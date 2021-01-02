CATHEY: Hope the black-eyed peas, hog jowls and greens on New Year's Day work out for you

The story told throughout the South is that the tradition of eating black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day for good luck dates back to Sherman’s March to the Sea in the fall of 1864, when the Yankees laid waste to the Georgia countryside, stealing, killing, or burning everything in their wide path. Survivors faced starvation, until they realized Sherman’s men had left silos full of black-eyed peas, thinking it was food fit only for livestock, as was the case in the North at that time. And since there was no more livestock, there was no use for the peas, so the Yankees left the beans alone, and the South was saved from starvation. Hence the good luck. Sherman’s March was between November 15 until December 21, 1864. (The relationship to New Year’s Day is fuzzy.)
Those knowledgeable about history would surely raise their eyebrows at this story–silos full of black-eyed peas in 1864? According to references, the first modern silos were invented in Illinois in the 1870s, but we’ll leave that aside, assuming the story doesn’t really mean silos, but rather “storage.” It’s just hard to picture Sherman’s troops being quite that carefully judgmental as they loot and burn a wide swath of territory for over a month. All the soldiers who came across storage bins with black-eyed peas came to the independent conclusion that they could be left in place because they were no use to anyone but animals? Not logical. Another flaw in the story: the Yankees actually did confiscate animal fodder–millions of pounds of it–either for their own animals or to ship North as contraband.
But never mind common sense, we must search for hard evidence!
Black-eyed peas are native to Africa and/or the Far East, and they figure prominently in Southern African-American cuisine. It’s logical that the African-born slaves brought food-related customs with them long before General Sherman marched to the sea. But black-eyed peas also belong to a 2,500-year-old Jewish custom that links the food to a celebratory meal at Rosh Hashanah. A Jewish article points to the Babylonian Talmud: “Now that you have said that an omen is significant, at the beginning of each year, each person should accustom himself to eat gourds, black-eyed peas, fenugreek….” Each of the foods (nine in total) represents something different for the year ahead; the black-eyed peas symbolize good fortune.”
The good-fortune/New Year link likely arrived in America with Sephardic Jews who moved to the South in the 18th century. Many Jews of the South had black cooks, who prepared a combination of what their Jewish owners or bosses requested and dishes from their own culinary traditions. In the case of black-eyed peas, those traditions overlapped, both groups having their own preparations of the beans. Though the two black-eyed pea traditions intersected in the early South, they didn’t meld into one; nor did one seem to rub off on the other.
Around the same time, the tradition of eating black-eyed peas January 1, still widely popular in the American South, was crystallizing in the surrounding non-Jewish communities. Hoppin’ John, a dish made with black-eyed peas, rice and pork, is eaten to obtain a prosperous year. It’s served in a meal alongside greens whose leaves symbolize paper money, thus wealth.
The sources of both the dish’s name and its symbolism have become the province of legend and lore. Some argue that the beans represent coins, while others argue that because they expand while cooking, they represent abundance.
The first recipe on record for the dish in the South is in “The Carolina Housewife,” from 1847, one of the nation’s earliest cookbooks. It’s likely, however, that the dish was prepared much earlier, particularly since its roots are in slave culinary traditions, which were maintained orally. Over time, the dish was adopted by white Southerners for whom the slaves cooked, and was incorporated into the greater Southern culinary canon, particularly of the low country in the Carolinas and parts of Virginia and Georgia.
Another variation of the superstition says that black-eyed peas were all the enslaved people in the South had to celebrate with on the first day of January 1863. What were they celebrating? That was the day when the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect. From then on, black-eyed peas were always eaten on the first day of January.
There are many traditions related to serving and eating black-eyed peas. Some people believe you should cook them with a new dime or penny, or add a coin to the pot before serving. The person who receives the coin in their portion will be extra lucky.
Some say you should eat exactly 365 peas on New Year’s Day. If you eat fewer, you’ll only be lucky for that many days (perhaps on leap years, you need to eat an extra one). However, if you eat any more than 365 peas, it turns those extra days into bad luck.
Others say you should leave one pea on your plate, to share your luck with someone else (more of the humbleness that peas seem to represent). Yet others say if you don’t eat every pea on your plate, your luck will be bad.
It’s also said that if you eat only peas, and skip the pork, collard greens, and the accompaniments, the luck won’t stick. They all work together or not at all.
On New Year’s Day, hog jowls are also traditionally eaten in the South to ensure health, prosperity, and progress. You may be wondering what hog jowl is as some have never heard of this cut of pork. It’s the “cheek” of the hog. It tastes and cooks similar to thick-cut bacon. It’s a tough cut that is typically smoked and cured. Hog jowl is used to season beans and peas, or fried and eaten like bacon.
Hogs and pigs have long been a symbol of prosperity and gluttony. It’s why someone who takes more than their share is “being a pig.” Some cultures believe that the bigger pig you eat on New Year’s, the bigger your wallet will be in the coming year. So, the fatter the pig, the fatter your wallet. In the South and some other areas, pigs were considered symbolic of both health and wealth, because families could eat for the entire winter on the fatty meat one pig produced. Having pork could mean the difference between life and death during a really cold winter.
Pigs have also long symbolized progress. A pig can’t turn his head to look back without turning completely around, so it’s believed that pigs are always looking to the future. They fit in perfectly with other New Year’s celebrations.
In the South, collard greens and cornbread eaten on New Year’s Day ensure that money will be in your future.
It’s actually cabbage that is the king green around most of the world for New Year’s meals. Cabbage is a late crop and would be available this time of year. Collard greens are a late crop too, but they are mostly grown in the South. Traditionally, cabbage was picked and turned into sauerkraut. Sauerkraut, a fermented product, would just be ready to eat around New Year’s Day.
Cabbage and collard greens both represent green money in New Year’s tradition, but, historically, cabbage was eaten for health benefits. Cabbage was eaten by everyone from Caesar to the Egyptians to aid in digestion and for nutrition, and later for the prevention of scurvy. Aristotle, the philosopher, ate cabbage before drinking alcohol to keep the wine “from fuddling his prudent academic head.” Eating collard greens isn’t too far off from the traditions of the days of Caesar and Aristotle. The ancient cabbage they ate was probably closer to kale than modern cabbage.
Collard greens (or any greens) substitute for cabbage in the South because it’s plentiful in the late fall. The southern tradition holds that each bite of greens you eat is worth $1,000 in the upcoming year.
Cornbread represents pocket money or spending money. It’s another soul food eaten on New Year’s. The tradition stems from the color of the bread. Its color represented gold or coin money. Plus, cornbread goes well with collard greens, black-eyed peas, and pork.
