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association and the city of Tulsa filed briefs in support of the state.
The most pointed remarks during Monday’s arguments came from Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who noted the sordid treatment the Creeks received from the U.S. “The Creek nation was wrenched from its homeland, marched to Oklahoma, and then given a treaty as recompense which guaranteed its sovereignty,” she said. “Is there anything explicitly that terminated the reservation in the history that you’ve recounted?” she asked Oklahoma Solicitor General Mithun Mansinghani.
Justice Gorsuch, a conservative justice with a history of siding with Native Americans in legal cases and due to 2018’s similar argument decision that was deadlock, who is expected to be the “tiebreaker,” asked questions that suggested he was leaning against Oklahoma.
His questions signaled sympathy toward the conclusion that the land still should be recognized as a reservation and that Congress considered eliminating such status but never actually did so.
The ruling could affect the other four of the “Five Tribes” in Oklahoma: the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole tribes. More than 1.8 million people live in the land at issue, including roughly 400,000 in Tulsa, Oklahoma’s second-largest city. A decision is expected by July.
In the early 1800s, 19 tribal groups created the Creek Confederacy to combat land grabs by white settlers. Descendants of these tribes had lived on the lands for generations, some descending from the mound builders of the Mississippi River Valley. The story of Benjamin Hawkins’ relationship with the Creek, Cherokee, Choctaw and Chickasaw Indians goes back to 1786, when America was working on solidifying its hold on the new nation. Threats not only from abroad, but internally as well, forced the fledgling nation to negotiate treaties with the tribes on the western frontier.
When summoned to the nation’s capital, Superintendent of Indian Affairs Benjamin Hawkins reportedly once responded, “If God is willing and the Creek don’t rise.
