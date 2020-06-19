A May 1964 Eufaula Dam and Reservoir brochure shared for the visitor: “Public use areas around the 102,000-acre lake are free and may be reached easily by car from Federal and State highways that cross the reservoir. There are two large State parks that have state-owned lodges for visitors who will want to remain overnight or longer to enjoy the resort-like atmosphere.”
As Lake Eufaula was being completed in the early 1960s, state leaders decided that it would be a great idea to expand Oklahoma’s network of state lodges by adding two more along the newly-created waterfront in rural Eastern Oklahoma. Aided by federal grants totaling over $1 million, the state acquired the rest of the $10 million budget for the two proposed lodges by taking out a 40-year loan from the federal government that could be paid back from revenue generated by the new facilities.
With the finances all worked out, construction began simultaneously on the two remote lodges, the modernist glass and stark white concrete Fountainhead on the north side of the lake and the more rustic modern Arrowhead 17 miles to the south.
While Arrowhead resembled the ranch-style look and feel of most of the other lodges throughout the state, the five-story, brilliant white Fountainhead was designed to appeal to more affluent vacationers who expected the amenities of an exclusive resort. To that end, architects Bailey, Bozalis, Dickinson and Roloff came up with a spectacular modern design that one writer of the time boasted would blend in perfectly in the modern urban areas of Chicago or Dallas.
When they opened in time for the summer 1965 season, Fountainhead State Lodge claimed 180 double rooms overlooking the lake. Although it was intended as an upscale alternative to the typical state lodge experience, many balked at the costly Fountainhead room rates — $16 for the rooms and a whopping $76 for the deluxe suite. But, along with those rates, guests had access to a golf course and pro shop. Arrowhead, designed as a more natural, earthy alternative to all the glitz and glamour upstream incorporated native stone and dark wood in its modern, “Wrightian” design. Arrowhead Lodge contained 104 double rooms in a ranch-style layout overlooking the lake. Also, there were 54 cabins scattered around the 1,500 -acre site There were also a few two-bedroom, hexagonal tree houses on stilts near the shoreline. Other lodge amenities included a nine-hole golf course, horse stables, a boat ramp and a pool.
State leaders (including Governor Henry Bellmon) who heartily supported the building of the lodges, contended that the facilities would break even at 40% occupancy during the summer months, and any proceeds beyond that would go to pay the 40-year note. They also pointed out that the lodges would bring many jobs to an area that had some of the highest unemployment rates in the state. Even with these arguments, many voiced concerns about the state taking on such a hefty loan. However, tempers were quieted, once the lodges opened and guests from all over the state and beyond flocked to the dazzling new lodges on Lake Eufaula. In fact, the entire state lodge system was so successful that in 1966 more than 10 million visitors spent time at one of Oklahoma’s lodges.
Even with the initial success of both Fountainhead and Arrowhead, the looming debt continued to make many in state government nervous. By 1970, there was talk of waiving the loan and Oklahoma gifting the lodges and surrounding state land to the federal government to create the Five Civilized Tribes National Park, but the idea was quashed when the federal government refused the offer. The “white elephant” remained in state hands.
The two Lake Eufaula lodges continued to operate throughout the ‘70s and into the ‘80s, but not at the levels state officials originally projected. Thus, it didn’t come as much of a surprise to all of the old doubters when the federal government sent the state of Oklahoma a foreclosure notice in 1983 for failure to pay even one dime of the original $9 million loan.
Over the years, the principle and interest had ballooned to over $15 million, a sum a state in the throes of economic depression brought on by the recent oil bust had no way of paying. So, as it offered to do years before, the state deeded the Arrowhead and Fountainhead lodges to the U.S. government to settle the debt.
A private investment group, Bell Equities, bought Fountainhead for $2.6 million and immediately began extensive, (bad) renovations. The new owners also painted the still-gleaming white lodge a dull, boring gray and, illustrating just how much times had changed in a mere 20 years, removed the hip, round bar and lounge and replaced it with a fitness center.
To encourage year-round patronage, the new owners also took out a loan to add an indoor pool and tennis courts and to upgrade the kitchen and other behind-the-scenes systems. The lodge continued to do well for the next several years, but perhaps not well enough because the same sad fate befell Bell Equities as had the state of Oklahoma before it, when the company defaulted on the Fountainhead loan in 2003. The lodge closed its doors for good the following year. Once again up for sale, the ill-fated Fountainhead State Lodge was bought for $2 million in 2005 by the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. Originally, the tribe intended to spruce up the aging building and turn it into a casino but ultimately decided to auction every salable item (including furnishings, door knobs, and dishes) and unceremoniously demolish the tired but still-stunning lodge in 2008. In 2018 the land was placed into federal trust status. Principal Chief James Floyd said the tribe plans to develop the tract as a destination resort. A Muscogee (Creek) Nation-owned casino in Eufaula will likely be relocated, he said.
Arrowhead was sold for $2 million in 1985 to the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. The tribe owned and successfully operated the lodge for the next 15 years, even adding gambling to Arrowhead’s vast array of amenities. The lodge switched hands again in 2000, when a non-profit group with ties to the Church of Scientology bought Arrowhead and converted it into a drug and alcohol treatment facility now called Narconon Arrowhead.
The state of Oklahoma continues to operate the two state parks, Lake Eufaula State Park and Arrowhead State Park, where both Fountainhead and Arrowhead Lodges once operated.
This past week an $8 per vehicle fee, with an Oklahoma license plate, and $10 per vehicle fee, with an out-of-state license plate, began to be charged to park. I don’t believe there is a fee to drive through the parks and check out the sites and what remains of these two former showplaces of activity on Lake Eufaula of the 1960s, 70s, and 80s.
