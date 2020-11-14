Even in the 1940s, when her mother was driving her from Talihina to McAlester to a Saturday morning amateur radio show at KTMC, Ramona Reed had confidence and talent that would eventually put her before the microphone at Nashville’s famed WSM radio, on the stage at the Grand Ole Opry representing Martha White and later the “Playgirl” with Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys.
Reed grew up on a farm in Talihina, singing, yodeling, and pretending she was on the radio. Recognizing her young daughter’s talent, Ramona’ mother started driving her to a Saturday morning, amateur radio show, KTMC in McAlester. Dub Stallins, station manager at the time remembered Ramona as, “the cutest, singingest, yodelingest thing I ever saw.”
After graduating from high school Ramona attended Colorado Women’s College in Denver. Though somewhat counter to the culture she continued Country-Western signing and yodeling and once received two demerits for yodeling in the bathtub. Ramona shared, “Four demerits would have gotten me kicked out of school.” Ramona Reed may have the distinction of being the only singer to have yodeled in the Denver Metro Opera House.
During a summer break from college, Reed had to give Nashville a try. She and her mother took a bus to Nashville and, without any kind of appointment, showed up at radio station WSM hoping to audition for someone. She was given an audition by Jack Stapp, program director for WSM. She was hired on the spot and put on the “Noon Neighbors” show with Roy Acuff and his Smokey Mountain Boys. She was also given a spot on the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night.
Reed shared, “I couldn’t believe all of this was happening. We then went into a large studio where the Noontime Neighbors Show was broadcast. Milton Estes was the host and George Morgan was the guest singer for the day. I was really thrilled because I had heard him on the Opry and was a fan. George told me that I sure did sing pretty. As soon as the show was over, Mama and I rushed to send Daddy a telegram so he and Sherman could hear me on the Opry!”
"The next day I sang on Noontime Neighbors again and then told to go to a big room for rehearsal with Roy Acuff. I wasn’t quite 18, and had never sung much with a band. Only a few times with a local western band in Talihina and once with Leon McAuliffe at Taylors Inn in Poteau. Roy didn’t want me to yodel on the Opry, but Mr. Stapp still insisted to give it a try. Mama and I were given passes to get in the back door of the Opry.”
"Daddy got a big kick out of hearing Roy pronounce my home as “Taliheney.” I was excited to see stars like Earnest Tubb walk into the back door of the Ryman and mill around. I really couldn’t believe it! Roy Acuff announced me as not as big as a minute (I thought I was fat) and cute as a bug’s ear. I remember visiting with George Morgan and Red Foley also. “On Monday morning, I went back to WSM to talk to Jack Stapp. He told me that age 17 was too young to go on the road so suggested I go back to school and come back the following summer. “
After college it was back to Nashville for Reed. On Stapp’s recommendation she was hired as the “Martha White Flour Girl” by the Martha White Flour Company, the then primary corporate sponsor of the Grand Ole Opry. As the Martha White Flour Girl, she appeared weekly on the Opry and did three daily radio shows. Reed said she shared a dressing room with Minnie Pearl, who was “really the only other female” during that era of the Grand Ole Opry. “There was only one thing wrong with all the popularity,” she remembers. “No one knew my real name. I was just Martha White.” After two years as Martha White, Reed returned home to southeastern Oklahoma and in a few weeks would be in Dallas auditioning for Bob Wills.
The audition led to several years of touring and performing with Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys. In 1951, Ramona recorded “I’m tired Of Living This Life” with Bob Wills and his Playboys, and in 1952 she did “Little Girl, Little Girl.” Both were hits. “I’m tired Of Living This Life” was on a 78 RPM and “Little Girl, Little Girl” was one of the first big hits on a 45 RPM.
In 1952 after almost three years of touring with Bob Wills Reed left the road for domestic life. She came home to see her brother off to the Korean War and serendipitously found a husband. Driving through Clayton, she did a double take when she spotted a handsome soldier in front of a cafe. “When I came back through, someone was flagging me down and said, ‘There’s a soldier that wants to meet you.’ Reed and Lt. Jim Blair, a decorated returning Korean War officer, were married less than two months later.
After marriage Ramona went into semi-retirement. For a few years she and her husband lived in Texas and then settled on a ranch near Clayton, Oklahoma. Between being a housewife and having four children, Ramona continued to do a few shows. When Bob Wills and his Playboys were in the vicinity, she always worked with them. Then she did countless charity shows. In 1967, when Bob Wills was in the twilight of his great career, he called on Ramona again. They went to the RCA studios in Nashville and she recorded “I Betcha My Heart I Love You” and “Don’t Send Him Back to Me.”
Several years back Ramona Reed was selected as a member of the “Pioneers of Country Music” by the Country Music Association and the Grand Ole Opry. In 2009 Reed was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. On this Saturday evening’s Grand Ole Opry it is expected that a tribute of some type will be paid to Ramona as she celebrates the 70th anniversary of her time on the Opry stage and next week she celebrates her 90th birthday.
