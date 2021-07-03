McAlester and Eastern Oklahoma’s oldest Boy Scout Troop 2, continually chartered to McAlester First Presbyterian Church since 1921, failed to recharter at the end of 2020. A final Troop 2 Eagle Scout Award was presented to Dominick Wilson at a May 2021 Court of Honor.
Early records are sketchy but there is evidence of a McAlester Boy Scout troop being first recorded in 1911 (Boy Scouts of America incorporated in 1910) with the troop being financed and sponsored by William Busy and W.E. Beaty and George Hall serving as Scoutmaster.
In 1921, the McAlester Council of the Boy Scouts of America was founded, later changing its name in 1926 to the Choctaw Area Council. With the formality of the Council organization and the active forming of Scout troops also came the numerical assignment of Troop numbers. McAlester Troop 1 was chartered to St. John’s Catholic Church was active for 50 years and has now been defunct for about the same amount of time. Troop 3 chartered to McAlester First Christian, and Troop 5 chartered to McAlester First Baptist, were also one-time Scouting “power Troops” that have gone away. This was not the case for Troop 2, until now.
McAlester First Presbyterian has had a long and rich history of Scouting. Both William Busby and W.E. Beatty affiliated with McAlester’s first Boy Scout Troop were members of First Presbyterian Church. In 1924 the First Presbyterian Church sponsored both Troop 2 and Troop 8. Troop 8 later was sponsored by the American Legion. But during the 1940’s the church sponsored yet another Troop, #24. Both Troops were very active in participating in local projects to support the War Effort. Troop 24 was later consolidated into Troop 2.
As Scouting in the area began to flourish. It was suggested to McAlester businessman Tom Hale that a meeting be held and an organized plan for Scouting adopted. It wasn’t until February 1920 that a meeting was held attended by Tom Hale, Frank Craig, Fred Strubel, A.U. Thomas, Joe Johnson, George Brown, Gould Bryan and others and a McAlester Boy Scout Council was formed. This council soon became the Choctaw Area Council serving Pittsburg, Latimer, LeFlore counties entirely and portions of McIntosh and Pushmataha counties. Tom Hale was elected council president, a role he took very seriously and held for 12 plus years. In 1932 the Scout camp that now continues to carry his name, now Hale Scout Reservation was named in Tom Hale’s honor for his tireless work for the Scouting program and his vital role in the development of the camp. Tom Hale, his son Elmer Hale, also a Council President, and grandson Elmer Hale Jr. were all Scouters and members of McAlester First Presbyterian Church.
Also, Scouters and Presbyterians were Dr. E.H. Shuller and his two sons Edward and John. Dr. Shuller was most involved in the relocation and development of Camp Tom Hale in the early 1960’s. Tragically at that time 1st Lt. Edward P. Shuller, who had been a youth member of Troop 2, was killed in an aircraft accident while on duty in the U.S. Air Force. The amphitheater at Camp Tom Hale was named in his honor with funding and construction labor for this project and others coming from the Shuller Family and others affiliated with Troop 2. John Shuller would later become the Scoutmaster of Troop 2 and would become its longest serving Scoutmaster (17 years).
Similar to most Scouting units across America the 1950’s thru the 1980’s saw great activity. Some significant activities in the life of the Troop included two major trips to the Grand Canyon, an entire Troop visit to Washington D.C. during the term of U.S. Speaker of the House Carl Albert, including photos with the Speaker at both the U.S. Capitol and The White House. These special trips were in addition to near 5,200 weekly Troop meetings, 1,200 monthly Troop camping trips, 100 summers of Summer Camp and hundreds of camporees, and other activities.
One memorable Troop activity occurred in 1974 when the riot broke out at Oklahoma State Prison. Troop 2 provided community-wide leadership in conjunction with the American Red Cross in preparing and serving daily breakfast and coffee to the guards and other law 196enforcement officials on site.
Troop 2 at one time had a record membership of 75 Scouts with a regular weekly meeting attendance of 55. In the tenure of the one-time largest Scouting unit in all of southeastern Oklahoma the Troop has produced in excess of 80 Eagle Scout Awards.
Troop 2’s first Scoutmaster was Harry Owens. The following is a list of the men who also served in the role of Scoutmaster over the years:
1920’s: Harry Owens, Evan Kelly, M.K. Moussa, Leslie Farmer, M.O. Ruppert; 1930’s: Nolan D. Basore, Ralph Peters, T.S. Chapman Jr., Walter Harris, Earl Mitcham, D.J. Sossman; 1940’s: D.J. Sossman, Claude Beare, Roy Reddell, J.L. Guthrie, Richard Beale; 1950’s: E.W. Cawood, C.E. Chronister, Robert L. Nichols, Bob Griffith; 1960’s: John Shuller, Edward Siereveld; 1970’s: John Shuller, Bob Kerl, Paul Olinger; 1980’s: Paul Olinger, Bill Romack, James Thompson; 1990’s: James Thompson, Phillip Scott, Robert Burden; 2000’s: Robert Burden, Ryan Dalley, Christopher E. Tadlock.
The fellowship hall of First Presbyterian Church includes a plaque of all young men who have attained the rank of Eagle Scout during the life of the Troop. It is believed that T.S. Chapman was the first young man to become an Eagle Scout and the last Eagle Scout Award was presented in May of 2021 to Dominic Wilson.
New Eagle Scout Dominic Wilson is a recent McAlester High School graduate with plans in the fall to attend Northeastern Oklahoma State University and to study Psychology. Dominic’s Eagle Scout project involved the landscaping and painting of the old McAlester High School project across Washington Avenue from the Presbyterian Church. Dominic is spending the summer as a member of the camp staff at Hale Scout Reservation and is the counselor for Citizenship in the World.
Seems the best way to finish this column is with the lyrics of the first verse of the Scout Vespers Song:
“Softly falls the light of day. As our campfire fades away. Silently each Scout should ask Have I done by my daily task? Have I kept my honor bright? Can I guiltless sleep tonight? Oh, have I done and have I dared Everything to be prepared?
